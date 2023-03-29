When it comes to modern electric blues, Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia are two of the best purveyors of the artform on the planet. Both are award-winning guitar players who can bring serious amplification with immense skill and flair. Recently they’ve gotten together to form a collaborative project called The Blood Brothers, which just had their debut album under the same name released on March 17. As part of their tour in support of the album, Zito, Castiglia and their band are going to be ripping it up at Chan’s on 267 Main Street in Woonsocket on April 19. Starting at 8pm, it’ll be a one-of-a-kind musical experience that shouldn’t be missed out on.
Zito and I recently had a talk ahead of the show about the making of the album, including a few covers and working with a professional songwriter, his thoughts on collaborating with Albert and his love for performing at Chan’s.
Rob Duguay: The Blood Brothers album you and Albert Castiglia did together just came out, so how would you describe the songwriting & the record process for the album and what was it like working with Joe Bonamassa as a producer?
Mike Zito: Albert and I have made a lot of records together, not together as artists, but I’ve produced several of Albert’s records so I’ve been creatively involved with him before. Of course, we each generally write a lot of our own material and for this particular record I suggested that since we’re coming in and doing something special that we should try to find the best songs no matter who wrote them. If we don’t write all the songs, that’s ok, let’s just make the best record. That was kind of the process this time, which is a little different because generally when Albert makes a record he writes most of the songs and the same goes for my records with me writing most of my songs. On this album, we wrote a few of the songs and then we got some others from a great songwriter in Nashville, we included a John Hiatt song and we put together the best record we could make.
Working with Joe was such a joy and a treat. I’ve known Joe for a long time, we’ve been great friends and in the studio he’s got a great ear. He’s a great cheerleader and he really pushed the band by saying things like “That was good, but c’mon, you can do it better” with arrangements. Josh Smith was the other producer and they were a big part of us taking this album one step further than where we’re used to.
RD: How did you guys go about connecting with the songwriter from Nashville and choosing a John Hiatt song for the album? Was it just through exchanging ideas of what to put on the record and what to play?
MZ: It’s usually just a very simple process over a pretty good amount of time. It’s not done two weeks before the record is out, we’re talking about making the record around a year beforehand. That’s where the idea starts and then you just kind of let that work over the next year with the idea of finding songs just coming along. The guy from Nashville, him and his wife have been songwriters there for a long time and his name is Fred James. They wrote some pretty famous songs for Johnny Winter and for other people, I got to be friends with him and he knew about the project so they sent us some songs.
It was just the right time, so we got those songs about six months before we made the record and we found two of them that just worked. Tinsley Ellis is a good friend of mine, great artist and great songwriter and he just loved the idea that we were doing this album together with two guitars. He came to our show in Atlanta and he told us that he was going to pitch us a song he wrote that was perfect for our project. He brought it to us and we recorded it, it’s called “Tooth and Nail”, so really the process is over a year of just working on it and thinking about it. It’s in the back of our heads, we’re doing other work while we do it and then opportunities present themselves.
Some of them work and some of them don’t. I had it in my head that I wanted to do a John Hiatt song, I was pretty sure of two of them and “My Business” was just the one that fit. It’s also just considering the situation, we’re doing something different and we have two lead singers. There’s gonna be songs where Albert sings lead and there’s gonna be songs where I sing lead so what does Albert want to sing? What do I want to sing? There’s also gonna be songs where we sing together, which is a different type of song.
We wanted to do one where we sang the entire song together in harmony and we also wanted to do one where we went back & forth. All of that plays into it and as the year goes on you have all these songs in this folder or whatever you want to call it and as it gets closer you start to figure out which ones work and which ones don’t. I’d say at about six weeks out, we got a batch of songs to make a good record and this is a really good record. I was pretty adamant about trying to make sure that we were hitting all the marks and Albert was as well, which I think it does.
RD: It seems like you both did just that from listening to the album. You've performed and collaborated with the likes of Anders Osborne, Susan Cowsill and with both Cyril Neville and Devon Allman as part of the Royal Southern Brotherhood. With that background, what makes performing and making music with Albert stand out to you versus other folks you've made music with?
MZ: Working with all those people was fantastic. With some, I don’t mean to say they’re easier in that they’re more enjoyable, it’s just that some people have stronger personalities. Anders has a very strong personality, so you can only do so much together because he’s really on his own. It just depends, sometimes I have a strong personality that doesn’t work with another person and it’s kind of like being married. With Albert, we’ve been friends for a long time.
Sometimes it was great and sometimes it didn’t always work, but as we’ve gotten older and continued to stay friends it’s gotten easier. I’ll let Albert do his thing, I’ll back off and when I know that it’s time for me to do my thing he’ll back off. That’s kind of a trust thing and it’s sometimes spoken at first but over time it just becomes more and more easy and comfortable. There isn’t an ego involved and we’re not trying to outdo each other, we’re trying to make sure that when we go on stage I’m thinking about making Albert shine and I know that he’s thinking the same thing for me. We want to make each other look good and I don’t know if that is so common in these situations.
RD: You’re definitely right, but it’s cool that the both of you have a sensibility with each other after being friends for a long time and you both want to create something great.
MZ: Absolutely.
RD: This upcoming Blood Brothers show at Chan's is fairly unique in the sense that Chan's is a one-of-a-kind venue where you can get gourmet Chinese cuisine with world class blues and/or jazz music. What are your thoughts on performing in such an interesting place? Have you ever performed in a Chinese restaurant outside of Chan’s?
MZ: I’ve been playing at Chan’s for 15 years, it’s one of my favorite places to play and John Chan is a very dear friend. He would say the same, we really enjoy each other’s company, we talk and we text. If I get into town in time, he takes us out for lunch. I love John, I love the venue and I love its history. I actually have played at another Chinese restaurant.
Believe it or not, in San Francisco there’s a place that’s probably on the same latitude. I bet it’s the same spot in the Western part of America like Chan’s is in this part of the country, it’s crazy but these are the only two I’ve ever been aware of. There’s nothing like Chan’s, it’s very different. The sound, the audience and the mood, there’s just something about it and it’s very special. I know that all of the artists who’ve played on the stage I never take for granted when I get a chance to perform there.
Not to be corny, but it’s in the room, all of those great performances. It seems like every time we’ve played there, the show is much better than it was the night before or the next night. There’s something about the whole vibe that kind of brings it up a little, including John. It’s his love of music.
RD: It’s a great room and from seeing shows there I really like the interaction between whoever is performing and the audience, which is very rare. There’s not a lot of separation that’s in between, the stage isn’t towering above everyone and it’s great.
MZ: I have no idea how we’re going to put the whole band on that stage, but we’re going to try.
RD: I think you’ll be able to pull it off.
MZ: We’ll pull it off.
RD: Outside of Blood Brothers, do you have anything going on with either your solo career or other projects that you'd like to mention or is this year all about the new album with Albert and touring in support of it?
MZ: Right now, this year is all about Blood Brothers. This is what I’m doing, this is what Albert is doing and this is our focus. We each don’t have any other records coming out on our own, but I also run a record label called Gulf Coast Records. That’s the label Albert is on, I’m obviously on it and of course Blood Brothers is on it. We have a lot of great artists, so my other work and passion is the label.
We have a new Joanna Connor record coming out, a new “Monster” Mike Welch record coming out, a new Popa Chubby record and a new Jason Ricci record. We have all these records coming out this year so when I’m not doing these shows that’s what I’m doing. I’m working on these releases for the label, it’s kind of my baby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.