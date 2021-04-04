EAST PROVIDENCE — An injury to the starting quarterback would be disastrous for most high school football teams, but with the way Cumberland has played defense and run the ball through the first two weeks of the season, the loss of first-week starter Jaden Pimental simply wasn’t a big deal Saturday against East Providence.
The Clippers relied on the same formula Saturday as they used in the first week against Shea. Thanks to a first-quarter touchdown run from tailback Davis Matos, the Clippers jumped ahead of the Townies and used a suffocating defense, led by sophomore middle linebacker Patrick Conserve, to smother the aerially-deficient Townies.
EP junior quarterback Justin Fiore only completed one pass for four yards, while the Townies rushed 27 times for 76 yards. On the other side, Matos rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries and Ryan Larson – last week’s starting running back
– completed four passes for 61 yards and rushed for a five-yard touchdown in the third quarter of a 14-0 victory at Pierce Field.
“Our defense has played really solid and the key is we’re not letting up any big runs,” Matos said after the Clippers didn’t allow a run of longer than eight yards after the first defensive snap. “Other defenses may fall apart, but we stay together. A lot of teams play as a bunch of individuals, but we play as a team here and that’s why we’re winning games.”
“We’re just working together as a team on defense – it doesn’t matter if it’s a game or it’s practice,” Conserve said. “We always go 100 percent and fly to the ball. That’s the big thing because when we have guys go down, we have guys who can replace them and step up. Our big thing is togetherness.”
Cumberland (2-0 Division I) has played a pair of teams that have yet to score in the spring season, but the Clippers will face a stiff test Friday night when Hendricken marches up Interstate 295 for a crossover contest. While that game is important, it won’t decide if the Clippers host a Division I semifinal – that game is in a few weeks at Alumni Field against Burrillville.
Saturday’s win was also likely the last high school football game at historic Pierce Field because the Townies are moving into their new stadium at the new high school. For Cumberland coach Josh Lima, winning a game at Pierce is special because he played three Thanksgiving Day clashes with the Townies when he played at La Salle. He also played in the state final at the facility.
“This really is a special place to play and I remember playing in my sophomore, junior, senior season Thanksgiving and Super Bowls here,” Lima said. “I had some good feelings on this field and some bad feelings. It was cool to come back. I love this place, they do a great job and it’s so well maintained. I told our guys, ‘You’ll always remember playing here because this is a high school football stadium.’”
East Providence (0-2 Division I) was shutout by the Rams last week and life doesn’t get any easier because Saturday afternoon they travel to Scituate High to take on a Burrillville team that shut down Shea Friday night.
Cumberland went on a 17-play drive to start Saturday’s contest, but the drive stalled after 5:07 at the EP 21-yard line. The Clipper defense forced a turnover on the second play of the ensuing drive, which set up Cumberland in good field position. Matos scored the game-winning touchdown when he followed the right side of the line for a 17-yard score with 1:10 left in the quarter.
“You can’t go down when you get hit and you just have to let guys keep bouncing off of you,” Matos said of the yards after contact he churned out all afternoon. “You need to keep moving forward and keep the sticks moving. It’s the little things like that, that had us with 14 and them with zero.”
Neither team made it into the red zone in the second quarter, but the Clippers went on a 42-yard drive late in the third quarter to put the game away. Matos carried the ball twice for 37 yards to move Cumberland to the EP 5-yard line. Larson scored on a five-yard touchdown run on the next play and Owen Molis kicked the extra point to increase the lead to 14.
Cumberland, thanks to a 25-yard pass and catch from Larson to fellow senior Marc DiSalvo, earned a first-and-goal at the EP 1-yard line in the fourth quarter, but the Clippers failed to capitalize. The lack of execution proved to simply be a foot note because the Cumberland defense didn’t allow EP to enter its half of the field the entire afternoon.
“Our kids are inspired,” Lima said of the defense. “Our two defensive coordinators, Gabe Gonzalez and Silas Copeland, are doing a great job dialing up game plans. Our kids are also buying into the gameplan and executing it. Pat Conserve is a special player for us playing linebacker at 280 pounds. Davis is playing well. Ryan Larson is, too, and Miguel Garcia stepped up and played great. Adam Barboza anchors that D-line. Across the board, guys are coming in and playing well.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
Cumberland 14, East Providence 0
Cumberland 7 0 7 0 – 14
East Providence 0 0 0 0 – 0
First quarter
C – Davis Matos 17-yard run (Owen Molis kick), 1:50.
Second quarter
No scoring.
Third quarter
C – Ryan Larson 5-yard run (Molis kick), 2:18.
Fourth quarter
No scoring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.