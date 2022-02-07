BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Hedquist’s big night helps Broncos tame Tigers
PAWTUCKET — Playing its third game in as many days with just five varsity players, the Burrillville boys basketball team produced one of its biggest regular-season victories in the program's history.
Facing first-place Tolman at Donaldson Gymnasium, the Broncos led wire-to-wire and secured a Division II playoff spot with a 62-57 victory thanks to a team-high 17 points from senior forward Michael Hedquist and 13 points each from guards Charlie Bergin and Wes Cournoyer.
“We knew we needed a win to clinch a spot in the playoffs, we felt like we should've done it Sunday night [against Chariho], so we came out and did it today,” Hedquist said after playing all 32 minutes. “We found a way to win.”
Burrillville (7-8 Division II) has now won four of its last six games headed into Wednesday night's visit from West Warwick. The Broncos led by as many as 15 points, but Maarten Lopes and Rodney Wilson helped the Tigers close the gap to just two with 55 seconds left. Two late free throws from Bergin and a Jaden White offensive rebound and free throw iced the game.
Tolman (12-2 Division II) saw its eight-game winning streak snapped to fall back into a first-place tie with city rival Shea. Wilson knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and scored a game-high 19 points, while Isaiah Gois hit three 3-pointers and chipped in with 13 points.
The Tigers have a few days to let Monday's loss marinate because they aren't back in action until Coventry visits Friday night.
“You hope this can turn into a positive, but Burrillville did a great job and they had a great game-plan,” Tolman coach Bill Coughlin said. “You have to play 32 minutes of basketball and we didn't do that. I don't want to take any credit away from those guys because they've had so many things go wrong this season and they balled out with five guys playing hard.”
Clippers rally past Novans for key D-I win
WOONSOCKET – In a game that both needed to strengthen their Division I playoff prospects, Cumberland High made a strong charge in the second half before surviving some tense moments down the stretch in a 52-50 win over Woonsocket at Saravia Gymnasium Monday night.
The Clippers improve to 5-10 in league play. The Novans also sport the same record. Both teams can clinch a playoff spot Wednesday when they take the court for their respect Senior Night festivities. Cumberland hosts North Kingstown while Woonsocket welcomes Narragansett.
On Monday, Cumberland trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half as Woonsocket had its way down low. Some momentum was achieved right before the half as the Clippers scored the final seven points to trail by six at the break (28-22).
The Novans seemed to regain their footing as they enjoyed a 39-32 with less than three minutes remaining in the third. That’s when the tide turned in the Clippers’ favor with back-to-back baskets by junior Andrew Ramos kickstarting a surge that stretched into the fourth quarter.
When junior Connor Allard scored off a drive, Cumberland had its first lead of the game at 40-39 with 6:40 remaining. The Clippers would not trail the rest of the way. The lead got as high as five points (51-45) after Rams cleaned up a missed shot with two minutes remaining.
Woonsocket did make a push with Davonte Wilkerson hitting a three with 23.5 seconds left. Some shaky free throw shooting by Cumberland coupled with a steal and a layup by Woonsocket junior Shane Hill made it a one-point game with eight seconds left.
After Cumberland junior Kalil Fofana hit 1-of-2 at the line, Woonsocket quickly got the ball into the frontcourt before placing it in the hands of leading scorer Shane Perrico. The senior got off a shot just as the horn sounded but it hit the front of the rim.
Cumberland senior Jack Proctor finished with a team-high 13 points while Fofana shook off a tough first half to contribute 11 points. Perrico led all scorers with 19 points.
Mounties dig deep, hold off Patriots
LINCOLN – Despite not registering a single point over the final 3:30, Mount St. Charles held on for a 36-35 triumph over Davies Tech in Division III action Monday night. The Patriots could not capitalize on the Mounties’ troubles on the offensive end as the home team managed just three free throws after trailing 36-32.
Now 6-9 in league play, Mount received 10 points from Jack Ellis while Nate Tessier contributed eight points. Davies sophomore Dan Rose led all scorers with 10 points.
Raiders back in mix for D-II regular-season crown
PAWTUCKET – The door is open for Shea High to capture the regular-season Division II title after the Raiders downed Johnston, 69-60, Monday night. Similar to Tolman, Shea is now 12-2 in league play.
Shea led Johnston by as many as 24 points. Enrique Sosa finished with 19 points while Elijah Evora added 14 points.
Lara, BVP down St. Patrick
PROVIDENCE – Behind 22 points from Xavier Lara, Blackstone Valley Prep raced to a 70-53 win over St. Patrick in Division II action Monday night. Now 8-7 in league play, the Pride received a double-double from Juan Bedoya (13 points, 12 rebounds) wile Michael Mendez was key off the bench with eight points and 10 rebounds.
C.F. clinches playoff spot
CENTRAL FALLS – Central Falls celebrated its seniors as well as a playoff berth that was clinched after turned away Paul Cuffee in Division III action Monday night, 54-49. Now 7-8 in league play, the Warriors received 16 points on three 3-pointers from Andrez Maldonado while Alex Maia added 15 points. Chunn Anderson and Josh Rosa each chipped in with eight points.
Quakers slow down Northmen
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Moses Brown denied North Smithfield’s bid to reach double figures in league wins as the Quakers hung a 59-46 win over the Northmen in Division III action Monday night. Now 9-6 in league play, the Northmen received nine points apiece from Cam Reynolds and Adam Dubois.
Lions fall on road
NEWPORT — The Lincoln boys basketball team's modest two-game winning streak came to an end Monday night because Rogers pulled away from the young Lions at halftime and cruised to a 52-37 Division II victory.
Lincoln (6-8 Division II) still needs to pick up one more victory to earn a playoff spot, but their next contest is also a tough one with Shea visiting Wednesday night. In Monday's loss, the Lions trailed by just two points at halftime but struggled in the second half.
Wayne McNamara scored a team-high 18 points for Lincoln, while Cam DiChiara had 11. Ixayah King led all scorers with 21 for the victors.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Shea/Tolman rallies past Lincoln
LINCOLN – Down 18-4, the Shea/Tolman co-op team rallied for a 54-45 win over Lincoln in Division III action Monday night. Armani Rivera and Klani Gaul finished with 23 points apiece to lead with Gaul pulling down 12 rebounds while Rivera had 10 boards. Jaylin Fernades hit a shot in the fourth quarter that helped spark a 10-0 for the winners.
Lincoln’s Lauren Cipriano came out on fire with three 3-pointers in the first quarter on her way to finishing with 14 points. Sholman is now 12-1 in league play while Lincoln falls to 9-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.