PROVIDENCE – It would be hard to find a more visually spectacular show than Disney’s “Aladdin,” now making a stop at the Providence Performing Arts Center on its North American tour.
Along with all the sizzle of gorgeous sets and costumes, however, there is the “steak” — wonderful music and dancing, outstanding singing, fine performances from the stars to the ensemble, and a story about being true to yourself.
The tale of street urchin Aladdin and the three wishes he gets from the genie inside a magic lamp has been Disney-ized – good guys, bad guys, lots of humor – from its origins in the Middle Eastern folk tales of “One Thousand and One Nights.” It’s all done in the name of entertaining contemporary audiences.
A scene of a Middle Eastern Marketplace opens the show with a kaleidoscope of color and movement. Colorful backdrops, flags of many colors flying overhead, and dancers in brilliantly hued costumes – including dervishes who “dance in ridiculous pants,” to quote lyrics – is amazing. The dancing throughout is a show in itself.
But wait until you see the gold-and-jewel encrusted depths of the cave where Aladdin is sent to fetch the lamp. And we haven’t even mentioned the fabled flying carpet, which has its own magical moment.
The music is a lively collection songs by the celebrated composer-and-lyricist duo Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, with additional lyrics from Tim Rice and Chad Beguelin. All five songs from the 1992 animated film are performed as well as new and previously unheard songs that didn’t get into the film.
The touring orchestra is top notch, and the cast is loaded with melodic voices, starting with Aladdin himself, an engaging Jonah Ho’okano. His voice blends well with his hilarious sidekicks Babkak, Omar and Kassim (a human trio which replaces the monkey, Abu, who accompanied Aladdin in the film) and with Jasmine’s sweet soprano. Kaenaon Alani Kekoa plays the independent-minded Princess Jasmine, and she and Ho’okano have an appealing chemistry.
The scene-stealer is Korie Lee Blossey as the genial Genie. He looks like a linebacker but he could dance with the stars and sing with them, too, in a rich baritone. Runner-up is Reggie De Leon, a round man with well-rounded comedic skills who brings loads of fun to his role as Iago, the evil Jafar’s helpmate.
The love story between Aladdin and Jasmine anchors the show, but there also is a message in good vs. evil intentions and, more importantly, of being authentic. Aladdin famously pretends to be a prince thinking his real self isn’t good enough for a princess. But what Jasmine fell in love with is the street kid. Once Aladdin accepts himself, they all can live happily ever after.
That’s how audiences feel, too, at the end of this entertaining production.
Performances of Disney’s “Aladdin” continue through Nov. 10 at the Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St. Tickets start at $40 and are available at the box office in the theater, by calling (401) 421-ARTS(2787) or online at ppacri.org. On Nov. 6, BankNewport Family Night, patrons who purchase a regularly priced ticket may receive a complimentary ticket of equal value for a young person up to age 18. Family Night tickets are available only at the box office or by phone.
