By JON BAKER
PAWTUCKET — St. Raphael Academy head coach Tammy Drape can summarize her thoughts as to her squad’s upcoming Division I season very simply: Don’t believe everything you hear.
That is, if you want the prize at campaign’s end, it’s not going to be as easy as some prognosticators say it will be.
“The word on the street is the top schools, the ones to really watch out for this year, are South Kingstown, North Kingstown, La Salle and, allegedly, St. Ray’s,” she said. “I told my girls, ‘Don’t feed into it. No way. Nothing is that easy. We’ve got a long, long way to go.’”
She can point to the recent past for verification. Her Saints cruised to a 15-3 Division I-C mark to win the title, but then suffered a 42-35 loss to South Kingstown in a D-I semifinal. Even worse (or is it better?), it came to her sister, Amanda Varone.
“I talked about that defeat to SK to our girls – in fact, all three of them (two during the regular season) – and I told them we all should forget it,” she stated. “We’re starting from square one.”
That, she says, should be the mindset for the rest of the surrounding Blackstone Valley teams, including the one coached by Bunky Gonzalez at her alma mater, Tolman.
The top-seeded Tigers pretty much coasted to a Division III title last winter with a 37-26 triumph over No. 3 Pilgrim, not to mention a 19-1 record, yet Gonzalez is following Drape’s lead.
He explained he’s already told his girls they can’t anticipate winning, but have to put in the time and effort to achieve it.
The same goes for crosstown rival Shea, which dropped a 69-40 Division II quarterfinal decision to No. 2 Westerly last year, as well as league foes Cumberland and Mount St. Charles; and the eight area clubs in D-III.
“Nothing is guaranteed,” Drape said seriously.
With that, here are the facts, figures and fantasies (with realistic analysis) for all local teams:
DIVISION I
ST. RAPHAEL
Head coach: Tammy Drape
Last year’s league record: 15-3
Playoffs: Defeated Bay View, 42-38, in D-I quarterfinals, 42-38; Lost to South Kingstown, 42-35, in semifinals.
Returning players: Tatum Forbes, junior, PG; Amaya Dowdy, junior, F/G; Paige O’Brien, senior, G/F; Elizabeth Bruno, junior, G; Chloe Rayko, junior, G; Kaylee Mulligan, junior, C; Malyse Vieira, junior, G/F; Victoria Adegboyega, sophomore, F; Tatyana Vicente, junior, G.
Notable newcomers: Angelisse Melendez, freshman, G; Olivia Harris, freshman, G/F.
Outlook: Even Drape understands how interesting it is that South Kingstown, which after posting two tight, regular-season victories over the Saints edged her contingent in state semifinals, happened to be coached by her sister, Amanda Varone. Still, she says her kids (16-4 overall) have told her how much they want to atone for that defeat … “We’ve got a ton of talent, but I believe this year is going to be a challenge for us because we lack depth,” she stated. “I’m not sure if we have the kind of quality depth we’ll need to get back to where we were, but we’re sure going to work toward that” … She’s returning three starters, among them the team’s “quarterback” in Forbes and junior wing Dowdy and O’Brien; all are captains … Drape also is looking forward to watching the improvements made by Rayko and Adegboyega, not to mention Melendez, a transfer from Barrington Christian Academy … “Chloe’s a great shooter; the kid’s just phenomenal, and Victoria is a terrific student-athlete and kid,” the mentor said. “When you watch Angelisse, you’ll be able to tell she’s going to be amazing. She’s really special, works hard and has a phenomenal attitude. She’s also very willing to learn”
Coach’s take: “Depth concerns me, but if we all stay together and work together every day, the sky’s the limit. I’m trying to teach them that we’re going to need everyone at any point in time because we could suffer from some injuries or illnesses. This isn’t
about a starting five or a ‘top-eight’ but every single girl.”
DIVISION II
CUMBERLAND
Head coach: George Coderre
Last season’s league record: 8-9 (Division II)
Playoff results: Lost to Juanita Sanchez, 59-51, in D-II preliminary round.
Returning players: Molly Rebello, senior, guard; Liliana Lachance, junior, guard; Madison Zancan, junior, guard; Morgan Vinacco, junior, guard; Abby LaRose, junior ,forward; Juliette Vemmer, junior, center; Abby Vallely, junior, forward; Kaitlyn Wilson, sophomore, guard; Shannon Raftery, sophomore, forward; Jenna Hooper, sophomore, guard; Isabella Luca, sophomore, guard.
Notable newcomers: Megan Cotter, freshman, forward.
Outlook: The Clippers hope to build off last season’s hot finish that included six wins in their final eight games before the playoffs. The bulk of last year’s roster is back for an encore and is looking at a two-year window since Coderre lists nine players between the sophomore and junior classes. … The trio of Zancan, Vinacco and Rebello – the lone senior on this year’s squad – is expected to shoulder the brunt of the scoring load. … Besides the aforementioned three players, the starting lineup is likely to include Vemmer and LaRose. … Expected to contribute off the bench are Vallely, Luca, and Lachance. … Coderre is enthusiastic when it comes to his team’s size and capability on the defensive end but concern exists when it comes to knocking down outside shots. … Coderre’s son Brett has been elevated to No. 1 assistant coach.
Coach’s take: “We’re not there yet, but we’ve got a foundation to work with. Top to bottom, the girls are shooting with better form. We’ve instilled a system [on offense] where we get more people moving … a lot more cutting where it’s pass-and-cut even against the zone. What that has done is make everyone really aware in terms of seeing the court.”
MOUNT ST. CHARLES
Head coach: Jack Madden
Last season’s league record: 5-12
Playoff results: None
Returning players: Jessica Santoro, senior, guard; Ashley Whalen, senior, center; Jacqueline Cameron, junior, forward; Talia Fernandes, junior, forward; Lauren Leclaire, junior, center; Callie Thibault, junior, guard; Mallory Mongeon, sophomore, forward.
Notable newcomers: Lauren Cunanan, junior, guard/forward; Kylana Chauvin, freshman, guard; Lily Cunanan, freshman, guard; Morgan Marcos, freshman, guard; Ashley Plamondon, freshman, forward; Michelle Stevenson, freshman, forward.
Outlook: The Mounties are breaking in their third head coach in three years as Madden is next up following a successful 13-year run as the North Cumberland Middle School boys basketball head coach. … The best way to describe Fernandes is that she knows how to score in a variety of ways. She’s fully capable of beating her defender off the dribble and can hit the outside shot. … The title of best shooter belongs to Lauren Cunanan, a transfer from Woonsocket High who is eligible to play immediately. … Appointed captains were Fernandes, the elder Cunanan, and Santoro, one of two seniors and is currently sidelined with an injury. … Finding someone to take firm hold of the point-guard spot is Madden’s top priority. He doesn’t want to have his top playmakers to also have to worry about having to run the offense but may need to turn to them out of necessity. … Listed at 5-foot-10, Leclaire will be the primary option when Mount is looking for offensive support from its frontcourt.
Coach’s take: “So far, things are going great. We’re working from the ground up, but the girls are working hard. They’re learning and they’ve been really fun to coach. I know we’re going to be better than okay after this year, but we may win a few more games than what I originally thought.”
SHEA
Head coach: John Lickert
Last year’s league record: 9-8
Playoff results: Defeated Chariho, 80-74 (OT), in prelims; lost to Westerly, 69-40, in quarterfinals.
Returning players: Yasmine Santos, senior, F; Allison Dos Santos, junior, C; Jariah Holland, junior, PG; Sarah Kone, junior, F; Alia Darius, senior, G/F; Djovana DoRosario, senior, C; Nyla Vicente, sophomore, G/F; Lexi Duarte, sophomore, F; Jaida Robinson, junior, G.
Notable newcomers: Marissa Lemar, senior, PG.
Outlook: Lickert discovered just last week that junior standout guard Kaylisse DePina has decided not to play this year, so Shea already is down one major strength … “It’s too early to tell if we can go farther (than the D-II quarters) because we’re missing one of my best players in Kaylisse; I mean, she was our best point guard, one of our best defenders and ballhandlers and it’s going to be hard to replace her,” Lickert said … On the positive side, he returns Santos, his top scorer and quiet leader, and Holland, who played only four games last winter but made her presence known in all. In fact, in a 66-62 loss at Mount St. Charles, she registered an impressive triple-double (20-plus points, 20 boards, 10 assists),
Coach’s take: “We have three girls (Santos, Holland and Dos Santos) who can light it up, so we know we’re going to score points, but I think defensively we’re going to be a lot better,” he said. “I want us to work harder on that end; we’re going to play a lot of man and press, which we haven’t done in years. We’re not going to sit back in a zone and let teams shoot threes. That’s one of the reasons we were 9-8 instead of 11-6 or better … It’s too early to tell what our weaknesses will be. You’ve got to remember we have some new pieces to the puzzle, especially with Marissa (Lemar) having transferred in, but she looks good. We’re just going to have to gain some chemistry, grow more familiar with each other as games go on. I think it’s going to take some time for us to jell.”
DIVISION III
BLACKSTONE VALLEY PREP
Head coach: George Carle
Last year’s league record: 1-16
Playoff results: N/A
Returning players: Sole Miranda, senior, PG; Maddux Zednik, junior, G/F; Mercy Oyedele, sophomore, PF; Kay-lee Mendez, senior, C; Tolu Adelani, junior, G/F; Paige Williamson, sophomore, G/F; Blssing Oyedele, senior, C; Kenya Monteiro, junior, PG.
Notable newcomers: Lexa Echavarria, senior, G; Ashley Estrada, junior, G/F.
Outlook: Carle had assisted first-year coach Jackie Greaves last winter, but when she retired, he was named the new coach. He’s thrilled with the selection. “I’m very grateful for the opportunity, and I think the fact I know most of these girls will only help,” he said. “I learned a whole lot under Coach Greaves” … He’s excited to see that improvement of Miranda and co-captains Zednik and Mercy Oyedele, the latter a most talented power forward … Carle also explained Echavarria chose to try out for the team just last month and made an immediate impression, saying “she’ll be a starter, definitely. She’s a good defender and a hard-nosed player. She’s also done whatever I’ve asked from her. And Ashley, she was our team manager a year ago, but she decided to play, too. I’m glad she did.”
Coach’s take: “Some of these kids have been playing together since last season, if not longer, so they seem very instinctive on defense,” he stated. “I think they’re working well together, and I hope that continues. It should be interesting, the amount of stops we get. I think we’re going to be good at rebounding because our best players are our (bigs). Mercy, Kay-lee, Tolu and Blessing are all very aggressive. Offensively, though, we’re still developing that chemistry. We need our girls to work on their shooting skills, but I know already Maddux and Ashley are going to be our best shooters. We’re working on the others so they’ll be more accustomed to knowing when they can get a good, accurate shot off. Our goals: I think the girls are thinking the same thing I am – that is, get one of the last spots in the playoffs. We can do that by winning the games we’re supposed to win and hopefully grab a few we maybe shouldn’t.”
BURRILLVILLE
Head coach: Samantha Stanton
Last year’s league record: 12-5
Playoff results: Defeated Toll Gate, 43-38, in the quarterfinals; lost to Tolman, 55-46, in the semifinals.
Returning players: Morgan Bassett, senior, guard; Aoibh Potter, senior, center; Brooke Pinocci, senior, forward; Alicia Harmon, senior, forward; Aleice Harmon, senior, guard; Samantha Prario, senior, guard; Alyssa Simpson, senior, wing; Avery Clifford, sophomore, guard.
Notable newcomers: Isabel Costa, sophomore, guard; Abby Ludovici, junior, guard; Molly Brown, junior, forward.
Outlook: The Broncos showed they could play with anyone in Division III, and with a little more offense, Burrillville might take the next step and play for a division title for the first time since beating Davies in the 2003 D-III final. Stanton returns a talented group of players led by Simpson, a dynamic athlete on the wing. Prario, who had the best game of her career on the road at Toll Gate last season, will do share the ball-handling duties with the talented Pinocci. While they might not make an instant impact, Stanton is pleased eight freshmen came out for the team. “To have that good group of freshmen makes things look good for next year. They’re all good kids and they can all play ball. They’re very athletic and very coachable.” The Horman sisters, twins Alicia and Aleice, should provide scoring on the wings, while Potter is going to handle most of the work at center. There aren’t a lot of newcomers to the varsity roster, but Costa, Ludovici and Brown should provide a spark off the bench.
Coach’s take: “We have a good team and a lot of depth. Our first step is to reach the playoffs and our second step is to make it further than we did last year [the D-III semifinals]. We want to improve on what we did last year and play a little quicker. Offensively, we’re a lot stronger in the post because they put in the work over the summer. That’s going to help us on the boards and scoring has always been our weakest aspect, so that could really help. We need everyone to crash the boards this year after every shot to make it easier on ourselves to score.”
CENTRAL FALLS
Head coach: Nick Lafreniere
Last year’s league record: 4-13
Playoff results: N/A.
Returning players: Ameliz Villegas, junior, G; Savanna Martinez, junior, G/F; Fata Diallo, junior, PG; Daneisha Manzueta, sophomore, F; Amayah Bell, sophomore, G/F; Dakota Aguilar, senior, G; Fidelina Sequeira, sophomore, C.
Notable newcomers: Cianna Fernandes, junior, G; Angely Falu, junior, G/F.
Outlook: Lafreniere admits he was lucky during the off-season after landing Fernandes, a transfer from Juanita Sanchez, and Falu, the same from St. Andrews … “I had Angely in middle school, so it’s really nice to reunite with her,” he said. “She’s tough, she has the ability to score and she shows leadership. As for Cianna, she’s phenomenal; she can take it to the hole, has really good court vision and can shoot it, so she’s a triple threat” … He admitted his Warriors struggled a year ago because of their relative youth and inexperience, “but we received a lot of nice compliments from the opposition and referees at the end of our games,” he grinned. “They all said we battled to the end and kept grinding, and that we were good sports. That means a lot to me.”
Coach’s take: We just didn’t know how to win last year, and that’s because of all the inexperience,” Lafreniere said. “We were all working really hard in the gym to improve, so it wasn’t about being in shape but our youth. This year, we have a whole new mindset. The girls know what it’s like to play in this league, unlike a year ago, when we were a JV team playing at the varsity level. This year, we’re going to know what it takes to take our lumps and handle it; these girls are coming in with a new, more determined mindset, and I can’t wait to see it on the floor.”
DAVIES TECH
Head coach: Joe Handy
Last season’s league record: 11-6
Playoff results: Def. Mount Pleasant, 52-42, in prelims; lost to Central, 48-29, in quarters.
Returning players: Jenny Cruz, senior, C; Kearra Howard, junior, G; Paola Hernandez, senior, G; Alaynah Rubio, senior, G; Katrina Fernandes, junior, F; Cheyenne Robertson, junior, G; Anita Pineda, sophomore, G; Juliana Rosado, sophomore, G.
Notable newcomers: Quessadde Johnson, senior, C; Fatoumata Coulibaly, freshman, F; Jaylene Sanchez, freshman, G.
Outlook: Handy lost his top two scorers and rebounders, Julie Desautel and Thalia Philippe, to graduation, not to mention some critical role players, so he’s not sure quite what to expect this time around. He indicated this squad is not near as tall as it was then, and that it’s “guard-heavy. We’re looking for our kids to push tempo. We want to play a very uptempo style, but we’re also taking it just one practice, one game at a time” … Cruz will help out after posting about 10 points and 10 boards per tilt, and he hopes that any two or three of returning guards Howard, Rubio Hernandez, Robertson, Fernandes, Pineda and Rosado can develop a hot hand sooner than later … He also expressed thrill at the fact Johnson came out for the team for the first time last month. “She’s always been a student here, but has never played basketball before. She just showed up on Day One, and she’s worked hard. You could tell she was a big, but I was impressed with her quickness and good hands. She’s got a lot of potential” …
Coach’s take: “We’ve got speed; that’s a strength, so I think we’re going to be that kind of pesky, defensive team. We’re going to keep constant pressure on the ball and force turnovers. Offensively, we’d like to run, keep the ball moving. As for goals for the season, this is my 10th season at Davies, and we’ve made the playoffs every year. This is also my 30th year overall in the Interscholastic League, and I’m blessed to be coaching with my friend, Henry Cabral. I actually was Kathy Luther’s assistant at Central Falls when he was coaching at Davies decades ago, and I have so much respect for him. It’s great to have him on our staff. We have similar coaching styles, and – as far as I’m concerned – we’re even (in terms of coaching input). If we’re weak in any area, we’re going to be a smaller team, and we do have some inexperience.”
LINCOLN
Head coach: Lindsay Lacey
Last year’s league record: 11-6
Playoff results: Def. Mount Hope, 48-23, in prelims; lost to Pilgrim, 60-37, in quarters.
Returning players: Yaritza Lara, senior, G; Lilye Lasko, senior, G/F; Alexis Claudio, senior, F; Elizabeth Hien, junior, G; Drew Swanson, junior, G; Elliana Wu, sophomore, G; Neriah Bernardino, sophomore, F; Aisha Sarr, sophomore, F; Gabriella Passarelli, sophomore, G; Emma Brunelle, sophomore, C.
Notable Newcomers: Makayla Horan, freshman, G; Taylor Stande, sophomore, C.
Outlook: The way Lacey looks at it, she has a terrific backbone of experience in captains Lara, Lasko and Claudio, with Lara being her leading scorer last season and All-Division first-teamer, not to mention junior guards Hien and Swanson. The Lions, however, are rather young, with Bernardino and Sarr returning at forward, Passarelli at guard and Brunelle at center. The good news is Brunelle stands 6-3 and has looked good in preseason workouts.
Coach’s take: “One of our strengths is that I think we’re going to be very fast, and we’re going to play that way,” Lacey stated. “We’re going to try to play aggressive defense and get after the (opposition’s) best girls. We’re also going to shoot the ball. As for weaknesses? I will never give that away. But if I have one concern is we’ve practiced 10 days in a row so far (because of how late Thanksgiving came), the season’s starting later). What we’re working on now is having good chemistry, and trying to do the things necessary to get the ‘W.’ We’re just taking it one game at a time.”
NORTH SMITHFIELD
Head coach: Arianna Stanton
Last year’s league record: 10-7
Last year’s playoff results: Defeated Woonsocket, 58-40, in first round; Lost to Tolman, 68-53, in quarterfinals.
Returning players: Megan Masi, sophomore, guard; Calla Puccetti, sophomore, forward; Syklar Mette, senior, guard; Laura Matchett, sophomore, center; Hope Trowbridge, senior, forward; Jessica Karspeck, sophomore, guard.
Notable newcomers: India Caro, sophomore, guard; Alex Ledger, senior, center.
Outlook: The core of the team that pushed Division III champion Tolman in the quarterfinals is back, which heartens Stanton. The strength of the team is in the paint where talented sophomores Puccetti and Matchett will likely have an advantage over the rest of the division. Puccetti, according to Stanton, “She really sets the tone and is a leader. She knows how to run the court and she’s a sparkplug for us.” Masi and Mette form a talented backcourt, while Trowbridge brings athleticism and toughness on the wing. Ledger returns after not playing last season and should be a key addition in the paint. Caro is the only other newcomer to a team that enters the season with continuity. The challenge, as is often the case in Division III, is finding enough scoring to complement strong defense.
Coach’s take: “We’re going to be young, but we’re going to come together very quickly. We’re trying to play a little faster than we did last year. We tried to run our sets last year, but now we want to get out and push the ball early. The goal is definitely to make the playoffs – that’s the first goal. If we can get through the quarterfinals and into the semis. For this group, the sky’s the limit, they just have to keep developing. It’s there, they just have to work hard in practice every day and want it. The returners understand it and have a taste of what we can be because of how well we played in the quarterfinals last year. They want it bad and the new kids are getting that same desire.”
TOLMAN
Head coach: Walter (“Bunky”) Gonzalez
Last year’s league record: 16-1
Playoff results: Defeated North Smithfield, 68-53, in quarterfinals; defeated Burrillville, 55-46, in semifinals; defeated Pilgrim, 37-26, in final; Lost to Westerly, 62-39, in Open first round.
Returning players: Minelle Pagan, senior, G/F; Thania Santana, senior, PG; Bella Russell, junior, G; Ashley Percy, senior, center; Jaz Wilson, junior, G; Zaniah Vaz, junior, G/F; Lizianna Vaz, junior, G/F; Nariah Washington, junior, F.
Notable newcomers: Kiani Gaul, sophomore, C; Abryanna Encarnacion, freshman, F; Chelsea Young, senior, G; Shayanna Barros, junior, G/F; Kamea Medina, freshman, PG; Arianna Stimpson, freshman, F; Mami Truray, senior.
Outlook: Gonzalez and assistant Ryan Long are coming off a dream season, one in which the Tigers finished 19-1 overall en route to the D-III championship, but it came on the backs of premier point guard/three-point shooter Julia Al-Amir and super center Victoria Percy. Now both have graduated, yet the coaches believe they have enough firepower coming back to at the very least contend for the crown … First, Pagan and Santana, the co-captains, have returned, as well as Russell (a small floor general) and Percy’s kid sister, Ashley, who’s at least 6-1. Wilsoni can shoot the ball, as can the Vaz twins … According to Long, Gaul dominated for the Tigers’ JV squad last winter, and Encarnacion may start because she’s “a multi-dimensional player with a high basketball IQ, and she knows how to use her body.”
Coach’s take: “Last year, we had a little spark plug in Julia, and this year we’re lucky enough to have another in Jaz,” Gonzalez said. “She actually helped us in our championship run last season. She’s got great speed and a knack for getting to the basketball. As for this year? Well, it’s a new group, and I think it’s going to be a new look for us. Last year, we had shooters. This season, I think we’re lacking that a bit, so we’re going to have to adjust. We’re going to try to play bigger, so we’re looking for Ashley to fill Vicky’s shoes, and for Kiani to help fill that void with scoring down low.”
WOONSOCKET
Head coach: Mike Cahill
Last year’s league record: 9-8
Playoff results: Lost to North Smithfield, 58-40, in first round.
Returning players: Peyton Cahill, junior, G; Taylor Tempest, junior, G/F; Tianna Carpentier, junior, F; Abigail Desjardin, junior, G; Rushie Vilane, junior, G; Erinee Agyemang, junior, F; Dajonna Lewis, junior, G; Mechayla Hill, junior, G.
Notable newcomers: Bella Mencarini, freshman, G; Nevaeh Caro, freshman, G/F; Aje’ana Coleman, freshman, C.
Outlook: Cahill isn’t a betting man, but he’s convinced his crew will start this season with more conviction and success than it did a year ago, when it managed only one victory in its first 12 games. He admitted once he cut loose a couple of kids who “were hurting our team chemistry, we started to play very well, won eight of our last 10 and made the playoffs” … His niece, Peyton, and Tempest both led the squad in scoring (10 ppg), and Cahill (second-team All-Division), Carpentier and Desjardin will serve as captains. That quartet makes up his returning starters … He’s been particularly pleased with the three incoming freshmen. Mencarini, he said, “will start some games and see a lot of time. She’s a good player for a freshman, knows the game, sees the floor well and is a very good shooter. She’s going to help us score. Nevaeh’s the same thing, and she’s also strong, a good defensive player and brings a lot of energy to the floor. And Aje’ana, she’s about six feet, so she brings some height to help us rebound and play defense. She played volleyball for Woonsocket and is getting better every day. If they all step up, we’re going to win a lot of games.”
Coach’s take: “Our strengths are easily defense and hustle. We’re going to be an aggressive defensive team. I hope our defense can lead to some easy baskets. If Peyton and Taylor can step up and score more points than they did a year ago, and the freshmen continue to improve, we can be OK. The weakness? Half-court offense. If we don’t get some easy buckets, we’ll have to pass it around; we’re OK doing that, but then we’re going to need to hit some jumpers. We have to find a way to generate layups in that half-court.”
