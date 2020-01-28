In order for a music scene to thrive, the inclusion of youthful talent is important. Stagnation needs to be avoided while maintaining a steady evolution. During the latter part of the 2010s, Providence alternative rock act Bochek was part of a new wave of musicians and bands that included themselves into the local community. The new decade looks bright for them and they’re starting it off on the right foot with their debut full-length, Hear Now, Deaf Later, coming out on February 28. It’s one of the most highly anticipated local releases of 2020 and from the singles “Rainbows” and “Sentimental Stainless Steel Chain Necklace”, it promises to live up to the hype. The band will be performing songs off of the upcoming album at the News Cafe on 43 Broad St. in Pawtucket on Jan. 31 with fellow Providence acts King Scuba & Orange Guava Passion and Boston indie folk quartet Hush Club.
I had a talk with frontman Nevin Kosinski, drummer Noah Mangelson, guitarist John Bonoan and bassist Dante Krystman ahead of the show about making the new album, processing emotions into art, having a wide range of influences and artistic growth.
Rob Duguay: The past couple of years has seen Bochek really get involved in the music scene in Providence by playing a bunch of shows and collaborating with different musicians. How would you describe this experience for the band so far?
Noah Mangelson: We’ve definitely come into our own from meeting different people and getting involved in the many communities that are around. It’s been really sweet going from playing a lot of shows to not playing that many at all while figuring out where we’re at creatively.
Nevin Kosinski: I feel like there has been a lot of growth over the past two or three years within both the music scene in general and within us. We’ve been playing so much in different places while spending more time with each other. It’s been a big process.
RD: As a fan, seeing you guys grow has been pretty cool. Where was Hear Now, Deaf Later recorded and who produced it?
John Bonoan: It was recorded in Lincoln at Big Nice Studio and it was produced and engineered by Chaimes Parker there.
NK: He’s a fantastic person.
Dante Krystman: It was also mastered by Bradford Krieger who runs the place, it was all done in house.
RD: What did you guys do differently this time around versus what you did with the I’mmature EP that came out in 2018?
NK: We just wanted to take a crack at making a full album because we’ve never had that experience.
NM: While being in the studio there were a lot of things that we took advantage of that we didn’t have when we made the EP in John’s basement. A bunch of different types of keyboards and synths and also working with somebody who has all the knowledge that they have while being receptive to different ideas. Chaimes is a super creative dude, all of the songs we wrote on our own but he added different parts with different overdubs and textures. We got to experiment and have some freedom that we didn’t have before.
DK: He definitely gave the album a lot of cohesiveness from beginning to end. It helped out a lot, we initially didn’t know if we were actually going to record a session when we went in there. We recorded a song and then afterwards we realized that Chaimes was the guy to make this album happen.
RD: Going back to growth, sonically Bochek has become a lot more proggy, jazzy and psychedelic. What are some inspirations for the current musical direction the band is going in?
JB: I feel like we all kind of pull from different directions. What we’re heavily into right now too is pretty different between the four of us and it’s always changing. We’re all pulling from different elements of different genres and it helps create whatever song we’re working on.
NM: We have a whole playlist that we made on Spotify of a bunch of things that we were inspired by and listening to. There’s a lot of different stuff, a lot of lo-fi hip hop but not chill beats to study to necessarily. There’s also Memphis rap and stuff from Houston during the late ‘90s. I was listening to a lot of that along with the Slums Collective from New York and a lot of random jazz. A lot of avant-garde, out there stuff like Eric Dolphy and Ornette Coleman.
RD: What can people expect from the new album when it comes out?
NM: Lots of crazy textures, some really noisy parts and some really nice and danceable funky parts.
NK: There’s a mixture. There’s going to be moments that’ll make you feel uncomfortable, there’s going to be moments that make you feel ok and there’s going to be moments that make you feel happy. It’s going to be a lot of emotions, it’s not just one set thing.
DK: You’re going to be experiencing a lot of different emotions.
JB: It can also be interpreted in many ways.
NM: It’s going to feel different than what we’ve been doing recently as far as new material goes. We recorded it all last year and we wrote the songs within a year or two before we started recording so it’s kind of a snapshot of a different place than where we’re at right now. We just kind of feel that we’re in a different spot and doing different things.
