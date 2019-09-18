It’s no secret that Rhode Island’s craft beer community is in the midst of a boom. Just mosey around Pawtucket and you’ll find places like The Guild, Crooked Current Brewery, Smug Brewing making delicious libations while numerous bars in the city install them in their taps. There’s also Narragansett Beer reinvigorating its local ties with their headquarters being on 461 Main Street. This Friday at Foolproof Brewing Company on 241 Grotto Avenue, a film titled ‘The Craft’ will be screening at 6:30pm for a closer look at this thriving industry from a Rhody perspective. It recently won the Grand Prize at this year’s Rhode Island International Film Festival and the team at Eleven Design consisting of siblings Dave, Chris and Beth Ricci along her significant other Nich Charello were behind the making of the documentary.
I recently had a talk with Charello, Beth and Dave about what made them want to make the film, utilizing their individual talents, their love of beer and what the future holds for Eleven Design.
Rob Duguay: What inspired you all to make a film documenting Rhode Island's craft beer community?
Beth Ricci: The initial idea for this project was really Dave's conception, and it actually developed out of discussions with a local network that was looking for some new content. That partnership never materialized, but we decided to finish the documentary anyway as a passion project. What's cool is that even as locals and beer lovers, we largely had no idea how huge the scene had become here in the past 10 years and just how many excellent breweries and taprooms there are to experience here. They each have hugely individual atmospheres and styles to offer. We're hoping that The Craft will have a similar impact on our viewers; as is mentioned in the documentary a few times, 85% of Rhode Islanders are still drinking macro brands. A lot of that is probably due to the fact that they simply don't know the wealth of stellar local craft options that are out there for them, hopefully The Craft can help change that.
Nick Charello: When we began filming there were 18 breweries in Rhode Island, and by the time we wrapped there were 28. Beth and I love beer, but working on this project has really opened my eyes to the variety and quality that’s out there. Rhode Island is already known for its incredible restaurants and we’re starting to see trends like beer and food pairings and beer made with local ingredients, sometimes unexpected ingredients like an oyster stout. I’m so happy to see the appreciation for a good beer becoming more commonplace, I’ve never been much of a wine guy.
RD: I know Nick has a ton of experience in photography while Beth has a bunch of it when it comes to writing and Chris does when it comes to filming. How did each of you utilize your talents when it came to this project?
Dave Ricci: Me having a background in history and political science really helped with this because at the end of the day a documentary is really a research project. In order to prepare I began learning about the craft beer scene nationally and was lucky to come across a book that was written about the Rhode Island beer scene around 2014 or so. It helped me immensely in how I formulated the questions I asked and I had enough background info to ask follow ups that I believed would be key to our story. Throughout each interview I could sort of see how the story was coming along to help guide it further. That said, it took hundreds of hours watching and rewatching those interviews to piece together the bones of the story.
NC: Over the years I’ve transitioned from photography to cinematography. I picked up a Canon 5d Mk II back in 2008 and I remember when manual exposure control for video was eventually enabled through a firmware update. That camera and its video capabilities helped form the industry for independent filmmakers by making professional video more accessible. As I got more involved with cinematography and worked on a few film sets I learned a great deal about lighting, composition, camera movement, and everything in between. I love keeping up with the tech side of things as the industry evolves.
BR: We make a great team in that our talents and skill sets complement one another very well. This allows each of us to focus in on certain elements of the project and really strengthen them while still remaining collaborative in terms of being able to share feedback and ideas with one another to guide the style and flow of the film as a whole. As for me, my musical background probably informed my work on this even more so than writing. I started getting into the audio production side of music about five years ago which is now a huge part of my role in the company. I did most of the sound work for the documentary, including capturing audio during interviews and doing the final mix.
I also wrote a little background theme called "Citra Galaxy" that we used during the part of the documentary that discusses hop varieties. My writing and journalism background definitely came in handy when it came to things like getting some candid interviews with fans at the brewery and giving input to guide the final edit. It's been awesome being able to grow and use these different skills in ways I never thought I would.
RD: How difficult was it to get interviews with all the different local brewers in the film?
NC: All of the brewers we interviewed were so accommodating. They are genuinely awesome people who just love discussing what they do, not so different from our group at Eleven Design. They all seemed very happy to be a part of our project, which I think shines a light on a rapidly growing industry.
BR: It was surprisingly easy, especially considering they're all business owners who, needless to say, are very busy and don't have a ton of spare time on their hands. Throughout the project we continued to be moved by how welcoming, flexible and generous all of the brewers were towards us in terms of sharing their time, answering our questions and giving us a look into their brewery operations. Narragansett Beer in particular was pretty mind-blowing, just having the opportunity to sit down with the CEO and staff of such a huge and iconic company was wonderful. It truly is a tight-knit, grassroots community committed to supporting one anotherin order to help our local industry thrive as a whole. They also continue to raise awareness for all the great beer that's being made not just at their own breweries, but throughout the state.
There were a few along the way who declined our requests or we just weren't able to coordinate with them for one reason or another. We would have loved to make it to every brewery and be able to feature them all, but that's a tall order for four people making a feature-length documentary in our spare time.
DR: The only thing I’ll add is that we were fortunate enough to have an initial connection to Nick Garrison from Foolproof, they were our very first interview. He was able to introduce us to others in the industry and from there it was just a matter of getting the interviews done.
RD: Were either of you surprised to get the grand prize at the Rhode Island International Film Festival?
BR: We were very surprised and honored. It's so validating because as you're going through a process like this, of course you believe in what you're doing and think it's good, but there's always at least some anxiety and uncertainty about how it will be received looming in the back of your mind. To be recognized on that level was incredibly rewarding and moving for us. All of the fellow filmmakers we met over the course of the festival were so talented and their work was of such a high quality, across the board, that it was an honor just to be standing alongside them, let alone to take home a grand prize.
NC: It was a surprise when we found out we were selected to screen at the festival, and it was a huge surprise to win a Grand Prize. With over 6,000 applicants and only 300 films chosen to screen we were absolutely honored to be there, let alone win an award.
RD: Where do you see the future for Eleven Design? Do you plan on continuing to make films or do you want to venture into numerous creative avenues?
NC: While we focus mainly on video marketing and commercial work, our team has a wide array of skills. This is everything from graphic & web design to event planning, drone cinematography and more. ‘The Craft’ was a passion project for us and also Eleven’s first feature length documentary. It can certainly be a frustrating process at times but ultimately it’s a very rewarding experience. We definitely plan on making more films.
BR: It's funny because our collective skills and talents largely developed from a love of cinema and experience working on some indie films that have been made here in recent years and on friends' film projects. When we started Eleven, we started focusing more on commercial production and design work, just naturally thinking that was a smarter business strategy. We absolutely loved making this film and the reception has been very encouraging so hopefully you will continue seeing more film, and even television, work from us. We have no shortage of ideas and some exciting possibilities in the works so, as we like to say, stay tuned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.