CUMBERLAND – By nature, runners are bound by a gravitational pull that helps guide them in getting to a desired spot.
In the case of Cumberland High senior Olivia Belt, the pull that doubled as a magnetic force when it came to the cross-country and track programs at Providence College proved to be a pull in a direction that ultimately agreed with her. Next fall, Belt will continue her running career with the Friars.
On the surface, it’s easy to see why.
Belt’s mother Pamela is a biology professor at PC and holds a degree from the Big East school. Her cross-country/track head coach at Cumberland represents another Friar connection. Vanessa Molloy ran for Ray Treacy, Providence’s longtime and highly successful all-things-running coach who owns a proven track record when it comes to getting the most out of his runners.
While all signs may have been pointing to Belt becoming a Friar, Molloy wanted her pupil to make up her mind with minimal input from someone who knows what it’s like to run for a Treacy-led squad.
If need be, Molloy would be there to answer any questions if they arose.
“Coach Molloy wanted me to feel it out for myself and have my own experience through the recruiting process. She didn’t push me into anything,” said Belt, taking a few minutes on Monday to talk about her college decision.
“She was also very excited when I told her I was leaning towards PC,” Belt added.
Belt arrived at Cumberland as a known commodity after capturing the girls’ individual state cross-country championship during her eighth-grade season at North Cumberland Middle School. In no time, she emerged as one of the driving forces behind the Clippers’ dominance during the fall months. From earning multiple First Team All-Division berths to placing eighth as a junior in the 2019 RIIL Cross-Country State Meet, Belt carved out a strong running résumé - the kind that held the potential to unlock a lot of doors.
Fortunately for her, the door that held the most appeal happened to be close to her home. From a recruiting standpoint, it also helped that Molloy lives in proximity to the Providence College campus and would bump into her former college coach.
“(The Providence coaching staff) have seen my times over the last few years, probably starting with my sophomore year and especially my junior year,” said Belt.
It was last spring when Belt first engaged in conversations with the Friars.
“It’s a school I always considered,” said Belt, noting the family connection with her mom.
Belt is no stranger to setting foot on PC’s campus. It was that feeling of familiarity that kept on shining through while she attempted to dive deeper into the recruiting waters that were impacted by pandemic-related restrictions put in place by the NCAA.
“It was difficult to navigate my way through the recruiting process … not being able to see the campus and spend those overnights that I was looking forward to. I’m a person who wants to feel out a school and the team,” said Belt. “A lot of coaches made up for it by having team Zoom meetings and encouraging you to get a tour when COVID-19 restrictions died down a little bit last summer.”
Tufts University and the University of Hartford were two schools that Belt took under consideration.
“PC was really the frontrunner from the beginning,” she said.
Officially, Belt made up her mind shortly before Christmas break. Last Tuesday, she received a text message from PC assistant coach Stephanie Reilly. Belt planned to relay the news of her verbal commitment to the Friars, but not before making sure her coaches and fellow Cumberland runners – boys and girls – could join her inside the Wellness Center for an important phone call.
“I wanted everyone there to see my call,” said Belt. “They’ve seen me through everything. They’re the reason why I’m where I am right now.”
At PC, Belt plans to run both cross country and track. A volunteer at Miriam Hospital, she says she might go down the pre-med path or study biology.
“With everything going on, I’ve felt I’ve been struggling with my running this year,” said Belt, selected to the 2020 Times/Call All-Area Girls’ Cross-Country Team. “The fact I have four more years to look forward to, I’m really excited.”
Belt plans to sign her National Letter of Intent on Tuesday. She becomes the third member of Cumberland’s 2021 graduating class to announce plans to continue competing at the Division I level. The list includes fellow seniors Nicolette Ducharme (track & field, Brown University) and Owen Molis (track & field, Bryant University).
