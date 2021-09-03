SMITHFIELD — The Bryant University football team has taken vastly different approaches to winning the Northeast Conference over the last four seasons.
In James Perry’s two seasons (2017-18) in Smithfield, the Bulldogs attempted to turn games into a track meet with an aggressive, up-tempo offense, while Chris Merritt’s first two years have been highlighted by a stingy defense that kept the Bulldogs in low-scoring contests.
The approaches were vastly different, but the results were very similar with the Bulldogs still waiting to win that first conference title and earn an automatic berth in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.
Merritt and the team’s two captains, running back Daniel Adeboboye and linebacker Ryan Saddler, hope a more balanced approach finally brings the conference title to the Ocean State.
“This team is as complete it has been since I’ve been here,” said Adeboboye, who is coming off a first-team all-NEC campaign in the spring. “It’s going to be this year. I have no doubt in my mind and I have the utmost confidence in my teammates, my coaches and myself that we’re going to be able to get it done. There’s no doubt in my mind that this is going to be the year we win the championship.”
“All it comes down to is everyone doing their job,” Saddler said. “We have a lot of talent on this team and I think we’re deep at every position, so it’s our job to execute and put it together at the end.”
Bryant is coming off a 2-2 campaign in the pandemic-impacted spring season, but internal and external additions to both sides of the ball have Merritt excited to start the campaign tomorrow night at Rhode Island. The biggest addition to the squad is at quarterback where graduate transfer Gage Moloney is a dual threat with a winning pedigree after spending the last four years at CAA powerhouse James Madison.
Moloney, who beat out incumbent Ryan Clark for the starting spot, is tasked with improving an offense that relied on Adeboboye’s dynamic running in the spring to methodically move the ball.
“Gage has taken bullets in live FCS championship-level football games,” Merritt said. “That experience in itself is invaluable to what we’re trying to do. Gage is just good. I don’t like to advertise that right now because I don’t want people to know what we have. In the last season and a half Bryant hasn’t been a team that can come out and throw the ball, but now we have that ability.”
Moloney has a few talented offensive weapons, but his best play at times this season will be to turn around and hand the ball off to Adeboboye, a Toronto native with dreams of playing at the next level. The senior became the first Bulldog since 2015 to run for over 100 yards a game when he rushed for 111.3 yards in four games during the spring.
Senior receivers David Zorilla and Alex Rasmussen didn’t get many chances in the passing game in the spring, but their roles should expand this season. Merritt is also excited about the potential of the tight ends, led by junior Jihad Edmond, who caught nine passes in the spring.
“This is probably the best offense we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Adeboboye said. “With the quarterback, the receivers and the offensive line we have, our entire offense has so much depth, especially with the running backs and tight ends. This is as complete a team as we’ve had and it’s also about our mentality. That intensity we have in practice is what’s going to help us in games.”
If the offense is as good as the one piloted by Price Wilson during Adeboboye’s freshman season then the Bulldogs, who were predicted to finish fourth in the preseason, should compete with reigning NEC champion Sacred Heart, Central Connecticut and Duquesne for the title.
While the offense is a question mark, the defense should keep the Bulldogs in every game with their bend-but-down-break approach to stopping teams. All-NEC defensive linemen Jack Daly (15 tackles, 2.5 sacks) and Chidi Nna (11 tackles, two sacks) anchor the front four, while the unit welcomes back Saddler, who missed all of 2020 with an injury.
The captain, along with first-team all-NEC linebacker Joe Andreessen, who led the team with 25 tackles in just two games, are completely healthy and ready to augment the conference’s top rushing and third-down defense.
“I’m very confident for this season and this is the first time since I’ve been here that the offense and defense are on the same level,” Saddler said. “I was really proud of what we did in the spring and I realize we still have more to work on. I am really motivated after missing the season and we just want to come out here and have fun.”
“We got a total of two games between [Saddler and Andreessen] this spring, so I’m excited to have them back,” Merritt said. “We’re deeper at that position because all those guys got playing time and it’s great to have your all-conference linebacker and a team captain back in the middle of the defense.”
The defensive backfield is led by senior Andre Brackett, who is currently recovering from a lower-body injury, and Daniel Onyemen. Northern Arizona transfer Marcel Myers is also expected to be an every-down player on the back end.
Punter Ben Myers is back after a solid spring season, while all-conference kicker Luke Samperi is back for a fifth season. The Beverly, Mass. native was 3-for-8 on field goals and made seven of his nine PATs in the spring.
The Bulldogs will know if they’re true contenders before fall officially starts because they host NEC preseason favorite Sacred Heart next Saturday and then play their first FBS opponent in program history with a visit to Akron on Sept. 18.
“If [winning the NEC] is not our goal, then I don’t know what we’re doing here,” Merritt said about preseason expectations. “We have a very important game Week 2 of the season, but that’s not our focus right now. We’re focused on the Rams and then at about 10 o’clock on Saturday night we’ll shift our focus. We tell the guys that we want to bring the first NEC championship to Bryant University, but let’s take care of Rhode Island first. Step by step.”
