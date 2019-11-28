WOONSOCKET — All Logan Coles wanted was another chance to atone for a rare mistake.
The usually surehanded Woonsocket High senior could only watch in horror as a sizeable gain on the ground resulted in a fumble that was picked up by Cumberland junior Aidan Faria, who ran it back for a touchdown with 4:31 showing on the clock at Barry Field. All the momentum that the Novans had built after coming up with a fourth-down stop had been quickly nullified as Cumberland edged closer to winning for the ninth straight time in this longstanding Thanksgiving Day series.
For the final time in what was a keepsake of a 2019 season, Coles teamed up with sophomore quarterback Tarik O’Hagan to form a 1-2 punch on the ground that proved too much for the opposition to handle. O’Hagan did most of the heavy lifting during the game-winning drive, yet it was Coles who provided the deciding points.
From six yards out, Coles powered his way into the end zone with 2:47 to play as Woonsocket defeated Cumberland for the first time since 2010. For good measure, Coles recovered a fumble with just over a minute left in an 18-15 final that will go down as one of the better holiday games in the 55-year history of this holiday rivalry.
“In a game like this, you’ve got to have a short memory when you make mistakes. You’ve got to come back and play harder on the next drive,” said Coles, whose Novans concluded the season with eight straight victories. “That’s what we did and we got it done.”
A banner week for Woonsocket was achieved on Sunday when coach Charlie Bibeault and his squad blanked Mount Pleasant to capture the Division II Super Bowl for the second straight season. With only three days to get ready for a Cumberland team that had been idle for nearly two weeks, the Novans proved to have enough left in the tank to finish up strong and head into the offseason on a winning note.
“These kids are tough as nails,” said Bibeault. “This year we preached that the Super Bowl wouldn’t mean as much if we didn’t win on Thanksgiving. You’ve got to win the last game of the year.”
O’Hagan scored twice on the ground for Woonsocket while his quarterback counterpart, Cumberland senior Dante Aviles-Santos, rushed for one touchdown and also ran in a two-point try that put the Clippers up three (15-12). The successful conversion came after Faria’s scoop-and-score that prompted joy in the Cumberland camp while the Woonsocket folks stressed the importance of turning the page.
The game’s first TD didn’t come until 2:24 left in the second quarter. Aviles-Santos capped off a 12-play, 76-yard drive – one that chewed up over six minutes – with a four-yard score. The Clipper quarterback gave the impression that he was dropping back to pass before tucking the ball underneath and letting his athleticism take care of the rest.
Cumberland (5-5) went on offense first in the second half and saw a promising drive stopped short after bad snap sailed over Aviles-Santos’ head with Woonsocket (8-4) recovering at the CHS 35-yard line. Six plays later, the Novans were in the end zone as O’Hagan extended himself at the goal line for a 12-yard touchdown with 44 seconds left. The point-after try sailed right as Cumberland was still up (7-6) with one quarter to go.
After a three-and-out, the Clippers flubbed the punt with the Novans taking over at the Cumberland 19-yard line. Four plays later, O’Hagan called his own number from four yards out as Woonsocket grabbed a 12-7 lead with 8:38 remaining.
The Novans forced the Clippers into a turnover on downs after Cumberland advanced the ball to the WHS 27-yard line with 4:45 on the clock. On the first play on the ensuing drive, Woonsocket turned Coles, who appeared on his way to picking up a good amount of yardage before the ball was jarred loose and Faria was off to the races down the far sideline.
Given a second chance, Coles and the Novans ended up making the most of it.
“We’ve been a second-half team the whole year. We know that it’s our time,” said Bibeault. “I’m so happy for our seniors. They earned it and they deserve it.”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
Cumberland 0 – 7 – 0 – 6 --- 13
Woonsocket 0 – 0 – 6 – 12 --- 18
C – Dante Aviles-Santos 4-yard run (Ben Fogell kick)
W – Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan 12-yard run (kick failed)
W – Robinson-O’Hagan 4-yard run (run failed)
C – Aidan Faria 35-yard fumble return (Aviles-Santos run)
W – Logan Coles 6-yard run (run failed)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.