By ROB DUGUAY
To put it bluntly, COVID-19 has completely destroyed this summer’s music festival circuit. This isn’t only the case in certain locations, literally any place the entire world hasn’t had a full blown music festival because of the pandemic. On August 15, this reality will be changing slightly when this year’s edition of FloodFest once again takes place at Little Rhody Vasa Park on 10 Boswell Trail in Foster while abiding by the current medical guidelines. Starting at 2 pm, a lineup which includes Providence jam bands Nate Cozzolino & The Lost Arts and Jabbawaukee, Glocester folk-rockers Rat Ruckus, Westerly singer-songwriter Phil Adams and Warren bluegrass act Hollow Turtle will be bringing live music to people’s senses all day long. Northwest Rhode Island based progressive country band Back Rhodes will be headlining the festival to finish the whole thing off.
Ahead of FloodFest, I had a talk with lead singer and banjo player Jesse Desourcy, bassist Ed Desourcy Jr., guitarist Christ Quiray, violinist Antonio Salvatore and drummer Jay Coutu from Back Rhodes about meeting up at a local open mic, musical adaptation, encouraging social distancing and mask wearing and plans to get back into the studio.
Rob Duguay: How did Back Rhodes begin back in 2013? Who first had the idea to start a country band?
Jesse Desorcy: The majority of the band had met at an open mic night in Glocester back in 2013. At the time, I was the only one playing and singing country music. It took a little convincing, but eventually all of the guys agreed to try it out for practice, just for fun. Here we are almost eight years later, having a blast every chance we get to play together. Country music can mean so many different things, but to us it has taken a unique shape of its own because we have all come from different musical backgrounds.
RD: Speaking of different musical backgrounds, Chris played guitar in the alternative rock act Indiana Handshake before joining Back Rhodes. Did it take any adjusting for you to go from one guitar playing style to another?
Chris Quiray: Absolutely. I’ve always loved playing the acoustic guitar, but this was my first time being a rhythm guitarist. It’s helped me to appreciate being more of a role-player; really syncing up with the drums and driving the rhythm and dynamics of songs.
RD: This year’s edition of FloodFest is going to be a bit different with there being a maximum attendance of 250 people and social distancing because of COVID-19 guidelines. What are your thoughts going into this unique situation?
Ed Desorcy, Jr.: First and foremost, we just want to recognize how much of an impact COVID-19 has had on live music, and all associated industries. Our hearts sank when we recently heard of Port City Music Hall’s closure in Portland, ME, and we hope relief is given to local and national live music venues before it is too late. That being said, we have played FloodFest multiple times in the past. It’s a well run event with live music and patron safety always being top concerns. We have been assured that event staff will be adhering to all guidelines and social distancing requirements.
There is plenty of space to spread out at FloodFest. We encourage you to throw down a blanket and enjoy the music away from other event goers. Please wear a mask when moving around the event area.
RD: Wearing a mask is definitely important. Are there any other acts at FloodFest you guys are excited to see?
ED, Jr.: We love music festivals because of how refreshed musically you feel after experiencing a day full of out of this world music. FloodFest is all of that, but on a local scale. We’re always a little mind-blown that there is this much talent in the woods around here. I’m specifically pumped to see a few of the more jam-centric artists like Phil Adams & Friends and Jabbawaukee, although the entire lineup is going to be on fire.
Antonio Salavatore: I’m excited to see my old band, Rat Ruckus, and check out whatever new stuff they’ve been doing.
RD: It’s been a little over three years since you guys put out your debut album, On The Run. So when can we expect the next release?
Jay Coutu: Since On the Run was released, we haven’t stopped writing and polishing new material. We’ve been exploring what we loved about those songs and incorporating elements and styles that represent what we love about music. For an immediate fix, check out our Chillhouse Live sessions on Youtube. Between those tunes and a slew of others, we’re just about ready to get in the studio to start laying them down.
FloodFest ‘20 August 15th @ Little Rhody Vasa Park, 10 Boswell Trail, Foster, RI, 2pm – 10pm. Tickets and more information available at facebook.com/floodfestri.
