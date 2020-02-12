PROVIDENCE – “A Bronx Tale” started out as a one-man show. Then it was adapted into a movie, and most recently, a full-scale, singing-and-dancing musical that was on Broadway from December 2016 until August 2018.
Now, the show’s North American tour is stopping this month at the Providence Performing Arts Center.
“A Bronx Tale” is actor, writer and producer Chazz Palminteri’s semi-autobiographical story about growing up in the Bronx. Told through the eyes of a character named Calogero, the story is a tale of two fathers: one biological and hard-working, the other a mobster, and the influence each had on the young man.
Stephen Edlund, director of the touring production, knows well how the show has evolved from one man to a cast of nearly 30 because he was the associate director as the musical came to fruition.
Palminteri performed the original iteration Off-Broadway starting in 1989 and shortly thereafter in Los Angeles. During that time, actor Robert De Niro saw the show and, in 1993, made his directing debut on the movie version.
“The movie was wonderful on its own,” Edlund observes. “It was the first time Chazz wasn’t playing all the characters.” In the movie, Palminteri appears as Sonny, the mobster.
“I think in the back of Chazz’s mind, there always was a thought that there was a musical within this show,” Edlund says.
The movie has a soundtrack of existing 1960s music, which Edlund says, “infuses the show with emotion.” When it came time to create the musical, however, producers decided to go with a score of original music, “informed by the spirit of the 1960s Motown, Doo-Wop, Sinatra,” Edlund says. Oscar, Grammy and Tony award-winner Alan Menken was brought in as composer, while Grammy winner Glenn Slater wrote lyrics.
“The music enhances and expands upon the one-man show and brings it to a new, heightened level,” Edlund says.
“We also were able to flesh out some of the stories,” he continues. Jane, the girl from “the other part of town,” with whom a teenage Calogero falls in love, brings in a sub-plot about racial conflict.
“The music in Jane’s neighborhood is all Motown sound,” Edlund says. “For the Italians, it’s like Dion and the Belmonts. Sonny, the (mobster) father figure sings Sinatra style.”
Edlund was associate director alongside director Jerry Zaks when the musical was on Broadway. Now on his own as tour director, he works from Zaks’ and De Niro’s original direction, but notes, “You customize it to the people on stage, building the show for this specific group of actors.”
On tour, that specific group includes 2015 “American Idol” winner Nick Fradiani as Lorenzo, the hardworking father. “Nick has such a kind heart; you feel so sympathetic for his character when he comes into conflict with the mob boss,” Edlund says.
Alec Nevin, whose credits include a production of “Mama Mia!” at the New Bedford Festival Theatre, plays Calogero and narrates the show. Edlund says this recent college graduate “is really smart about how he handles the text.” Jane is played by Kayla Jenerson, who has toured nationally in “Motown The Musical.”
“There is a really beautiful set,” Edlund continues. “Fire escapes fly in; stairs move around. It moves cinematically. It’s not entirely literal … but it suggests the Bronx neighborhoods.”
Edlund already is on to another project, as associate director with Jerry Zaks on “Mrs. Doubtfire,” set to open on Broadway on April 5.” His conversation about “A Bronx Tale” was by phone from New York City during a break from rehearsal.
“I check in periodically on ‘A Bronx Tale,’ and it’s been a great year so far,” he says. “This show makes you laugh. You fall in love with the characters, and it is going to affect people in a big way.”
“A Bronx Tale” plays Feb. 21-23 at the Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St. Tickets start at $38 and are available at the box office, online at ppacri.org and by phone at (401) 421-ARTS (2787).
