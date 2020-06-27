WOONSOCKET – Police found the body of a 30-year-old man in his apartment at 408 Cass Ave. Friday, the victim of an apparent homicide – the city's second in as many weeks.
After an investigation that developed rapidly through the course of the day, Police Chief Thomas Oates identified the victim as Derek Desjardin, and said his roommate had been arrested for shooting him to death.
Paul Raposo, 26, was taken into custody without incident at River Island Park about 10:15 a.m. – some two hours after the discovery of Desjardin's body, according to Oates. He was in possession of a loaded, 9mm handgun that police believe is the murder weapon.
Raposo is charged with domestic homicide, discharging a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence and carrying a firearm without a permit. Raposo was to appear before a bail commissioner at police headquarters today after being held overnight and would most likely be transferred to the Adult Correctional Institutions pending an appearance in Sixth District Court next week.
Desjardin is a father of two who live with their mother hundreds of miles away. An online fundraising campaign has been launched to raise money to allow them to travel to the local area to make funeral arrangements for him.
The events that led to Raposo's arrest began unfolding about 8:15 a.m. Friday at the faded, gray-vinyl multifamily where the two men shared an apartment on the ground floor.
Details about the investigation late Friday were still sketchy, but Oates said Desjardin's body was discovered shortly after he failed to show up for his job at a landscaping company. Some of his co-workers went to the residence to check on him. Soon after, members of his family also arrived.
Someone with the family group climbed into the residence from a window on the side of the house and discovered the body, then alerted the police.
Located on the corner of Cote Avenue, the house was quickly cordoned off as evidence-collectors from the Woonsocket Police Department's Bureau of Criminal Identification (BCI) began combing the apartment for clues. On the street and sidewalk a few feet from the front entryway of 408 Cass Ave., there was a series of square, yellow markers, each about the size of a cigarette pack, numbered “1,” “2” and “3,” showing where investigators found shell casings.
Speaking to reporters from behind a ribbon of crime scene tape as the investigation was getting started, Oates said police had discovered the victim of an apparent homicide and a “person of interest” was already in custody.
“We're treating it as a homicide,” he said. “We have some evidence of firearms activity.”
Motorists slowed down to take in the spectacle of the police activity and others passed by on foot with quizzical expressions on their faces. Most were surprised that a murder should be committed in the neighborhood, a mix of retail and older tenements a block from Woonsocket High School.
“It's not really too bad at all,” said Bernell Loggins, who joined his wife Linda and their son Isaiah as they watched the police criss-cross the crime scene. “I'm from Chicago, so this is super peaceful compared to where I come from.”
The Logginses, who live across the street, said they saw the same few males going in and out of the victim's apartment regularly but they didn't have any contact with them. No one heard any arguing or the sound of gunfire in the moments or hours before the police arrived – just noises they're pretty sure were fireworks, a seemingly ubiquitous complaint these days.
But one woman who lives on the third floor of a towering tenement about a hundred 100 yards from 408 Cass Ave. said she was looking out her window about 8 a.m. when she saw a man with a full beard, wearing a light-colored baseball cap, dart out of the residence and run. The man crossed Cass Avenue and disappeared in a patch of woods behind Nana's Attic, a used furniture store.
“I thought it was kind of strange,” said the woman, who declined to give her name. “But I didn't think nothin' of it.”
Oates later confirmed that Raposo and the man in the baseball cap are the same person. Police searched the area in the vicinity of the homicide with a K-9 but did not immediately locate him.
Raposo was charged with domestic homicide purely because he and Desjardin shared the same domicile. The domestic qualifier is usually attached to crimes that occur between partners who are romantically entwined, but not always.
“This is technically a domestic homicide,” the chief said, “It is considered that because they cohabitated.”
Asked about a possible motive in the crime, Oates said there was obviously “some type of a dispute” between the roommates, but he didn't elaborate. He said neighbors shouldn't worry, however, since the victim died as a result of a targeted attack, not random violence.
This was the second domestic homicide in the city in less than a week. On June 18, police discovered the bodies of Tanya Gagnon, 44, and her boyfriend Charles Johnson, 43, in their residence at the Social Street School Apartments. Police say Johnson shot Gagnon, his girlfriend of several years, with a handgun before he turned the weapon on himself.
