You can’t have rock & roll without the blues, it’s a fact. It’s similar to saying that you can’t have pasta without the sauce, a house without a roof or a car without the gas. Blues is a timeless foundation and when it’s done correctly, it can hit the right emotions better than any other kind of music. Woonsocket musician Brian Shovelton went down this route in unplugged fashion with his latest solo album Rose that came out last year on December 20. Along with an assortment of originals, the record also includes a stellar rendition of Bob Dylan’s “It’s All Over Now Baby Blue”.
We recently had a talk about the vision behind the album, working with a new recording studio, his side gig as a pro wrestler and other musical endeavors he has going on this year.
Rob Duguay: Rose definitely has an acoustic blues sound at its foundation so what exactly were you trying to capture while making the album? Were you trying to do a legit blues record or did it just start out as acoustic songs?
Brian Shovelton: It started out as acoustic songs and I’ve always had a blues base to what I do, even when I play heavier rock. I basically had a bunch of songs and I was looking for a way to record them. The album has sort of a theme to it, all the craziness of the last handful of years went into this album as a way of telling a story about it.
RD: I definitely get that. Did you record and produce the album by yourself or did you work with someone on it in a studio?
BS: Actually I worked with a brand new studio this time, it’s called KutKut Studios in Cumberland and it’s run by Daniel Jebaraj who is the drummer for Greg Hodde’s Blue Rain. I had put a thing out on Facebook saying that I had a bunch of new songs but nowhere to record them and if someone could help me record an album for little to no money I would be grateful. He got in touch with me and said “Hey, listen I’m just opening my studio and I’ll record the album for you for free if you let me use the album to promote the studio.” I then said “This works perfect”, you know?
RD: Yeah, definitely a fair trade. You’re into a lot of different poets and authors, I’ve seen you post on Facebook about Mark Twain, Ray Bradbury and many others. Did any specific ones influence the lyrical content of the original tracks within the album?
BS: I take a lot of my inspiration from books, I read voraciously to the point where my girlfriend is sick of me getting new books (laughs). They’re stacked everywhere in my place but one of the songs on the new record is called “If You See Me” and it’s not necessarily the lyrics but the general mood of it was inspired by Mark Twain. I had read a book of his lost letters and in it there was a story about a ship inside a bottle and a man who brought his family on to it found a way to get in but they were confused because they kept on going in circles. I sat up one night and wrote it and there’s even a harpsichord on the track to add a spooky feel to it.
RD: That’s pretty cool. You’ve also done professional wrestling, right?
BS: Yeah.
RD: What made you get into it and do you have any opinions on the state of the industry these days with AEW going head to head against WWE and more independent promotions like Ring Of Honor getting more attention? What made you want to become a wrestler?
BS: I’ve loved it for years and I’ve watched a lot of it. I was coming out of a bunch of nonsense in my life, I actually shaved my head, and I contacted Tony Jones because he used to do it. I asked him where I could go to start getting trained and get into it and he told me about Rhode Island Championship Wrestling. I then went there to start training and gradually get into it for the past several years and as far as the state of wrestling today, it’s pathetic. I’ve lost hope on WWE, every so often I’ll tune into Raw or Smackdown for 15 minutes and I can’t do it.
The same thing with AEW, I watched the Royal Rumble a few weeks back and there’s definitely something missing to it. I do like what Ring Of Honor is doing right now and some of the independent promotions but I think a of the problem too is with the pandemic and the restrictions on crowds. It’s not the same without a live crowd, wrestlers just like musicians thrive on the audience interaction and without that being there it’s hard to gauge what works and what doesn’t.
RD: Especially since wrestling is very dependent on the crowd reaction to certain personas and gimmicks to see who works as a heel and who works as a face.
BS: Yeah.
RD: Do you have any other projects that you plan on working on this year?
BS: I’m in a band called Sourpunch that’s reuniting with Jenn Lombari, Bob Kadlec and Doug Metivier. I was in that band with them eight or nine years ago and it sort of came to a dramatic end, we didn’t get along for a while. We’ve talked recently and we added Bob to it so we’re doing that. My own band, The Legendary BSE, is just waiting to have the COVID-19 restrictions lifted so we can get out and start playing again. I’m also working on a new record already and I’m going to be working with KutKut Studios to have artists come in to help them with their songwriting, production and things like that so I got a lot going on.
