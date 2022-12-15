GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Mount awaits new challenges in new division; North Smithfield, Lincoln hope to contend in D-III

From glory days to chronic struggles, last season ran the emotional gamut for the area’s girls' basketball teams.
For every program that registered double-digit league wins, you had teams that endured season-long challenges that helped supply plenty of motivation throughout the offseason. It all added up to two teams squaring off for the Division III title (Shea/Tolman co-op & North Smithfield) while St. Raphael and Cumberland watched the postseason unfold as spectators rather than participants.
The 2022-23 season begins in earnest this week, and here are some questions to keep in mind. Can the Saints and Clippers emerge as teams no one wants to face? Will Shea/Tolman and Mount St. Charles find its footing in a new division? Will the addition of a fourth division help pave the way for Blackstone Valley Prep, Central Falls and Davies Tech to experience that winning feeling?
From returning contributors to fresh faces, here are some things to follow regarding our area teams as the season bounces along:
DIVISION I
ST. RAPHAEL
Head coach: Tammy Drape
2021-22 regular season results: 0-16 (Division I-A)
2022 postseason results: None.
Returning players: Angelisse Melendez, senior guard; Ava Hill, junior forward; Chelsea Dombroski, junior forward; Stephanie Sassi, sophomore guard.
Notable newcomers: Vanessa Piscione, junior forward; Faith Lembo, junior forward; Autumn Andrade, sophomore forward; Tiyara Gonzalez, freshman guard; Olivia May, freshman guard; Jireh Smith, freshman forward; Evelyanna Paul, freshman guard.
Outlook: The Saints enter the season with nowhere to go but up after not winning a single league game last season. The motivation to restore the program to contending status there. The question is whether this guard-oriented team can receive a lift from its post players. … It's clear that Melendez put in the work and that was apparent during last weekend’s Donaldson-Lynch Tournament when she registered 28 points on back-to-back nights. She can score at all three levels – outside, midrange, and getting to the rim. … What Sassi lacks in height, she more than makes up for it with pure determination. … Blessed with skills and a high IQ, Gonzalez is the perfect backcourt complement to Melendez. … The Saints will receive a lift when Piscione becomes eligible. She transferred from Cranston West and features an inside/outside game that figures to open up things even more for Melendez and Gonzalez. … The Saints have 14 players in the program. … Andrade is the daughter of noted R.I. boxer Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade.
Head coach’s take: “You can only go up. They’re buying in and working hard. They also realize the importance of trusting the coaching staff because we go into every game with a plan depending on our opponent.”
DIVISION II
CUMBERLAND
Head coach: Owen Keenan
2021-22 regular season results: 4-13 (Division II)
2022 postseason results: None.
Returning players: Megan Cotter, senior forward; Kaitlyn Berger, senior guard; CC Lanzi, junior guard; Allison Casavant, junior guard; Bridgitt O’Sullivan-Van Etten, junior forward; Madilynn O’Sullivan-Van Etten; Jayden Robidoux, sophomore forward.
Notable newcomers: Noleen Rebelo, sophomore guard; Payton Goulding, sophomore forward; Caitlyn McVeigh, sophomore guard; Brooke Tellier, freshman guard; Alexis Parenteau, freshman guard; Brooke Durkin, freshman guard.
Outlook: The terminology shouldn’t be as foreign as it was a year ago when Keenan took over as head coach. The Clippers will once again be young with juniors and sophomores comprising the bulk of the roster. … Berger is the team’s Swiss Army knife. It doesn’t matter the task or the responsibility. … Cotter will be counted on to secure rebounds. … Cotter and Berger are the captains. “The girls listen to them a lot,” said Keenan. … Lanzi and Casavant will be counted on to provide speed and shooting. … Sizing up the Van Etten twins, Bridget is looking to build upon a season where she distinguished herself as the team’s best player while Madilynn looks poised to enjoy a strong season after she underwent knee surgery. … The ceiling for this year’s ninth-grade group is high as Tellier, Parenteau and Durkin will all have roles this season. … Rebelo looks to build off her summer league performance where she led the Clippers in scoring.
Head coach’s take: “Everyone who’s back played a lot last year. For us, it’s about taking good shots – not the first available shot. We don’t want to play defense for 35 seconds and offense for five seconds.”
MOUNT ST. CHARLES
Head coach: Ed Cunanan
2021-22 regular season results: 13-4 (Division III)
2022 postseason results: Defeated Central Falls (35-26) in D-III Preliminary Round; Defeated Middletown (40-36) in D-III Quarterfinals; Lost to Shea/Tolman (47-26) in D-III Semifinals.
Returning players: Kylana Chauvin, senior guard; Ashley Plamondon, senior guard; Morgan Marcos, senior forward; Emma Roberts, junior center; Lexi Robillard, junior guard; Adelaide Stojanowski, sophomore forward; Ava Laquerre, sophomore guard; Reagan McGrath, sophomore guard; Addie Aubin, sophomore forward.
Notable newcomers: Isabella Mencarini, senior guard; Casey Stores, freshman guard; Addison Johnson, freshman guard; Brooke Hogan, freshman forward.
Outlook: The Mounties return all but two players from a roster that reached the Division III semifinals. With the addition of some highly skilled players, Cunanan and his staff believe Mount has its bases covered when it comes to talent and depth, hence the appeal of moving up to D-II this season. … The captains are Chauvin, Marcos, Plamondon, and Mencarini. … Chauvin made All-Division last season for her performance in high-pressure situations and defense against some of the top offensive guards in the division. … Plamondon is a deep-ball threat who is capable of getting hot from beyond the arc and staying that way for some time. … Marcos is a tough, defensive specialist with great athleticism. She is a tenacious competitor and her willingness to do the dirty work will be valuable to the cause. … Mencarini is a transfer from across the city and is a major addition to the Mounties. An All-Division player with great experience, Mercarini is a gifted athlete with uncommon court-savvy and someone who will do whatever the team needs. … Roberts enjoyed a strong sophomore season, earning All-Area Team and All-Division honors. Her size, strength, and ability to score will help open opportunities for others and those also on the floor. … Robillard is a serious threat from behind the three-point line who has made big-time shots in her first two seasons as a Mountie. … Stojanowski exploded onto the scene as a freshman, earning multiple individual postseason honors. An intense competitor, Stojanowski dedicated significant time in the offseason to improve her outside shot in the hope of complementing her power game. … A tough defender who knows how to get to the rim and finish, Laquerre came up big in critical moments last year as a freshman, earning her a spot on the All-Rookie team. … The Mounties welcome three talented freshman with Stores and Johnson poised to make an immediate impact. … Mount athletic director Ray Leveille will serve as an assistant coach.
Head coach’s take: “While size is a concern, the real key to this season is whether we can rekindle the chemistry and camaraderie that brought last year’s team to the brink of a title game. If we want to be a serious competitor in D-II, we must play as a cohesive unit.”
SHEA/TOLMAN
Co-head coach: John Lickert & Kimball Crossley
2021-22 regular season results: 16-1 (Division III)
2022 postseason results: Defeated Lincoln School (48-17) in D-III Quarterfinals; Defeated Mount St. Charles (47-26) in D-III Semifinals; Defeated North Smithfield (48-40) in D-III Finals; Lost to Ponaganset (61-42) in Open State Tournament Sweet 16 Round.
Returning players: Valentina Gambarte, senior guard; Armani Rivera, junior guard; Ka’Syra Fernandes, junior forward; Trinity Burk, junior forward; Aryanna Blanco, junior guard; Parisa Monteiro, sophomore forward; Bendu Kamara, junior guard.
Notable newcomers: Kayliana Blair, sophomore guard.
Outlook: The marriage of two teams from opposite sides of the same city proved a smashing hit in Year 1 as “Sholman” came together and dominated the Division III landscape en route to capturing the division championship. Year 2 will feature a few new twists with Shea/Tolman bumped up to D-II. The program will feature a new co-head coach after Walter “Bunky” Gonzalez stepped down so he could watch his daughter Tiyara, a freshman at St. Raphael. … Previously the freshman boys basketball coach at Tolman, Crossley came forward when the opportunity to serve as co-head coach was presented. “I jumped at it and I’m so glad I did,” he said. … Rivera is a pure scorer who understands the importance of involving her teammates. One area that’s been emphasized with her during the preseason is incorporating the mid-range game. … With a higher caliber of opponents awaiting this season, it will be incumbent upon Burk and Blanco to supply some scoring that in turn helps take some of the pressure off Rivera’s shoulders. … In terms of post-play, watching Fernandes work off Burk and vice versa will be a key development.
Head coach’s take (Crossley): The girls are getting used to what’s going on. It’s going to take a while before everything clicks, but I’m confident that we can become a very good man-to-man team as the season progresses.”
WOONSOCKET
Head coach: Jeffrey Goss
2021-22 regular season results: 8-9 (Division II)
2022 postseason results: Lost to Smithfield (52-15) in D-II Preliminary Round.
Returning players: Nevaeh Caro, senior guard.
Notable newcomers: Hayzel Kelley, junior guard; Kiya Beauchemin, freshman guard; Delilah Syrypannho, guard/forward; Jelysa Moise, freshman guard/forward.
Outlook: Goss returns to coaching after directing the Portsmouth girls' basketball team from 2001-2012. He will be assisted by Nellie Gray. … The Novans return only one varsity player and it’s a good one as Caro earned All-Division and All-Class honors last year. She was named captain. … The roster breakdown includes 10 freshmen, five sophomores, and one junior. … Kelly is the lone junior and is in line to receive significant time in the backcourt. … With a guard-heavy roster, expect the Novans to often play a lineup consisting of five guards that will look to press, play zone defense in the halfcourt, and push the ball whenever possible. … Also a vice principal at Woonsocket, Goss has been pleased with the progress and day-to-day improvements the girls are making.
Head coach’s take: “The beginning of the year is always tough because you want to work on fundamentals, but you also need to spend time getting all of your offenses and defenses in along with conditioning. I think the girls have done a great job handling everything I have thrown at them over a short period of time.”
DIVISION III
BURRILLVILLE
Head coach: Amy Hauser
2021-22 regular season results: 12-5 (Division III)
2022 postseason results: Defeated Exeter/West Greenwich (53-52) in D-III Preliminary Round; Lost to Toll Gate (50-39) in D-III Quarterfinals.
Returning players: Julianna Colbert, senior forward; Marissa Pinocci, senior forward; Abigail Lambert, senior guard; Regan Polacek, senior guard/forward; Brooke Allen, junior guard; Brenna Wilson, junior guard/forward; Emilia Ferraro, junior guard/forward; Olivia Ferraro, sophomore guard; Grace Diallo, sophomore guard; Mackenzie Cleary, sophomore forward; Rayna Polacek, sophomore forward.
Notable newcomers: Avery Bosquet, freshman guard; Avah Colbert, freshman guard/forward; Janessa McKay, freshman guard/forward; Addison Stone, freshman forward.
Outlook: The Broncos will be breaking in a new group as Polack is the lone returning player who saw significant minutes last season. … Julianna Colbert has starting experience but dealt with injuries a year ago. … In terms of captains, Polack and Colbert are joined by fellow seniors Lambert and Pinocci, who was a part-time starter a year ago. … Olivia Ferraro earned enough trust last season to start games as a ninth grader.
Head coach’s take: “I am looking forward to this season and believe we have a lot of the qualities it takes to have a winning season. We have a group of girls who work hard, take direction well, and aren't afraid to play aggressively. But most importantly, we have great team chemistry. We do not have that one ‘standout player.’ The talent we have is pretty even-keeled.”
LINCOLN
Head coach: Lindsay Lacey
2021-22 regular season results: 3-13 (Division III)
2022 postseason results: Defeated PCD (36-33) in D-III Preliminary Round; Lost to North Smithfield (61-33) in D-III Quarterfinals.
Returning players: Makayla Horan, senior guard; Lauren Cipriano, junior guard; Hailie Harris, junior forward; Khady Ndoye, junior center; Tayla Valentin, Sarah Luchka, junior guard; Faith Miguel, sophomore guard; Charlotte Labossiere, sophomore guard; Emma Baccari, sophomore guard.
Notable newcomers: Emily Duclos, senior guard; Alaina Bourquin, junior forward; Ayianna Valle, junior guard; Mackenzie Kishfy, freshman guard; Lucia Whyte, freshman forward; Janise McNamara, freshman forward; Zoe Lyle, freshman forward.
Outlook: The Lions welcome back three starters and will feature just one senior on the roster after graduation resulted in the departure of seven players. … This year's captains are Horan and Cipriano, who figures to be one of the division’s top players. Last year, Cipriano’s strong play netted her First-Team All-Class and First-Team All-Division honors. … Valentin is looking to build off a season that saw her named Third-Team All-Division.
Head coach’s take: “We’re looking to build upon last year's success when we reached the [D-III quarterfinals]. We graduated seven seniors from last year's team, which left some questions entering the preseason, but after a great first week of practice, we have the answers. We will feature a balanced scoring attack from the guards and posts and play a fast-paced game. On any given night, we can have anyone lead our team in scoring. We are looking forward to league play and seeing what the season brings.”
NORTH SMITHFIELD
Head coach: Gary Harnois
2021-22 regular season results: 11-6 (Division III)
2022 postseason results: Defeated Lincoln (61-33) in D-III Quarterfinals; Defeated Toll Gate (53-46) in D-III Semifinals; Lost to Shea/Tolman (48-40) in D-III Finals; Lost to East Providence (65-51) in Open State Tournament Sweet 16 Round.
Returning players: Samantha Ledger, senior center/forward; Bryson Murray, junior guard; Ava O’Neill, junior guard; Olivia Labonte, junior guard; Mya Sylveira, sophomore guard/forward.
Notable newcomers: Raeghan Reilly, sophomore guard; (PG,SG); Trinity Spas, sophomore guard; Jahzayla Ladouceur, sophomore guard/forward; Victoria Freitas, sophomore forward.
Outlook: Change is in the air as the Northmen bid adieu to last season’s starting five, a core that proved instrumental in helping the program reach the D-III championship game and qualify for the open state tournament. In terms of coaching, Harnois slides one chair over after serving as a volunteer assistant under previous head coach Ariana DiPaola. … The lone 12th grader on the roster, Ledger is primed for a bigger role after serving as a key bench player last season. She and Murray are the captains. … Silveira is similar to Ledger in that her time is now in terms of leading the way on the floor this winter. … Murray played sparingly last year. when she did, she displayed hard-nosed hustle every second she was on the floor. … Defensively, Harnois is counting on big efforts from Spas and Ladouceur. “They possess good speed and take pride in playing tough defense,” said the coach. … North Smithfield hopes to offset its lack of height by getting out in transition and beating the other team down the floor.
Head coach’s take: “You hate to use the cliché, ‘It’s a rebuilding year”, but it certainly applies to our situation. I told the girls that success in my eyes won’t come in the form of wins, but rather us becoming a cohesive unit and being accountable to each other. We know there will be ups and downs this season so the girls will need to battle through a lot. With only one senior on this year’s roster, the spotlight will be on the younger girls. Hopefully, they gain some much-needed experience moving forward.”
DIVISION IV
BLACKSTONE VALLEY PREP
Head coach: Mackenzie Walton
2021-22 regular season results: 1-15 (Division III)
2022 postseason results: None.
Returning players: Leslie Lima, senior guard; Annyliz Abreu, junior guard; Isabella Alee, junior forward; Arghennis Disla, junior guard; D'Angela Feliz, junior center/forward; Isabella Gomes, junior forward; Ashley Hernandez, junior guard; Averie Walton, junior guard/forward; Emely Carreon, sophomore guard; Layla Perry, sophomore guard.
Notable newcomers: Jaiyla Davis, junior forward; Jianna Diaz, junior guard; Fatou Jammeh, sophomore forward; Audrey Joseph, sophomore guard; Alyse Bright, freshman guard/forward; Ja'Nayiah Levy, freshman forward; Gianna Lucca-Davis, freshman guard.
Outlook: The Pride welcomes back a number of players, a good sign that hopefully translates into a smooth ride within the newly-created Division IV. … Walton is back practicing after being slowed by an injury. … Hard work is the hallmark of Perry’s game. … Disla’s voice will be the one heard the most. She’s also quick. … Feliz is ticketed to supply offense down low and serve as the last line of support on defense. … Gomes is another starter to keep an eye on. … The lone senior on the roster, Lima will come off the bench. Defense has been her calling card with concerted efforts made on the scoring front. … Davis will be another key contributor off the bench.
Head coach’s take: “I’ve been stressing the importance of hard work to the girls and how we have to leave it all on the court every single game. We have to go into every game with confidence and play our hearts out.”
CENTRAL FALLS
Head coach: Nick Lafreniere
2021-22 regular season results: 7-10 (Division III)
2022 postseason results: Lost to Mount St. Charles (35-26) in D-III Preliminary Round.
Returning players: Joana Rodrigues, senior center; Alexsya Torres, senior forward; Ariana Ruiz, senior guard; Maribel Veiga, senior forward/center; Pamela Galva, junior guard; Jayda Palin, sophomore guard/forward.
Notable newcomers: Kamila Pinto, junior guard/forward; Raissa De Graca, junior center; Nathayah Andrade, freshman guard; Jumella Thornton, freshman guard. Outlook: Torres is a third-year player who will serve as CF’s lone captain this year. … Experience-wise, the Warriors are in good shape with four returning starters. The fifth starter is a newcomer as Pinto joins the program after moving from Bolivia. … Two key forces from the volleyball program will be instrumental on the hardwood as Galva and Rodrigues are expected to lead the way. … Expectations for Pinto and Palin include providing scoring and defensive support. … CF is counting on improvement on the defensive front and greater attention to detail when it comes to rebounding and getting out in transition.
Head coach’s take: “Our mentality this year is, ‘No quit, ‘till RIC.’ Translation, we want to put ourselves in a position to play for a division championship at Rhode Island College. We have the tools to do so. The question to be answered in time is whether we want it bad enough. The girls had a great mindset coming into preseason camp. I believe we are on the same page and share the same goals. It will take some luck and hard work to get where we hope to go.”
DAVIES TECH
Head coach: Matthew Kerwin
2021-22 regular season results: 3-13 (Division III)
2022 postseason results: None.
Returning players: Jaylene Sanchez, senior guard; Luisa Restrepo, senior guard; Emma Ise, senior forward; Faizah Folarin, senior center; Naydelin Ruiz, junior guard; Destiny Marrero, junior guard; Rachel Jean Baptiste, junior guard; Carissah Bizzle, junior guard; Janessa Ramos, junior guard; Jojo Ali, sophomore forward; Deidra Delille, sophomore guard.
Notable newcomers: Fatou Coulibaly, junior forward; Aniyah Gomes, freshman forward.
Outlook: Restrepo and Sanchez are the co-captains. Both were all-division picks last season. … The Patriots graduated just two seasons and have four on this year’s roster, thus Kerwin will be relying on a host of underclassmen in the hope of guiding Davies back to the playoffs. … The additions of Coulibaly and Gomes give the Patriots a new dimension concerning depth, length, and a more balanced attack. … Down on the blocks, Jojo and Aniyah could give opposing teams fits with the combination of size and speed. Both should help to create good looks for Jaylene and Naydelin on the wings.
Head coach’s take: “After a tough last season, the vibe at practice has been nothing but positive. The girls are working hard, extremely upbeat, and supportive of each other. They push one another every day. Last year we had to rely on the outside shot. This year, we have more depth, more size, and more speed. Our core is still young, but with a very high ceiling. I think we have a very versatile group that could turn a few heads. The new division offers a good competitive balance, and I'm really looking forward to seeing this group in action.”
