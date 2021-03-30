“Brito is going to be a special player,” said Lincoln boys basketball head coach Kent Crooks, those words appearing in the Jan. 30, 2019 edition of the Call/Times.
The premonition made by Crooks proved to be spot-on.
Tabbing Octavio Brito as this paper’s choice for MVP of the All-Area Boys Basketball Team speaks to what a special senior season he enjoyed in his final go-around in a LHS uniform. Serving as his team’s centerpiece, Brito averaged 24.1 ppg and was 8-for-11 in terms of games where he collected 20-plus points. From an individual standpoint, the transition to Division II after the 2019-20 Lions earned the distinction as the best team in Division III proved to be a seamless one.
Such recognition also speaks volumes to the gains made by Brito since the 2019 night when his coach put it out there that the sky’s the limit after the then-sophomore came off the bench and scored 10 points – all in the second half against a Toll Gate squad that came in with a perfect league record.
“I would say that was my breakout game,” said Brito one day earlier this week while holding a reporter’s scorebook that was specifically flipped to the game where he first served notice that his time was coming.
Two years later, the 6-foot-4 Brito stands tall as a two-time Second Team All-State selection (per the R.I. Basketball Coaches Association).
“A lot of hard work had to be put in. As a sophomore, I was a skinny kid and wasn’t really athletic. At that time, I didn’t understand how to play the game,” he said. “I set out to improve all aspects of my game.”
By improvements, Brito didn’t solely set out to upgrade the arc on his jump shot or refine his passing skills. As someone who started the 2018-19 season on the Lions’ JV roster, he understood the importance of being more in-tune with his surroundings.
“My first varsity game, I came in and traveled right away. I wasn’t expecting that,” said Brito. “I had to get used to the atmosphere, but by the end of my sophomore year, I was getting it and starting games.”
Brito was the best player on the Lincoln squad that won the aforementioned D-III championship. He also benefited from a strong cast of seniors – Randall Hien, Cody Anter, Josh Jahnz, Vinny Nassi – who enabled him to take the next step in his development. When that core group graduated, Brito understood that he would have to take on even more responsibilities – providing the green light came to have a season amidst the backdrop of a global pandemic.
“My senior year, I knew I was going to have to handle the ball more. Last year, I didn’t have to worry about that,” said Brito. “I embraced the role of having to rebound and block shots and score the ball no matter what. It was my team this year. I had to do what I had to do.”
With a supporting cast that represented a vast departure from Lincoln’s title-winning squad, Brito in 2021 made it a point to incorporate his teammates and let them feel that they too had an important function.
“I could have chucked up 30 shots a game, but I also knew that’s not the way to win games,” said Brito. “I thought I was able to show what I can do.”
Had Brito’s senior season not been impeded by the pandemic, the odds are pretty good he would have reached the 1,000-point plateau. Even though the Lions fell short in their bid to repeat as champs, he was able to check enough boxes in his quest to attract the attention of coaches post-high school.
The loose end that Brito needs to tie up relates to either jumping directly to college or heading to prep school next year.
“I’ve got to make a decision soon,” said Brito, adding that he hopes to make up his mind by the time April vacation rolls around.
Seek out the reasons for standout seasons and you’ll quickly realize why the selections to the 2021 Call/Times All-Area Boys Basketball Team are most worthy of said honor.
It’s a squad where the saying “to the victor belongs the spoils” definitely applies. Of the 10 bios arranged in alphabetical order, two spots were set aside for each of the four squads who ranked among the best in their respective divisions (Blackstone Valley Prep, Burrillville, Davies Tech, Tolman).
For one final time, let’s pay tribute to their efforts:
Dean Ayotte, junior forward
Burrillville
On a perimeter-oriented team, Ayotte separated himself as a dependable low-post scorer. Far from your classic back-to-the-basket threat, Ayotte wasn’t afraid to score along the baseline or draw his defender away from the rim. … His 16-point showing represented a major reason why the Broncos got past Wheeler in the D-II semifinals. … Averaged 7.9 points and 6.2 rebounds for a Burrillville program that reached the D-II finals for the first time in program history. … Named Second Team All-Division (Division II Northern “B” Region). Also earned a spot on the D-II All-Tournament Team.
Jaylen Baptista, junior guard
Tolman
On a team blessed with multiple long-range artists, Baptista distinguished himself with a Tiger-best 35 three-pointers. Also served as one of the team’s primary ball-handers. … Dropped four threes and 26 points in a 69-54 win over St. Raphael on Jan. 27. … Made four threes as part of an 18-point effort in Tolman’s 62-46 win over Burrillville on Feb. 19. … Averaged 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals. … Named First Team All-Division (Division II Northern “B” Region).
Leandro DePina, senior forward
Tolman
Using his sleek frame and toughness to get from Point A to Point B, DePina represented the heart-and-soul for a Tolman unit that finished second in D-II North (7-2). … Turned in 16 points in a win over St. Raphael on Jan. 27 … Netted 17 points in a loss to Wheeler on Feb. 8. … Achieved double-double status (17 points, 10 rebounds) in the Tigers’ win over Juanita Sanchez on Feb. 10. … Wound up with 16 points in Tolman’s D-II quarterfinal-round loss to Portsmouth. … Averaged 12.4 points and 10 rebounds. …Named First Team All-Division (Division II Northern Region – B).
Gary Kalmer, senior forward
Mount St. Charles
A towering force who made his presence felt on both ends of the court, Kalmer remained rock solid throughout the season for a Mount squad that reached the D-III playoffs. … Filled up the stat sheet with 20 points, 17 rebounds, and eight blocks in the Mounties’ Feb. 2 win over Exeter/West Greenwich. … Notched 11 points and 17 rebounds in a victory over Highlander Charter on Feb. 8. … Poured in 18 points in MSC’s playoff-clinching win over Ponaganset on Feb. 15. … Finished with 15 points and 21 rebounds in his final varsity game in the March 1 loss to Moses Brown in the D-III preliminaries. … Averaged 14.1 ppg, 15 rebounds, and five blocks … Named First Team All-Division (D-III North).
Jordan Mendes, junior guard
Blackstone Valley Prep
Playing heavy minutes for the first time in his varsity career, Mendes proved worthy of the move from the bench to the starting lineup. Known more for his outside shooting, Mendes was encouraged to put the pull on the floor and use his strength to finish at the rim. Ultimately, that helped to open up his outside game even more. … Mendes’ reputation as a scoring machine proved to be well-deserved in BVP’s playoff wins over St. Patrick (26 points, 6-of-6 from three) and Davies Tech (career-high 36 points). … Averaged 19 points and 11 rebounds. … Named First Team All-Division (Division III-North) and was selected to D-III All-Tournament Team.
Xavier Mendez, senior forward
Blackstone Valley Prep
Mendez missed the first three league games – all losses for BVP. Once the 6-foot-5 linchpin returned to the lineup, the Pride began authoring a more upbeat story. Nine wins in 10 games helped fuel a program that reached the D-III finals in just its third season as a RIIL participant. … Whether it’s scoring or rebounding, Mendez provided a confidence boost that proved contagious with his teammates. He also achieved a few personal milestones along the way. On Feb. 6, he netted the 1,000th point of his career. Exactly 20 days later, Mendez pulled down career rebound No. 1,000 in a playoff win over Ponaganset. … Finished his four-year career with 1,236 points and 1,060 rebounds. … Averaged 21 points and 18.8 rebounds this past season. … Named First Team All-Division (Division III-North) and was selected to D-III All-Tournament Team.
Jean-Marie Preira, junior guard
Davies Tech
The Patriots owned a quickness advantage that was due in large part to players like Preira, who perfectly complimented the high-scoring Raheim Rainey. Similar to Rainey, Preira could get to the rim and hit from the outside. … Scored 24 points on 10-of-12 shooting at the free-throw line and added four three-pointers in a road win at Scituate on Feb. 15. … Averaged 13.1 points, 4.9 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 6.3 steals. … Named First Team All-Division (Division III-North).
Raheim Rainey, senior guard
Davies Tech
One of the most decorated players in program history, Rainey was finally afforded the chance to play for a winner as the Patriots went undefeated during the regular season and went into the playoffs as the top seed in Division III. … Punctuated a 31-point performance with a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer as the Patriots won at West Warwick on Feb. 8. … His 1,000th career point came the same night he netted 30 in win over Prout on Feb. 12. … Averaged 22.6 points, 5.7 assists, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.8 steals. … Named First Team All-Division (Division III-North).
Jackson Walsh, senior guard
Cumberland
Playing meaningful minutes for the first time in his varsity career, Walsh accepted the challenge of carrying a good portion of the offensive load for the Clippers. … A threat from the outside, Walsh buried six threes as part of a 21-point outing in a 61-48 win over PCD on Feb. 5 … Finished with 24 points in a 62-48 road win against Central on Feb. 10. … Averaged 18 ppg. … Named First Team All-Division (Division I Northern Region).
Jaden White, junior guard
Burrillville
A newcomer to the Broncos, White quickly made his mark based on his long-range marksmanship. He finished second on the 2021 squad in made threes. … Burrillville featured a well-balanced attack with White representing one of several options who could carry the Broncos on a given night. That proved to be the case in the D-II quarterfinals as the Broncos went on the road and upset Pilgrim in overtime. Against the Patriots, White buried six threes as part of a 22-point performance that wound up as the high-water mark for the most points scored by an individual Bronco in 2021. …Averaged 7.8 ppg, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.4 steals.
