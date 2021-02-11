BURRILLVILLE — This is a different Burrillville boys hockey team.
In Wednesday night’s second-place showdown with red-hot Barrington, the Broncos dominated the first eight minutes of the opening period, but a couple of defensive mistakes and a soft goal sent the Eagles into intermission with a two-goal lead.
That type of period would’ve sunk Burrillville teams of the last few seasons, but senior captain Ryan Boutiette and talented junior defenseman Mitchell Farrell know this team is different.
“This team works harder than I’ve ever seen a team work,” Boutiette said. “I’m at a loss for words right now. We just stayed positive. The captains – me, Jake [Leclerc] and Jack [Carrao] – kept the boys going and we knew this game wasn’t over. We knew we had to keep working our bag off.”
“Our mentality is so different and we work so much harder than we have in the past,” Farrell said. “We have so much talented up front and our freshmen are really stepping up and our top six has been strong. We can do major things in this division and no team can take us lightly.”
After the Broncos completely dominated the second period and tied the game, it was one of those talented freshmen who made the different in the third period. Moments after the Broncos killed a major penalty, freshman Joey DeCesare cruised into the slot and slid a pass across the slot to Farrell to one-time into the net for what turned out to be the game-winning goal in a 4-3 victory over the Eagles at Levy Rink.
“Anytime you can come back in this league and win is great,” Burrillville coach David Farrell, who saw his son, sophomore Jack Farrell, score the game-tying goal and his cousin, Mitchell, net the winner. “Barrington is a plucky team that is very opportunistic. They almost lull you to sleep and you think you’re in control and then [Sam Faulkner] is in on a breakaway. Real proud of the kids because hockey is three periods and you need to play for 45 minutes.”
Burrillville (4-1-1 Division I) took a big step toward the No. 2 seed in the state tournament with the win and is now just two points behind Mount St. Charles for first place, but the Mounties own the tiebreaker because of last week’s 1-0 win. Boutiette and Jack Farrell led the attack with a goal and an assist, while junior defenseman Ben Andersen added a pair of assists.
Barrington (3-2-1 Division I) came in riding a three-game winning streak with victories over Smithfield and Hendricken, but the Eagles were outplayed for most of the contest. Faulkner and Brenen Gazeryan sparked the Eagles to three goals in just 3:27 to completely turn the game around in the first period.
Up until freshman Trevor Snow scored after a Burrillville turnover, the Broncos were in completely control of the game. Burrillville, which was actually the visiting team at Levy, opened the scoring 2:19 into the game when an Andersen stretch pass was too far ahead of freshman Steve Rodrigues. Barrington goalie Camden Siwik misplayed the puck right into the path of the freshman for a goal.
Burrillville continued to carry the play, but a mistake behind senior goalie Lucas Hundley (20 saves) led to Snow’s game-tying goal at 8:43. Less than a minute later the Eagles were ahead on a Gazeryan finish following a Bronco turnover. Faulkner finished the scoring frenzy at 12:14 to put the Broncos in serious trouble.
“We had a couple of unforced errors that hurt us and Lucas was fighting the puck a little,” David Farrell said. “After the period we kept telling them to play their game because there was plenty of time left. We were down two goals and had two periods to go. It’s always about simplifying for us because we try to do too much at times when we just need to do the basics.”
The Broncos needed just 2:29 of the middle period to cut their deficit in half when Jack Farrell found Andersen at the point. The junior flicked a shot on net that was tipped past Siwik (37 saves) by Boutiette. Burrillville grabbed a power-play goal later in the period when Boutiette and Cam DeSante created a chance for Jack Farrell to finish.
Moments after DeSante was robbed by Siwik on a breakaway to start the third, Rodrigues was assessed a major penalty for boarding. The Broncos killed off the penalty and at 7:20 DeCesare made a no-look pass to his right to Mitchell Farrell, who rifled a one-timer home for the game-winning goal.
“That was a great pass,” Farrell said. “I was calling for it, I was saying ‘Joey. Joey. Joey,’ and he put it in a good spot. I knew it was going in right when I got the pass. Before the goal they had the major and we knew we could kill it off. It just took all the boys to do their job and get pucks deep.”
The Broncos can take another big step toward the No. 2 seed when Bishop Hendricken (1-2-1 Division I) comes to Levy Rink Saturday night. The Hawks have six points in four games, but they have to play Smithfield, Burrillville and La Salle this weekend.
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
Burrillville 4, Barrington 3
Burrillville 1 2 1 – 4
Barringtom 3 0 0 – 3
First period – BU. Steve Rodrigues (Ben Andersen), 2:19; BA, Trevor Snow (John O’Connell), 8:43; BA, Brenen Gazeryan (Owen Crain), 9:35; BA, Sam Faulkner (Adam Gorman, Gazeryan), 12:14.
Second period – BU, Ryan Boutiette (Andersen, Jack Farrell), 2:29; B, Jack Farrell (Cam DeSante, Boutiette), pp, 11:05.
Third period – BU, Mitchell Farrell (Joey DeCesare), 7:20
Saves – BU, Lucas Hundley (20 saves); BA, Camden Siwik (37 saves).
