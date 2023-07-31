Allysen Callery Explores A Different Direction With Collaborative Metal EP
There’s always a risk when it comes to a creative individual venturing into unfamiliar territory for a particular project. The end result can alienate their audience, but it can also offer a fresh take on their craft and expand their horizons. The possibility of the latter happens when the finished product is pretty friggin’ cool, which can be said for Allysen Callery’s latest release. The Bristol based singer-songwriter recently released a new EP called “Witch’s Hand” on July 14 featuring Mother Bear, who are a doom metal trio from the German city of Dortmund. The record has an assortment of variables coming into play with a supernatural vibe being conveyed through both acoustic and electric tones.
The collaboration came about in a unique way through Callery’s record label Cosirecords, which is based on Oberhausen, Germany. Callery and the record label’s owner Cosima Cordes are both fans of horror movies, which contributed to the formation of a sub-label that Mother Bear contributed music to.
“I've been working with Cosima of Cosirecords since my album ‘The Song the Songbird Sings’ came out in 2016,” Callery says about the making of the EP. “They live in Germany but we've become good friends and while sharing a love of horror movies, we began a tradition of watching non-stop horror every night from September onward to Halloween and often beyond. Our ‘Horrorthon’ translates to ‘Gruselthon’, which became the name for Cosirecords’ sub-label and has done a few horror themed releases since. This includes ‘Universal Hammer’, a compilation homage to the Hammer Film Productions horror classics which I contributed to. Mother Bear also has a song on that record, which happens to be my favorite track.”
“The drummer for the band does graphics work for the label and he designed the cover for my previous album ‘Ghost Folk’”, she adds. “He also did the artwork for my ‘Lost Children’ demos release and now the ‘Witch's Hand’ EP.” The guys from Mother Bear had set up a show for me in Dortmund last October, we were hanging out and they asked if I would like to collaborate. It sounded like a lot of fun and it really was. My songs have always had spooky elements, and this time I got to really explore that completely. I feel like our songs bounce off of each other for an overall really beautiful trip.”
The title track starts the EP off with Callery’s trademark acoustic driven sound while Mother Bear’s rendition of her song “Beautiful Teeth” follows it up in thunderous fashion. “I’m Not Scared Of The Dark” is both haunting and profound with driving chords backing up the chorus and an excellent structure flowing from beginning to end. Mother Bear comes back into the fold for two other tracks with Callery leading the instrumentation in “Death Skull” and the band doing the same for “Consuming Rite”. Finishing the EP off is “Rat” with a long introduction and a somber conclusion.
I really enjoy how “Witch’s Hand” has multiple sides to it while being fueled by the musical foundations of the songs. This peculiar formation within the EP makes for a listening experience that takes the senses on a journey. To buy a ticket to said journey, log on to Callery’s Bandcamp page at allysencallery.bandcamp.com. To dive into everything else Mother Bear has to offer, check out their website at motherbeardoom.com. The new record these two musical entities put out is astounding, and the only way to find out why is by pressing play and giving it a listen.
