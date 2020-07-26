By Rob Duguay
With live music being barely existent due to COVID-19, artists and musicians have gotten creative in different ways. Most of them have either taken the classic route and recorded a new single, EP or full-length album. Others have been putting on weekly livestream performances via social media and some have even made new music videos. Woonsocket hip hop rhyme spitter Big G’s has ventured into the latter with his music video for “Heat Check” that was released on July 4. The track is a bit unique due to the beat being sampled from “Hit ‘Em High” off of the soundtrack from the 1996 film Space Jam and the video has already garnered over 2,000 views on Youtube.
The filming took place in the basement of Play N Record Studio in Providence with “Heat Check: being produced at the studio by local producer Missing Ellaments. It all has a very DIY approach with a bunch of fading in and out while Big G’s raps straight into the camera.
“It’s really not much to it,” he says on the making of the music video. “I was just barring out and we shot the video in the basement of the building where Play N Record is in..We were highly skilled with an unfortunately low budget.”
“Heat Check” is one of the many hip hop jams in Big G’s arsenal that supports his reputation as one of the best rappers in Rhode Island. As his lyrics go with the beat, he talks about gaining respect from some of the greats after rap cyphers, earning his shot and becoming your favorite rapper’s replacement. There’s also mentions selling tickets for rappers at shows that he brought more people at, coming up quickly in the local scene, repping Woony to the fullest and never being done with his craft. He’s also never going to fall for some of the crap certain promoters pull when it comes to promising “exposure” so he can perform for me. The video concludes with him still rapping, which goes to show that he’ll never stop pursuing the art form that he loves.
With the release of the music video, Big G’s starts a new chapter for himself by being part of the new Rhode Island hip hop collective Omega Haiku. The group features numerous local hip hop acts like Unk11 and DirtyDurdie and he couldn’t be happier about being involved.
“Unk11 and Dirty Durdie have been working with Helder Georges at R.I. WrecKidz, which is the label I’m a part of, for a while now.”, Big G’s mentions about the collective. “While I had taken a step back from making music, Unk11 was crucial in getting me back to writing lyrics. I got a few tracks lined up with him and others under the collective so it was pretty much the natural progression of things for me to link more officially with those guys. At the end of the day, Helder is my right hand and those cats have my utmost respect as far as how they approach the art form.. It was a very easy decision for me.”
People can watch the music video for “Heat Check” by either logging on to Big G’s Facebook page at facebook.com/imnmc401 or his Youtube channel at Big G’s (401). It’s an ideal video & track for the hip hop purist and the ones who are looking for that musical jolt to the senses.
