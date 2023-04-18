2023 CALL/TIMES SOFTBALL PREVIEW

The last two seasons have seen a team from the Call/Times readership area celebrate a softball championship at Rhode Island College. In 2021, Burrillville/North Smithfield celebrated a Division III title, while co-op forces featuring Shea and Tolman basked in a similar glow after capturing last year’s D-III championship.
Will a three-peat end up being in the cards? The new lease on life that Mount St. Charles was granted after dropping down a division may just represent the region’s best hope for a title winner, yet championship reminders still dot the rosters of Burrillville/North Smithfield and Shea/Tolman. Cumberland also welcomes back a strong core that undoubtedly understands the laser focus that’s needed to compete at the Division I level.
Here's what to know for the 2023 season, including key players to keep an eye on during the weeks ahead:
DIVISION I
CUMBERLAND
Head coach: Marty Crowley
2022 league record: 8-10 (Division I-North)
2022 postseason results: Defeated East Providence in D-I Single-Elimination Preliminary Round (5-1); lost to Coventry in D-I Double-Elimination First Round (12-0); lost to Bay View in D-I Losers’ Bracket Round 1 (4-0).
Returning players: Reilly Austin, senior P/1B; Mackenzie Norton, senior OF; Kaitlyn Berger, senior SS; Erin Bessette, senior C; Leahy Kilby, senior 2B; Olivia Sturtevant, junior OF; Lacie Grenier, junior OF; C.C. Lanzi, junior P/1B; Allison Casavant, junior OF; Jillian Ryone, junior P/1B; Juliana Jenkins, junior P/2B; Caitlin McVeigh, sophomore OF; Isabella Iannuccilli, sophomore C.
Notable newcomers: Allyson Stenovitch, senior 3B; Brianna Grenier, senior 1B; Kaylee Bradley, junior SS/3B.
Outlook: The Stonehill-bound Austin leads a lengthy list of returnees as the Clippers seek to keep pace with D-I contenders Pilgrim and Coventry. … One of the top power hitters in the state, Austin anchors an offensive attack that features speed at the top and plenty of length in relation to the hitting options at Crowley’s disposal concerning the lower part of the lineup. … Casavant reprises her role as the leadoff batter. In the No. 2 hole is another speedster in Kilby, who returns after missing last season due to injury. “They’re good baserunners and good table setters,” said Crowley. … Austin will be backed by cleanup hitter Lacie Grenier with Lanzi in the No. 5 spot. …. After the first five hitters, it will be up to Norton, Bessette, Berger, and Stenovitch to keep the (hitting) train rolling. … Bessette is the set-in-stone starter behind the plate, yet the future looks promising with Iannuccilli waiting in the wings to assume the fulltime catching duties. … Crowley was onto something several years ago when he incorporated a second pitcher to compliment the Clippers’ frontline starter. There’s no question that Lanzi is the ace, yet in keeping with past practices under Crowley, expect Ryone to see time in the circle. … Jenkins is another pitching option.
Head coach’s take: “It’s a good thing when you talk about having an experienced crew back. They know what the expectations are. All we’re trying to do is get better one day at a time.”
***
ST. RAPHAEL
Head coach: Ron LaBree
2022 league record: 12-6 (Division I-Central)
2022 postseason results: Defeated Moses Brown in Division I Single-Elimination Preliminary Round (5-1); defeated Smithfield in D-I Double Elimination First Round (11-2); lost to Cranston West in D-I Winners’ Bracket (4-0); lost to Pilgrim in D-I Losers’ Bracket Round 2 (2-1).
Returning players: Bryce DeGasparre, senior, pitcher; Sam Superczynski, junior, centerfield; Gemma D’Orazio, junior, catcher/shortstop; Sadie Lallier, junior, third base; Ava Hill, junior, first base; Olivia DeMacedo, junior, shortstop, Sydney Duclos, senior, second base.
Notable newcomers: Addison Kolb, sophomore, rightfield; Emma Martin, freshman, pitcher; Adrianna McPhail, freshman, outfield. Chelsea Godin, sophomore, outfield; Ryleigh Ouellette-O’Hara, freshman, outfield.
Outlook: The Saints have been one of the best teams in Division I over the last two seasons thanks to a formula of strong pitching, solid defense and timely hitting. The formula is going to be different this season with Sami Simonds no longer in the circle. … The combination of senior Bryce DeGasparre and talented freshman Emma Martin are being tasked with shutting down Division I lineups. … LaBree is hoping Gemma D’Orazio can be the full-time catcher, which means No. 2 hitter DaMacedo is being asked to play short. … All-Stater Sadie Lallier is back at third base and hitting in the middle of the lineup behind D’Orazio and in front of first baseman Ava Hill. … One of the state’s most underrated players, senior second baseman Sydney Duclos, is the table setter at the top of the order. … Sam Superczyinski moves from left field to center, while talented freshman Ryleigh Ouellette-O’Hara could be the Saints’ next breakout offensive player. … Chelsea Godin and Addison Kolb are also being counted on to log innings in the corner outfield spots.
Head coach’s take: “We should be in low-scoring games, but I’m not sure what everyone else in the state has. We only have 11 girls on the team and it is what it is. We should be a good hitting team, but we need to swing the bat. In our first game, we had seven strikeouts looking and that doesn’t make me happy. We have a bunch of new players and we have a lot of girls out of position, so I really don’t know what to think of our chances. In practice, everything looks good, but we’ll see what happens in games.”
***
DIVISION II
BURRILLVILLE/NORTH SMITHFIELD
Head coach: Joe Gelowtsky
2022 league record: 6-12 (Division I-North)
2022 postseason results: Lost to Cranston West in D-I Single Elimination Preliminary Round (3-2).
Returning players: Julianna Colbert, senior, pitcher/first base; Sam Ledger, senior, pitcher/first base; Emma Gabrielson, sophomore, catcher.
Notable newcomers: Kayla Allam, freshman, second base; Olivia Audette, freshman, right field, Adrianna Carter, freshman, second base; Avery Bertrand, freshman, outfield; Elysa Maracayo, freshman, left field; Patrycija Wos, freshman, first base; Mackenzie Storme, freshman, centerfield; Avery Bousquet, freshman, outfield; Ava Colbert, freshman, outfield.
Outlook: So much has changed for the Northmen since their Division I playoff defeat to Cranston West last June. The program has a new host school (North Smithfield), a new coach (Joe Gelowtsky) and a new division (Division II). What hasn’t changed is the dominant starting pitching of seniors Sam Ledger and Julianna Colbert. NS’s Ledger, who is headed to D-II Bridgeport, was dominant in the opener against North Providence, while Burrillville’s Colbert, who is bound for Southern New Hampshire, is just as dominant. The only other non-freshman on the roster is sophomore catcher Emma Gabrielson. The rest of the roster is made up of kids new to the varsity level, including Avery Bertrand, who had a big hit in the win over the Cougars. Kayla Allam, Ava Colbert and Mackenzie Storme. The Northmen face their first tough test when they travel to The Reservation Tuesday afternoon to take on talented Ponaganset.
Head coach’s take: N/A
***
LINCOLN
Head coach: Alyssa McCoart
2022 league record: 9-9 (Division II-North)
2022 postseason results: Defeated Westerly in D-II Single Elimination Preliminary Round (7-6); lost to Toll Gate in D-II Double-Elimination First Round (9-7); lost to Narragansett in D-II Losers’ Bracket Round 1 (7-1).
Returning players: Lauren Cipriano, junior, pitcher/shortstop; Morgan White, senior, second base; Kelsey Smith, senior, first base; Charlotte Labossiere, sophomore, shortstop; Akoda Harrup, senior, catcher; Emma Such, junior, catcher, utility Megan Delisle, junior, outfield; Emma Baccari, sophomore, outfield.
Notable newcomers: Ava Cipriano, freshman, third base; London Rapka, freshman, pitcher/first base; Tayla Valentin, freshman, left field; Lorelei Archambault, freshman, outfield; Aliyah Bedoya, freshman, outfield; Lycia Whyte, freshman, first base.
Outlook: No team in Division II is going to rely on one player more than Lincoln is going to rely on all-division junior Lauren Cipriano. The Lion standout, who has been a starter since the day she walked on campus, is being asked to pitch because there simply isn’t anyone else on the roster who is ready to log heavy varsity innings. Cipriano is also the fulcrum of the offense, hitting in the No. 3 hole. … Freshman London Rapko will see innings in the circle and is the future ace. … There’s plenty of other talent on a team that has won two straight games after a pair of blowout losses to start the season. … Freshman Ava Cipriano is leading off and playing third base, while Morgan White brings experience and skill to second base. … Athletic senior Kelsey Smith is slotted into the clean-up spot, while three-sport standout Charlotte Labossiere will play short and hit fifth in the order. … Emma Such and Akoda Harrup will see time at catcher, while the outfield consists of some talented youngsters like Lorelei Archambault, Emma Baccari and Aliyah Bedoya. … Junior Tayla Valentin, who didn’t play last season, should add some athleticism and grit to the outfield.
Head coach’s take: “We have to have a lot of patience with this group and we’re hammering in the basics to kind of build off of what we have. We’re working hard to get the freshmen to where they need to be. Lauren isn’t really even a pitcher, but she’s stepped up to help and she’s going to be a key asset to us in the circle. I know we can’t just rely on one person and it’s a team effort, so we’re going to need more girls to step up. We’re going to try to fill those gaps as much as possible.”
***
WOONSOCKET
Head coach: Dan Belisle
2022 league record: 3-14 (Division II-North)
2022 postseason results: Did not qualify.
Returning players: Dakota Owen, senior, catcher; Amanda Almonte, junior, second base; Rylie Forcier, senior, pitcher/shortstop; Julia Raymond, junior, pitcher/shortstop; Peyton Laverdiere, senior, third base; Corinna Rollins, senior, centerfield.
Notable newcomers: Aje’ana Coleman, senior, first base; Willianeys Cruz, freshman, third base/outfield; Layla Barbosa, freshman, outfield; Nataly Gonzalez, freshman, outfield; Kiya Beauchemin, freshman, third base; Aaliyah Mitchell, freshman, left field.
Outlook: The top four hitters in Woonsocket’s lineup are as good as any top four in Division II. The only question is whether the Novans can find a few players at the bottom of the lineup who can get on base and create offense. … The duo of senior Rylie Forcier and junior Julia Raymond will do all the pitching and when they aren’t pitching they will play shortstop. … All-Division catcher Dakota Owen is back for her third season behind the plate and in the middle of the order. … Senior Aje’ana Coleman is only considered a newcomer because she missed all of her junior campaign with a torn ACL in her left knee, but she’s viewed a leader and also a big bat in the clean-up spot. … Almonte could be the key to the Novans’ success if she can play a strong second base and hit behind Coleman. … The rest of the order is filled with kids with talent, but also kids who have never done it at the varsity level. Players like freshman Kiya Beauchemin, Layla Barbosa and Aaliyah Mitchell all have promise.
Head coach’s take: “If we play up to our potential and the upperclassmen do a good job leading, we can beat just about anybody and contend for a playoff spot, but we need the leaders to lead and the rookies to step it up and contribute in their ways. We have some pieces to give us a really good season, but we need nine pieces because four or five isn’t good enough. It’s all about practice to get the rest of the young kids up to speed.”
***
DIVISION III
DAVIES TECH
Head coach: David Blanchette
2022 league record: 10-4 (Division III)
2022 postseason results: Defeated Times2/Paul Cuffee in D-III Single-Elimination Quarterfinals (26-2); defeated Central in D-III Double-Elimination First Round (17-9); lost to Shea/Tolman in D-III Winners’ Bracket Final (9-0); lost to Central in D-III Losers’ Bracket Final (23-2).
Returning players: Sara Chiaverini, junior, second base; Reiley Murray, senior, shortstop; Madison Blanchette, sophomore, catcher, pitcher; Tiana Hernandez, sophomore, center field; Gabby Fisher, sophomore, pitcher, first base; Lauren Bradshaw, junior, third base, pitcher; Adria Labossiere, senior, first base; Emma Ise, senior, left field.
Notable newcomers: Darelyn Maldonado, freshman, right field; Allyson O’Regan, freshman, outfield.
Outlook: Mount St. Charles and Tiverton have separated themselves from the rest of Division III, but the Patriots have shown in April they could be the third best team in the division. … Gabby Fisher, who did plenty of pitching last season to lead the Pats to the losers’ bracket final, along with Lauren Bradshaw and Maddie Blanchette have all thrown innings for new coach David Blanchette. All three also will hit at the top of an order that has scored 62 runs in the first four games. … Second baseman Sara Chiaverini is the spark plug at the top of the order, while shortstop Reiley Murray hits in front of a talented middle of the order. … Blanchette will do most of the catching, while Bradshaw is the starting third baseman. … The outfield consists of Tiana Hernandez, Emma Ise and freshman Darelyn Maldonado. … The roster only consists of 10 players, but Blanchette likes the squad he’s assembled.
Head coach’s take: “All we’re trying to achieve is to teach the kids the game, practice hard and play hard. One of our goals is to win with pride and lose with dignity. With all of that structure put in place, these girls just go out and have fun and they’ve shown it. By the end of the season, I want to see everyone improving their skills. It’s tough to get through the season with only 10 players, but we will get through it.”
***
MOUNT ST. CHARLES
Head coach: Derek Young
2022 league record: 2-15 (Division II-North)
2022 postseason results: Did not qualify.
Returning players: Maddie Belisle, sophomore, outfield; Brooke Forget, senior, second base; Carolyn Acker, junior, left field; Olivia Young, senior. pitcher/catcher; Bella Melanson, pitcher/infielder; Lily Ventitelli, junior, third base; Caitlyn Belisle, senior, first base; Chandra Morelli, senior, DP/infield.
Notable newcomers: Bella Mencarini, senior, centerfield; Sophia Beata, freshman, shortstop; Olivia Dias, senior, infield.
Outlook: Mount St. Charles has the talent to do what Burrillville/North Smithfield did two seasons ago – drop down to Division III and ride dominant pitching to a title. Senior Olivia Young and Bella Melanson combined to throw shutouts in three mercy-rule wins to start the season. … Young will catch when she’s not in the circle. … The infield is anchored by veterans Lily Vendittelli on one corner and Woonsocket native Caitlyn Belisle on the other. … Talented freshman Sophia Baeta is not only the starting shortstop, but she is being asked to deliver in the No. 5 spot. … Brooke Forget plays a reliable second base and will provide punch at the bottom of the order. … Former Woonsocket standout Bella Mencarini brings experience and athleticism to centerfield, while Carolyn Acker and others will play in the corners. … The Mounties’ only big regular-season tests are likely to come against talented Tiverton, which has also earned mercy-rule wins in all of its games.
Head coach’s take: “We have really good pitching. so far, they’ve delivered. Right now, we are challenging the girls against themselves because in a game where they are winning by a lot, it’s on them to stay focused. We have a talented freshman in Sophia who is going to be very good and so far, so good with her out there. The key for the kids is to stay focused and continue to play the game the right way, no matter what the score.”
***
SHEA/TOLMAN
Co-head coaches: Steve Cooper & Scott Cooper
2022 league record: 14-0 (Division III)
2022 postseason results: Defeated Block Island in D-III Single-Elimination Quarterfinals (15-0); defeated Wheeler in D-III Double-Elimination First Round (10-0); defeated Davies Tech in D-III Winners’ Bracket Final (9-0); defeated Central in D-III Championship Game (7-3).
Returning players: Leila Mendes, senior SS; Cheyenne Cooper, junior C; Janayah Gordon, junior P; Caitlyn Hinds, junior OF; Katrina Strang, junior OF; Gianna Lopes, junior 3B/OF; Alexandra Larios, junior INF/OF; Fatmata Barrie, junior OF; Jeanelle Borges, sophomore OF.
Notable newcomers: Desire Roy, senior OF; Mayara Carvalho, sophomore OF; Faith Grijalva, sophomore OF; Marjorie Stanislaus, sophomore INF; Jonelly Ventura, sophomore OF; Shia Sanchez, freshman OF; Arianna Case, freshman INF; Kayleigh Najera, freshman P/INF/OF.
Outlook: They may be known as the defending D-III champs, yet with former rivals now competing in Division IV and new schools parachuting in from Division II, the Shea/Tolman squad understands that the road to repeating will feature plenty of challenges. … The turnover from last year’s squad might be significant, yet Cheyenne Cooper remains an important stabilizing force. Behind the plate and in the batter’s box, the talented junior will once again need to lead and produce. … Gordon figures to be more comfortable in her second season as Sholman’s lead pitcher. She’ll also be counted on to produce offensively. … Najera is an intriguing prospect. She can play multiple positions and can spell Gordon in the circle if the need arises. … Mendes and Larios are two candidates to fill the shortstop void after Madison Gibbons – last year’s starter – graduated. … A first-time varsity player as a senior, Roy could end up starting in the outfield. … The hope is that Rua can take a step forward in lengthening the lineup after Gordon and Cooper.
Head coach’s take (Steve Cooper): “We turn a new page. We have to. There are teams we are going to be facing that we have no idea about, but we should be able to hold our own.”
***
DIVISION IV
CENTRAL FALLS
Head coach: Selena Martinez
2022 league record: 5-9 (Division III)
2022 postseason results: Did not qualify.
Returning players: Saira Gonzalez, senior 1B/3B; Alexsya Torres, senior P; Lydianie Melo, senior 1B; Maria Ochoa, senior OF; Yulianna Hernandez, senior 1B; Monserrat Franco, senior OF; Ariana Ruiz-Lopez, senior OF; Pamela Galva, junior C/SS; Jayda Argueta, sophomore 1B; Katelyn Borja, sophomore OF; Naomi Cepeda, sophomore P; Kimberly Pineda, sophomore P; Mabel Guzman, sophomore 2B.
Notable newcomers: Ashley Esteban, senior C; Chaelys Brito, sophomore OF; Paola Juarez, sophomore C; Layla Ann Rolfe, freshman OF.
Outlook: The newly-created Division IV that besides C.F. also includes Hope, Juanita Sanchez, Mount Pleasant, and Paul Cuffee should translate into a smoother experience for the Warriors, who welcome back the majority of last season’s squad. … Having already made her mark in volleyball and basketball this school year, Galva will see time at catcher and shortstop as Central Falls will once again look to take advantage of her athleticism. … Torres is lined up to receive the majority of the innings but Martinez plans to cast an eye towards the future by awarding time in the circle to a pair of sophomores (Cepeda and Pineda). … Offensive contributions will be imperative from Melo, Ochoa, and Hernandez. … Brito is a first-year player who made noticeable strides during the preseason. … The Warriors finally open the 2023 season this week.
Head coach’s take: “We definitely have a lot of key players back who know what they’re doing. A lot of them are seniors.”
