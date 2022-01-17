CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland, Lincoln and Burrillville wrestling teams had different goals entering Saturday's Gorman Invitational, but when the event ended and the teams walked out of the Wellness Center they felt a sense of satisfaction.
Whether it was the Lions earning the area's lone individual title, the Broncos showing progress with a young core or the Clippers taking steps toward getting back to the top of the podium steps forward were taken with just six weeks to go until the RIIL State tournament at the PCTA.
Lincoln's Zach Henault didn't win the event's outstanding-wrestler award, but the Lion was the most dominant, as he spent more time being interviewed after his title match than he spent on the mat in his three matches. The talented 113-pounder pinned his opponents in a combined 1 minute, 36 seconds – including a 36-pin of Simsbury's Griffin DeVivo – to win the title.
“This is pretty big for me,” Henault said. “I thought the competition was going to be a little tougher, but I did well. In the final match I just didn't want to get thrown because that kid was taller than me and that's not normal for me. I continue to try to get better on my feet and keep getting more confident. This win certainly helps.”
“Whether the field was strong or not, I think Zach is just wrestling on a different level,” Lincoln coach Michael Tuorto said. “With us being out with COVID and in quarantine, Friday night was our first competition in a month. Something has just clicked with him in the room and we've gone back to basics and being grinders. Our motto is you don't score until you score, you have to be aggressive.”
The Lions had three wrestlers reach the podium to finish in 11th place, while the host Clippers had seven wrestlers compete in the semifinals, but the only who competed in a title bout was talented sophomore 152-pounder Jordan DaCosta. The challenge for the inexperienced Clippers is taking the next step and winning semifinal matches against elite wrestlers.
Kids like James Titre (170), Nolan Santos (160) and Shane Raposo (220) wrestled back to finish in third place, but they have six weeks to refine their skills to move up on the podium.
“We did well, but we're still waiting for some breakthrough performances,” Cumberland coach Colin Smith said. “We scored 10 guys today – and if you count North Smithfield's Nick Marseglia who trains with us that would be 11. That's a good showing at this tournament and something to be proud. I feel like we should've had more guys in the finals and that's the step this team needs to make. Having these tournaments will help this team at states.”
Burrillville only brought seven wrestlers, but a pair reached the medal stand. Talented 132-pounder Maxx Doris produced a pin and a major-decision victory to finish fourth, while Noah Boissel recorded a pair of pins to finish fifth at 113-pounds.
The Broncos haven't posted a Division II dual-meet win this season, but coach Vinny Micucci understands this is a transition season for a program that is relying on freshmen to wrestle in key spots.
“It's an extremely confusing season with everything that's been going on,” Micucci said. “We graduated eight guys from last season, so we have a lot of novice wrestlers who are young. We're trying to grow and build, but it's been fun. Maxx had a great day and both of his losses today were to kids out of state. He's a sound wrestler and a real contender.”
Boissel and Cumberland's Emerson Saravia eventually reached the medal stand, but both Valley 113-pounders were pinned in the first period by Henault. The Lion then used a chin whip to pin DeVivo in the tournament final. Fellow Lion Edwin Mooney recorded takedowns in the second and third periods to beat Hope's Sincere Pompey, 5-1, to finish third at 120 pounds.
Even though the Lions have suffered some losses because of the COVID shutdown, they are still undefeated headed into the second half of the season.
“Sam Rodrigues also made the podium, but he didn't wrestle at the end out of precaution,” Tuorto said. “Coming off missing last season, we did not expect to be 6-0 in our Division II duals. This season is about planning for the unexpected and we're just doing that. We still want to see John Nicoll and Tyler White get to the podium next month. They just need to keep grinding in the room for the next month.”
Cumberland's DaCosta posted a pair of pins before upsetting No. 2 seed Griffin Gouck, 8-3, of North Attleboro in the semifinals. The Clipper was pinned in the final by Simsbury's Zach Johns, who took second at last month's Lowell Holiday tournament. Simsbury claimed the tournament title with 225 points thanks to two champions and seven top-3 finishers.
Cumberland had four top-3 placers, while they also had three finish in fourth place and three more take fifth place. The Clippers (4-1 Division I) had to East Providence this morning to dual Hope, Woonsocket and the Townies.
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
