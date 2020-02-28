LINCOLN - T. Joseph Almond, Lincoln's second longest-serving town administrator, says he will not run for re-election when his current four-year term ends in 2022.
“I had been thinking about it even before I ran the last time in 2016 and pretty much decided then that this would be my last term,” says Almond, Lincoln's town administrator since 2006.
“I'll be 66 in two years. I can honestly say I don't have any idea what I'm going to be doing when that time comes, but I know I want to be doing something,” Almond said Thursday.
When asked if he is considering a run for state political office or the Rhode Island gubernatorial election in 2022, Almond, the nephew of former Republican Governor Lincoln Almond, says he isn't contemplating anything specific right now.
“I'm leaving everything open. I still have two years and ten months left to go so I'm really focused on finishing what we've started in Lincoln,” he said.
“It could be anything. I'm leaving it open to all possibilities,” he added. “It's not something I'm really concerned about. If it means not doing anything I'll be perfectly okay with that. That's one of the luxuries you have when you get to that point in your life.”
Almond was a Lincoln police officer for 24 years, hired as a patrolman in 1976 and retiring in 2000 as a lieutenant.
He was elected as Lincoln's town administrator in 2006, back when the position was a two-year term. He was re-elected without opposition to another two-year term in 2008, followed by a four-year term in 2010 and then another in 2014, also unopposed.
The town has an administrator-town council form of government. The administrator's position switched from a two-year term to a four-year term in 2010 after voters amended the town charter.
Almond's uncle, Lincoln Almond - Rhode Island's governor from 1994 to 2003 - was Lincoln's appointed town administrator from 1963 to 1965.
When Almond's current term ends in 2022, he will have served 16 years as Lincoln's town administrator. Lincoln's longest serving town administrator was Burton Stallwood, who held the position for 28 years.
“Everything has a beginning and an end. I've been in elected office a long time,” Almond said. “It's always better to make these kinds of decisions on your own because if you wait too long people may end up making that decision for you.”
Almond says he's proud of the things the town has been able to accomplish over the years, including consecutive balanced budgets, a new senior center, road improvements, new sewer pumping stations, and a $60 million Lincoln High School renovation project expected to be completed next year.
“I feel content because I think the town is accomplishing what it set out to do. I see a very bright future for whoever steps up to take on this position in a couple of years,” he said. “I feel blessed to be able to serve the residents of Lincoln and work with so many talented and committed people.”
