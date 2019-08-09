KOLEK’S EYES ON THE PRIZE: Cumberland native has plenty of choices when it comes to college basketball scholarships

CUMBERLAND — Sitting on a bench with the Tucker Field basketball courts in his direct line of sight, Tyler Kolek looks over a notebook that includes a list.
It’s a list that includes the 22 NCAA Division I schools that have offered Kolek a basketball scholarship. When it comes to choices, the pot is definitely sweet for the 6-foot-3 guard who starred for three years at Cumberland High and is heading into his second, and final, prep school year at St. George’s.
You have Ivy League schools such as Brown, Penn, and Columbia. Bryant has been joined by NEC rivals Robert Morris and Mount St. Mary’s. Atlantic 10 schools George Mason, St. Bonaventure, and Richmond have thrown their names into the hat. The Kolek Sweepstakes also includes Holy Cross, Vermont, Boston University, and Northeastern.
To be the proud owner of a lengthy list of potential suitors is validation that Kolek has done plenty right on his end in order to catch the fancy of recruiters. In terms of gaining significant traction, there can never be too much of a good thing.
“It just goes to show all the hard work I’ve put in over the years. Not everyone is lucky enough to get one offer,” said Kolek one day last week.
“It’s not a bad problem to have. I’m very grateful to have as many great offers as I have.”
With his AAU career with the Middlesex Magic in the rearview mirror, Kolek has reached the point in his recruiting where the time has come to start whittling down his list. As of this writing, all 22 D-I schools remain in play. That will soon change because official visits are booked and programs that have been tracking his every move for some time are informed that they’re no longer in the running.
“Within the next few weeks, I’ll probably cut my list down to six or eight schools,” said Kolek, a Class of 2020 prospect.
Right now, Kolek has lined up one official visit to George Mason on the weekend of September 6. Ideally, he supplies a school with a verbal commitment by the time October rolls around.
“When the time is right, that’s when it’s going to happen,” said the 18-year-old.
From the academic piece, to envisioning himself growing as both a person and player under the tutelage and guidance of the coaching staff, Kolek too has made a list in terms of what he’s looking for.
“Priority number one is to play right away. I want to be somewhere where the coaches believe in me right from the get-go. That’s very important,” said Kolek. “I also want to be part of a great basketball culture. I want to head someplace where they really care about winning, but going to a good academic school … I understand that will help set you up for life after college and once the ball stops bouncing.”
Known as a knockdown shooter with unlimited range while at Cumberland High, Kolek is now being hailed as a point guard. He was handed the keys to a Middlesex Magic 17-and-under group that last month won the Hoop Group Showcase League championship for the third straight year. His efforts didn’t go unnoticed as Kolek was named the tournament’s most valuable player.
“They saw everything I could do … rebound, pass, and run the team,” he said, “but whether it’s shooting or passing, there’s always room for improvement in any aspect of your game.”
Looking back, the recruiting odyssey that Kolek has been on started to gain serious steam in the spring of 2018, shortly after he announced that was leaving Cumberland to reclassify at St. George’s.
“The year at St. George’s really prepared me for all of this. I’m practicing all hours of the day and in the gym all the time,” said Kolek. “There hasn’t been much time for a social life. I know what I’m there for. It’s to get better and focus on academics.”
To hear so many sales pitches has to be flattering, yet it’s also been time consuming. Generally during the live period of the recruiting calendar, Kolek went most of the day without hearing from college coaches. By the time eight o’clock at night rolled around, he was bombarded, fielding one call and one text message after another for roughly an hour and a half.
“It’s almost like a full-time job,” said Kolek, noting that the vast majority of his text message exchanges nowadays take place with either head coaches or their assistants. “They’re just trying to stay connected and stay in touch.”
When it comes to the road ahead, Kolek is holding plenty of cards. It’s an enviable position as he sits down with family members and talks strategy with his high school and AAU coaches.
“It’s exciting and stressful at the same time,” said Kolek.
That said, there’s one aspect of mapping out Kolek’s future that has him a bit apprehensive.
“You build great relationships with all these coaches and you don’t want to disappoint them,” he said.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
