Disney Theatrical Productions under the direction of Thomas Schumacher presents Aladdin, the US tour, music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, book and additional lyrics by Chad Beguelin, starring Jonah Ho' Okano (Aladdin), Kaena Kekoa (Jasmine), Zach Bencal (Babkak), Colt Prattes (Kassim), Ben Chavez (Omar) and Korie Lee Blossey (Genie) directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw.