By ROB DUGUAY
With live music still being nonexistent due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the recording side of the craft has been going strong. Numerous artists put out multiple albums, EPs and singles last year and there seems to be more on the way from them in 2021. On a local level, Big Nice Studio on 25 Carrington Street in Lincoln has been keeping business steady with bands and musicians coming in to do sessions. This is all happening in socially distanced fashion in accordance with the current guidelines. The head of the operation is Bradford Krieger, who has been recording and producing music for over a decade.
We recently had a talk about adjustments the studio made when the virus hit last spring, being able to adapt on the fly, being involved in college radio and new projects that are on the horizon.
Rob Duguay: What would you say is the biggest adjustment Big Nice Studio has had to make with COVID-19?
Bradford Krieger: A couple months into the pandemic, we completely tore down and re-set up the studio. We basically wanted to start from square one and reimagine the studio for this new reality that we live in. Obviously the number one concern was making it as safe as possible for the artists that are coming through as well as for myself and the other engineers. Luckily, one of our biggest assets is the volume of space that we have at the studio. I basically decided to rework the studio so that the artists and engineers have separate entrances while not coming into contact with each other during the recording sessions.
Instead, they work through a kind of remote system that I’ve built where we work in separate rooms. I initially thought that it was gonna be kind of weird and somewhat of a hassle because up until that point we were as hands-on as possible while really getting into the creative process. With that being said, the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive and we’ve been cranking out records at a crazy rate. I think the thing I underestimated was back in June when we were still kind of adjusting to this “new normal” in this insane world that bares no resemblance to our former reality, all the bands that have been coming through since then have had the best day they’ve had in 2020 with us. They get to come in and make a record and create art while essentially having a vacation from the world.
RD: That’s awesome that you’ve been able to provide that departure from reality during everything that’s been turned upside down right now while bringing enjoyment to artists and creative people.
BK: Absolutely, yeah.
RD: Back in college when you were at Emerson in Boston during the late 2000s and early 2010s, you were recording bands at the school’s radio station at 88.9 WERS and starting the label New Neighbor Records. Going from that time to now where you’re running your own recording studio, what would you say have you learned the most?
BK: The #1 thing that I learned from being at WERS was staying on your toes and being ready to adapt to any situation at any time. We had this thing every semester called “Live Music Week” at the station where we basically had a new band in every hour while making sure they were fully set up and soundchecked to broadcast them live on terrestrial radio. That was an intensive bootcamp in recording readiness where I had to be ready to go and adapt for whoever was coming in. It could be a 10 piece reggae band or a singer-songwriter but I didn’t know who it was going to be beforehand so I had to be ready to adapt. Looking back at that time, it’s crazy to see that I was preparing for the current situation with COVID-19 by learning how to quickly adapt to any environment and rethink how I’m going to make records.
Clearly, this current way isn’t the way I want to make records forever but it’s a unique challenge and I’m having fun adjusting to new expectations and new challenges. It’s been crazy.
RD: It definitely has. You kind of just mentioned it, but you’ve worked with an assortment of bands and musicians. This includes reggae, indie rock, funk, folk and even metal acts. Do you prepare yourself any differently when it comes to producing a certain genre of music?
BK: Well, it all starts with a conversation that I have with the band or musician. A lot of acts that come in now already know the kind of work that we do at the studio and they’re familiar with the kinds of sounds that we’re able to achieve. I’m able to adapt to whatever the expectations, requirements and aspirations that the artists approach me with. If it’s a metal band that wants to sound exactly like contemporary, popular metal music then I can do that and adjust accordingly. It’s more common that I’ll have a metal band coming to me and saying that they like the work I do with indie rock acts or folk acts while asking if I’d like to take a stab at doing something heavier.
Those times are the most fun challenges for me too because I tend to work more with indie rock than any other genre, but the great thing about working in that genre is that I’m having to borrow techniques and stylistic characteristics from all different kinds of genres to make a new type of packaged sound. It can be really cool when a band like Burr, which is Casey Belisle’s doom metal project, produces sounds that don’t sound like other doom metal or other heavy music that’s happening these days. It uniquely sounds like something different from that genre.
RD: You’ll take a certain type of music and you’ll use your creative freedom to put your own spin on it as a producer.
BK: I’ll tell you, that’s something artists are allowing me to do now because they trust me due to the body of work that I’ve accumulated. That’s not always the case but those are the most exciting projects for me and they’re happening more often now.
RD: What do you think 2021 has in store for the music industry as a whole? The year just started and we’re off to a crazy start, so are you optimistic about the vaccine and things hopefully returning to somewhat normal in the spring? Are you apprehensive about it?
BK: I’m not trying to think about the world in kind of a year over year view. I’m really just focused on keeping my head down, going to the studio everyday and making great records. Whether the music scene returns to some kind of normalcy this year or not, I’m really not sure but I’m also not really focused on that. I have so many great records that I’m going to be working on this year and I’m really more focused on preparing and doing the work. I hope things return to normal as soon as possible because there are so many venues out there that are hurting.
Artists are hurting due to not being able to perform and their way of making a living has shifted dramatically. I really hope that we can get back to some sense of normalcy as soon as possible but I can’t read the tea leaves on what this year is going to look like.
RD: I completely understand. Speaking of the records you’re working on this year, do you have anything you’d like to share so folks know what to expect from Big Nice Studio over the next few months?
BK: We worked on a couple new records with Ben Levin and Courtney Swain from Bent Knee that will be out soon. I’m also super excited about a record I’m currently wrapping up with Dogs On Shady Lane, a local band that is writing really excellent music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.