PROVIDENCE – The brackets had been released for soccer, girls tennis, and field hockey. The cross-country community was informed that the state meet would be held at Ponaganset High School.
For those concerned that the high school fall postseason was in jeopardy of being canceled, fear not.
During her Friday press conference, Gov. Gina Raimondo stated that for the next two weeks, spectators will not be allowed to attend sporting events. The governor did not say anything regarding the stoppage of on-field activity.
More to come …
