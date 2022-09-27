By Stella Lorence
WOONSOCKET – Police on Saturday arrested a man accused of selling a stolen moped after a foot pursuit near Front Street.
Zachary Desrosiers, 25, of Asylum Street, was arrested for allegedly stealing the moped, as was Jordan Brochu, who purchased it from him.
A man reported last week that his blue Puch Maxi Moped was stolen out of the back of his pickup truck, according to Officer Cameron Hill. The man estimated the moped to be worth about $1,700, and provided the plate number and photos to the police.
Later that day, Detective Christopher Bouvier received an anonymous tip that someone was working on a stolen blue moped in the rear driveway of a house on Cumberland Hill Road. The anonymous caller said they called after seeing a Facebook post from the moped’s owner asking people to be on the lookout for it.
Bouvier saw Brochu working on the moped, and recognized him from previous police encounters. He was detained without incident, according to Bouvier’s report. When Bouvier told Brochu the moped was stolen, Brochu said he hadn’t stolen it, but rather bought it from Desrosiers for $100.
Brochu was taken to the police station and interviewed about the purchase. He told police he had questioned Desrosiers about his offer of a $100 moped, including asking whether it was stolen. Desrosiers told him it wasn’t stolen, according to Bouvier’s account of Brochu’s statement. Brochu also said he thought $100 seemed too cheap for the moped after he searched the model online and saw that it could be worth between $5,000 and $10,000, but that he “had to have it,” according to Bouvier’s report.
Brochu was able to pick Desrosiers out of a photo line-up, according to Bouvier’s report. Because Brochu had asked if the moped was stolen and suspected that $100 was too cheap of an asking price, police charged Brochu with one count of receiving stolen goods worth less than $1,500.
Desrosiers was arrested on Saturday after Officer Christopher Waite saw him sitting outside the CT Plus on Hamlet Avenue. Waite knew Desrosiers was wanted on a warrant, and noted that he was “very familiar with who Desrosiers is, as he has been a nuisance in the city,” according to Waite’s report.
As Waite walked up to the CT Plus, he saw Desrosiers jumping over an iron fence toward Greene St. Waite yelled for him to stop, then began chasing him on foot. The chase continued through backyards between Park Avenue and Greene Street. Waite continued to yell for Desrosiers to stop while also radioing for back-up, according to his report. Sgt. Andrew Girard, who responded to Waite’s call, was able to detain Desrosiers by pulling out his TASER; Desrosiers complied with Girard’s commands without him having to use it, according to Girard’s report.
Brochu is charged in District Court on one count of receiving stolen goods worth less than $1,500, a felony charge. He was arraigned on Thursday and is next expected in court in January. Desrosiers is being charged with larceny between $1,500 and $5,000, also a felony. He was arraigned on Monday and is next expected in court in January.
Follow Stella Lorence on Twitter @slorence3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.