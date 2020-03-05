CUMBERLAND - The Monastery playground is now closed to the public as the town embarks on a project to replace it with a new playground that will not only be ADA compliant, but provide an inclusive play experience for children of all ages and abilities.
Demolition of the old playground began a couple of weeks ago with town highway workers removing the older equipment, clearing rocks and cement and leveling off the area.
The town is working with M.E. O’Brien and Sons, which was awarded a $109,311 contract to design and construct the new playground and provide the equipment. The Medway-based company was the lowest bidder of the three companies that submitted bids for the job. The two others were Swing Kingdom, Leola, PA, $119,729; and Creative Recreation, Newington, CT, $120,000.
Costs associated with the new playground will be funded with money in the recreational bond fund, which has a balance of $134,777 as of June 30, 2019. The project is in accordance with the town's comprehensive plan.
Designing the new playground has been a collaborative effort between parents, community members and town officials, including Mayor Jeffrey Mutter and Recreation Department Director Michael Crawley.
The playground at the Monastery is one of the most popular in town, but it's difficult to maintain and a challenge to find replacement parts due to its age. The new playground equipment will increase ADA accessibility and the overall safety of the playground.
According to the plan, the town will maintain most of the 2016 upgrades to the playground, with the exception of the sandbox, and add new equipment. The new play structures will be geared towards children ages 2-5 and 5-12.
Sarah King, the mayor's community outreach coordinator, told the Town Council recently that one of the upgrades to the playground made in 2016 - a play structure for children ages 2-5 - will be incorporated into the new design.
“We want to expand on the work that was done in 2016 and create an intentional pace around that existing play structure,” King said. “The problem we have there now is that there are not many free-standing structures that are accessible to children of all abilities. We want it to be not only ADA compliant, but something that is accessible for all children to have a collective play experience.”
Meghan O’Brien, president of M.E. O’Brien and Sons, Inc., told the council that her family-owned company has designed and constructed playgrounds in cities and towns throughout New England, including Pawtucket, Providence, East Providence, Newport, and Jamestown.
“The goal of this particular design at the Monastery is to have it highly inclusive where children can play together regardless of their abilities,” O'Brien said.
According to O'Brien, universally-designed playgrounds are created to be accessible to all children. There are three components that help create a higher level of inclusive play, she said, including physical accessibility, age and developmental appropriateness, and sensory-stimulating activity.
“Combined, these will create an inclusive play environment that meets the needs of all children in the same place in a variety of ways,” she said. “Children of all abilities will come together to play and imagine, making them equal through play.”
O'Brien said the new playground will be designed with graduated age-appropriate challenges and varied play experiences and sensory play. Some of the playground equipment will include a “spacenet,” a hexagonal mesh structure that allows kids ranging in age to climb and balance; free-standing equipment like sand diggers and cyclers; and varied swings, including some with harnesses and full bucket seats.
“The equipment we install can be retrofitted 20 years after its installed,” O'Brien said.
During last week's council meeting, resident Deborah Vine Smith expressed concern that the playground excluded senior citizens, saying there are now senior playgrounds.
King and O’Brien said there are grant opportunities through AARP for a senior playground that would include fitness equipment, that could be located closer to the senior center. O’Brien noted that children's playgrounds are highly regulated and outdoor fitness equipment is required to be separate.
Mutter commented on Smith's concerns, saying “Activity and play regardless of your age is a vital component to being well. However, what you do for one group is not discriminating another group.”
Follow Joseph Fitzgerald on Twitter @jofitz7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.