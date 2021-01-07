By Rob Duguay
Shifting from one artistic variant to another can often be tricky. Sometimes a musician isn’t cut out for a change in approach, style or even the instrument they play. Other times this venture from one aspect to another can be seamless, which can be a wonderful thing to witness. Harrisville native Alex LaCroix started out in music as a drummer in various local bands around Rhode Island but these days he’s been writing his own music with a six-string guitar. His debut solo album, The Darkest Times, that he self-released on September 24 is the physical representation of this musical transformation.
Along with establishing a solo career, he’s also involved in a peculiar hip hop project while recently moving from the glamour of Las Vegas to the woods of New Hampshire. We had a talk about this and a lot more.
Rob Duguay: The Darkest Times has a notable acoustic foundation. Before you started playing guitar and singing, you played drums in local acts like Indiana Handshake among others so what inspired this transition to a different instrument?
Alex LaCroix: I would say that it probably goes back quite some time to even before I played drums. I’ve always wanted to write music and create songs but I’ve never been able to get them out. After years of playing with bands as a drummer like Indiana Handshake and everybody else, I learned that I wanted to be a little more self-reliant instead of having to find songwriters and guitarists and everybody else to kind of create those things for me. That sparked the interest in trying to learn strings and understand music theory a little bit more. I originally started on bass guitar because I figured it would be easier to learn four strings instead of six and I picked that up for about six months before moving to acoustic guitar.
I learned a lot through that and then I started building songs while being a little bit more simplistic than a lot of the music I was originally working with as a drummer. I was able to get a lot of music out of my head and into the speakers.
RD: What was the experience like making the album? Did you record it all by yourself in a room or did you work with a producer? Did you have anyone else involved in the harmonies?
AL: I did the whole thing myself. I pretty much demoed everything at the beginning part of the year and once everything shut down with COVID-19, I was laid off from work so I flew to New Hampshire from Las Vegas to stay with my family for about two months. During that time I wrote the whole album using a guitar that I had in the works for a while. I wrote a bunch of songs and then I went back to Las Vegas in June while setting up shop there with a couple microphones in my apartment and recorded it all for about a week straight between the guitars, the vocals and the harmonies. I then edited everything on my computer and all that fun stuff, once everything was produced and recorded on my end I exported it to be mixed and mastered professionally.
RD: You’re currently back in New Hampshire, right?
AL: Yes.
RD: Comparing New England to Las Vegas, what was it like living out west? I bet coming back to New England toned a lot of things down for you with there being a lot more to do in a city like Las Vegas than a town in New Hampshire. What brought you out there and how would you describe that experience?
AL: I went out there originally out of curiosity, this was back in 2015. I was pretty much looking to get out of my situation at that time in Massachusetts and I got tired of the winter so I started looking at different cities. Las Vegas spoke to me as far as getting into the restaurant industry for work along with having a career as a musician having potential there as well. That’s what drove me to go out there in the first place and being out there was a lot of fun. Once you’re out there for a little while, you kind of take 24/7 bars and things like that for granted but it was good and I made the most of it for sure.
I had some awesome times and memories and I met a lot of cool people. Coming back east was the long-term goal as far as where my family is and where my friends are. I took some great experiences from being out there. It’s much different than New Hampshire by a long shot, especially with the winter here not letting you go anywhere. I’ve been getting settled in with this but I’m glad I’m back.
RD: Again, there must be so much of a difference between living in New Hampshire versus being out in Las Vegas. There’s probably a ton of things that come to mind for you.
AL: Yeah, absolutely.
RD: Outside of your solo stuff, you also have a hip hop project with Rich Polseno called Old Art. It’s really weird because it shows Rich’s depth in vocabulary as an English teacher when it comes to making rhymes. The song “Kafka” is nuts with what he comes up with for lyrics and verbiage. How would you describe this collaboration with Rich? Do you make the beats and he makes the lyrics or is it more intertwined than that?
AL: Weird is definitely the word for it, that’s something that we’ve both been striving for is getting weird with sounds and whatever the thing may be. It pretty much started with me messing around with beats, which is one of the things I’ve been doing to pass the time. I had quite a few of them set aside that I wasn’t doing anything with so I ended up sending a couple of them to Rich, who already has a hip hop background through music he’s done under the name Papa Crust a while back. He didn’t really have any strong beats behind his stuff so I sent him a few and he liked them right out of the gate. We just started working back and forth on songs while he was living in Rhode Island and I was out in Las Vegas through an IPhone app.
Everything we’ve recorded has been done through that app. He would send lyrics to me and I would put those to the beats I made, which I crafted around his words while trying to highlight and accent certain parts. My role is more of a producer and he has an impact on structure and things like that, which we end up both agreeing upon throughout the whole process. Like you said, as an English teacher it’s mind-blowing to hear the things he’s put together. A lot of the words are out of the normal realm of hip hop lyrics that people are used to hearing, so it’s fun to see it all come together from the inside.
As a collaboration it’s been fun. It’ll be a few days and he’ll send me something and then I’ll send him something back with neither of us knowing what to expect and how it’s going to sound like. We pretty much feed off of what we each hear during the whole process.
RD: It’s a very interesting project because it’s not your typical brand of hip hop and that’s what makes it so intriguing. The depth really makes you think. 2021 has officially arrived, so do you have anything in particular you want to accomplish this year?
AL: There are a lot of things that I’d like to accomplish this year. I definitely feel like, and not just myself but everybody has lost a lot of time over the past 12 months as far as the way things were going and the way things were looking from February to now. Outside of music there’s a lot that I’d like to get done and with being in New Hampshire it’s a fresh start for sure. Musically, I just want to continue writing songs and hopefully put out a couple more albums next year. I’ve already been talking to Rich about doing an Old Art album, which should be released on February 1st.
