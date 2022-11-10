PROVIDENCE – Democrats swept every statewide office and both congressional districts in this year’s midterm elections, with Gov. Dan McKee elected to a full term with over 57% of the vote.
“We’re just getting started,” McKee said. “Tonight, let’s celebrate this victory, and tomorrow, let’s get to work, and let’s make sure we do what we need to do to bring this state to a level that we’ve never seen before.”
McKee told the crowd gathered at the Graduate Hotel in Providence that he received a phone call from President Joe Biden.
“The President said that he’s with us here in Rhode Island, just like when we had Dr. Biden a few weeks ago with my wife, Susan, who’s a teacher, and on the education piece, we’re just getting started,” he said, referencing a visit from First Lady Jill Biden to the University of Rhode Island last month. “We are going to make sure that every student in the state of Rhode Island reaches their potential, and by 2030, we will meet or exceed Massachusetts levels of education.”
He also touted his administration’s success distributing COVID vaccines, reopening the state’s economy and providing jobs through state initiatives and construction projects.
McKee, who was appointed to complete the remainder of former Gov. Gina Raimondo’s term when she was tapped by the Biden administration to become the Commerce Secretary, will now serve his first full term in the Governor’s Office.
State Treasurer Seth Magaziner came from behind to take Rhode Island’s second congressional district over Republican and former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung.
Polls showed the seat as a toss-up after 11-term Rep. James Langevin announced his retirement in January, and an early October poll from the Boston Globe and Suffolk University showed Fung with an 8% lead. Fung proved to be a popular mayor, winning reelection in 2016 with nearly 70% of the vote, and also had two unsuccessful bids for governor. Magaziner ended the night with the smallest margin of any statewide or congressional race at 50.1% of the vote.
“We were behind in every single poll,” Magaziner told the crowd at the Democratic election night party in Providence. “Every single pundit thought we were going to lose.”
Fung and Magaziner sparred over issues like inflation and abortion in their final televised debate before the election last week. Fung sought to ding Magaziner over Democrats’ increased government spending, particularly the pandemic relief measures passed last year, while Magaziner reminded viewers that Fung’s party backed former President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax cut, which experts widely agree failed to deliver the economic benefits it promised.
In his victory speech Tuesday night, Magaziner pledged to fight for all Rhode Islanders, regardless of party, and cited protection for abortion rights, expanding Medicare and pushing green energy policy as specific areas of focus.
“Thank you for putting your faith in me,” he said. “You have my commitment that I will fight for Rhode Island.”
Incumbent Democrat David Cicilline also easily won reelection in the first congressional district with 64% of the vote.
Senator Jack Reed (D-RI), who was not up for reelection this year, said he attributed Democrats’ sweep in Rhode Island to candidates getting out and speaking to voters. He also said he thought the party’s commitment to creating jobs and protecting abortion access helped bolster the turnout.
“I think people made a very appropriate judgment that this is who they want to represent them,” Reed told the Call. “I think common sense appealed to the people.”
For his new Democratic colleague in the House of Representatives, Reed had the following advice: “Get a good staff.”
Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos made history as the first Latina lieutenant governor in the U.S., garnering 51% of the vote over her Republican opponent, Aaron Guckian. Matos was appointed to office in 2021 with McKee, and coasted to an easy victory in the September Democratic primary with a 14% lead over Rep. Deborah Ruggiero (D-Jamestown).
Rhode Island Democratic Chair Joseph McNamara said Matos “represents the American dream and proves it can happen in Rhode Island.”
Matos thanked Latino voters for turning out, and expressed gratitude for the opportunities she received because her parents immigrated to the U.S.
“We have to protect what we have here in this country,” she said. “The opportunities we’ve received are not unique to me and my family.”
General Treasurer-elect James Diossa also made history as the state’s first Latino treasurer. Diossa, appearing onstage with his wife and young daughter, told the crowd how he rose from a blue-collar family in Central Falls and a first-generation college graduate to statewide office. Diossa was also the first Latino mayor of Central Falls and the youngest mayor in Rhode Island history when he was elected in 2012.
“This is a historical night at many levels,” Diossa said. “I want to thank the blue sweep. I promise I will not let you down.”
Attorney General Peter Neronha, who was reelected with over 60% of the vote, also took the stage Tuesday night, touting his office’s work to hold landlords accountable for harmful lead paint, protect Roger Williams and Fatima hospitals from bankruptcy and win a nearly $250 million settlement from opioid companies. He pledged to continue fighting for environmental and consumer protections, and working with law enforcement to implement “smart on crime” policies.
“We’ll work with law enforcement to find the shooters and get them off the street before they shoot somebody else,” he said.
All three statewide bond questions also sailed to approval. Question 2, which authorizes a second round of $250 million in school construction bonds, was approved with 73% of the vote, just 3% less of the vote share than it received in 2018. Voters also overwhelmingly approved this year’s slate of green bonds and, more narrowly with 57% of the vote, funding to expand the University of Rhode Island’s Narragansett Bay Campus.
