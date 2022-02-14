By ROB DUGUAY
Jake Blount isn’t your typical kind of string-based musician. The current Providence resident and Washington, D.C. native draws upon bluegrass and old-time blues influences while specializing in the traditional music of African Americans and indigenous peoples of the Southeastern Woodlands. He also reached widespread acclaim after releasing his debut album Spider Tales back in May of 2020 which reached the #2 spot on Billboard’s Bluegrass Chart. Blount will be performing with a multi-instrumental approach at Askew on 150 Chestnut Street in his new hometown on February 17. Rafay Rashid from the local garage pop act Ravi Shavi will be starting the night off at 9pm.
Blount and I recently had a talk about what brought him to Providence, comparing his old stomping grounds to his current surroundings, playing both the banjo and the fiddle and a new single he has coming out.
Rob Duguay: You were born & raised in Washington, D.C., so how did you end up living in Providence?
Jake Blount: Honestly, D.C. kind of got expensive and boring. I knew I had to leave so I kind of cast around looking for places where I would want to land. I’ve played a few shows in Providence and I’ve had really positive experiences in the city. I felt like there were some really enthusiastic audiences, people were down to try new things and hear some unfamiliar sounds. That was the kind of community I wanted to be in, I have a few friends up here so I decided I would move in and check it out. Then the pandemic hit right after I moved to Providence so I still haven’t had a chance to really check the city out.
RD: Being from the Mid-Atlantic region, do you find any striking contrasts or similarities between that area you grew up in and New England as a whole?
JB: I feel like this part of New England, the southern part, is at least geographically and geologically consistent in a lot of ways. When you go up to Vermont or Maine certainly there’s a lot of topographical differences you can point to but I do think musically there’s some big differences, at least in the folk side of things. Down in the Mid-Atlantic, what tends to dominate is the more instrumental approach to music which I’m more comfortable with. It’s really oriented toward kind of playing fiddle tunes together and people jamming while up here they have pub things where people get together and sing songs. There is a certain degree of that down in the Mid-Atlantic but up here that singing culture, that vocalization seems to be an important part of the folk music practice and that’s something I’m really looking forward to getting into.
RD: You play both the banjo and fiddle, which instrument came first for you and what are the qualities of each instrument that you enjoy the most?
JB: The banjo definitely came first but I did play electric guitar before I played either of them, but I never got good at it. There are a few different things that draw me to both the banjo and the fiddle. Something I really like about the fiddle is the physicality of playing it because you’re making these continuous motions with the bow, it almost feels like you’re dancing to the music. When I’m playing the banjo, because of these sharp, sudden downstroking motions, they tend to be much less organic and it feels like I’m using a tool to play the music. However, I just think the banjo has a really unique sound. I love the strings’ resonances that happen on that drumhead that’s on top of the instrument, it’s a really cool thing.
RD: Between both instruments, what would you say is the harder one to get a handle on when it comes to learning the structure and tones?
JB: The fiddle is definitely more foreign to me because I’ve played guitar so I know how a fretboard works and things like that. I’d say they’re both hard in different ways, the fiddle takes longer to get an acceptable tone out of, there’s a really steep learning curve at the beginning and it requires moving your body in some unnatural ways.
The banjo on the other hand I think is less forgiving in terms of timing and the physical technique involved is more restricting whereas in the violin and fiddle technique you have this bow going up and down with your left hand making the notes. In the clawhammer style of banjo that I play, which is one of the older styles of playing versus the bluegrass three-finger stuff that most people are familiar with, it always takes down. The physical task of playing the banjo restricts the direction of the melody unless you get very creative so it can be really hard to play certain melodic phrases and make certain pieces of music come out of the banjo just because of how the physical technique works. I don’t think that’s true of the fiddle.
RD: It’s been around a year and a half since you released Spider Tales. Can we expect a new record to follow it up this year?
JB: I have a single that’s coming out on February 22nd, which was recorded in my apartment in the Mount Hope neighborhood of Providence. It’s the first thing I’ve made and released as a Rhode Island resident and it’s something that I’m really excited about. It’s a little bit of a different direction but it’s a really cool sound.
