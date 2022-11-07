Blues is one of the quintessential & timeless genres of American music and there’s a lot of musicians that play it. With this being said, there’s only a few of them who really stand out while making a lasting impression. One of these blues musicians is Albert Castiglia and he really knows how to crank it up on guitar and let it loose while singing. He and his band like to tour a lot and they’ll be making a stop at Chan’s on 267 Main Street in Woonsocket on November 17 at 8pm. Castiglia also has a local connection to Rhode Island due to Pawtucket native Mark Garabian being the bassist in his band.
We had a talk ahead of the show about a new album he put out earlier this year, dealing with the COVID–19 pandemic, winning a prestigious award over the summer and another album he’s involved with that’s due to be released in the spring.
Rob Duguay: Back in March you released a new album called I Got Love which you consider to be a musical essay documenting the ups and downs of the past two years of your life. How did the process of making the album come about? Was it all done remotely due to the pandemic or was it kind of half in half where you wrote the songs while staying inside and then you recorded it when things opened back up?
Albert Castiglia: They were pretty much written during my hiatus, some of the songs and music came afterwards but the lyrics were written during the lockdown. We went into the studio in November of 2021 and I pretty much wrote everything during the two years that we were off where I was either unemployed or suffering from COVID. The material was written on the spot during that period.
RD: Did you feel a sense of catharsis or musical therapy while making the album due to the songs coming from a personal place?
AC: Yeah, absolutely because there was a lot to deal with during that period of time. Although in Florida there were some things open, I was very reluctant to play in places that didn’t adhere to the safety protocols so I was pretty much out of work. It was really hard to make a living, especially as a musician who hadn’t worked a conventional job in 25 years. It was really hard, it was really hard for me to find work outside of music so I had to write about that. It was frustrating while being judged on both sides for taking work during the two years of the pandemic, it was really hard to deal with and it was a tough time.
Then catching COVID was a whole new level of frustration. Being able to write about it and get things off my chest in this fashion was definitely cathartic. What doesn’t kill you, makes you stronger and in the case of a musician it makes for good material.
RD: I agree, especially when it’s the blues.
AC: That’s how I deal with things. I wouldn’t know how to deal with life otherwise if I didn’t have music.
RD: I totally understand that. Being born in New York City and growing up in Miami, what was it like for you starting out as a musician there? You don't really hear about Miami being a haven for blues, you hear it being more of a city for Latin, hip hop and pop music.
AC: In the ‘80s and ‘90s Miami had a great blues scene. There were some really good bands coming out of there, Iko Iko was the biggest blues band to come out of the city. They were legends, they had a house gig at Tobacco Road which was the oldest bar in Miami along with being a famous blues venue. They had that gig for 25 years and there were other bands as well, Mickey & The Slicks, Big City Blues Band, Good Rockin’ Johnny & The Wiseguys, Lynn Noble, and Pat DeLeon. There was a lot happening back then, over the last few years Miami hasn’t been happenin’ in terms of blues but back when I was growing up there were a lot of great local bands playing out.
I learned a lot from them in terms of how to conduct myself and how to be professional. Those early years really prepared me for when I had to move on to the next level and go on the road with Junior Wells.
RD: It’s good that the community there was able to nurture you in that way. This past summer you won Best Blues Rock Artist at the Blues Music Awards. How did you find out about this honor and what are your thoughts on it?
AC: I’m gonna lie, it means a lot. You don’t work for awards, you don’t create to receive awards but it’s good to be appreciated and anybody that tells you it doesn’t mean anything is lying. When I found out about the nomination, I was quite surprised because I hadn’t put an album out at the time although we did tour like crazy during the previous year. I think the most workingest band’s last year was my band, Mike Zito’s band and Tab Benoit. We were out there and we were going out there as much as we could because 2021 was an interesting year, we were kind of out of the woods in terms of COVID but bands were still reluctant to go out and people were still reluctant to go out.
At the same time, a lot of people were really thirsting to go out and listen to bands. We worked a lot, I think bands like ours and others who really hit it from the get go in 2021 really did a service for people who wanted to get back out. It was kind of surprising that they nominated me but then I started to think about how much we toured. I didn’t think I was going to win, the competition was pretty stiff as I recall. I was at the awards and Mike Zito had won for Best Blues Rock Album so I figured that I might have a chance because our fan bases are very similar.
Then they called my name and it was a big surprise, I had no idea until they announced the winner that night in Memphis and I was present to witness it. It was a tremendous feeling because I had won in 2020 for Best Blues Rock Album but the ceremony was virtual because we were all in lockdown so it was great to be able to stand on the podium and accept the award.
RD: Congratulations on winning it.
AC: Thank you. Thanks so much.
RD: You’re welcome. After this little run of shows in November that includes a stop at Chan's in Woonsocket, what are your plans afterwards? Do you plan on going back into the studio?
AC: Well, the studio is out of the question because we just got back from there. Mike Zito and I recorded an album together and we’ve been touring as the Blood Brothers. It’s his band and my band with both bands merging at the end of the show, it’s pretty much both of our bands playing together. It went so well this year that we decided to record an album and we went into the studio a few weeks ago with Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith producing it. We’re going to be touring a lot next year and that album should be out in March.
After this current tour, it’s going to be a bit light in December. It’s the holidays so there’s not much going on, I’ll have a couple months of light work and then in January and February we’ll get back at it. It’s fine with me because I’ve been hitting the road hard this year so there’s nothing wrong with taking a few weeks off.
