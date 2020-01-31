PAWTUCKET — For its first show of 2020, Burbage Theatre reaches back to a play written in the late 1500s: Christopher Marlowe’s “Edward II.”
The play is a tragedy that proves power not only corrupts but also that it is a treacherous business. There are beheadings and imprisonments as power changes hands time and again, with word fights that wound as seriously as sword fights any time authority is challenged, friends become enemies, and the “good” guys turn into the bad ones.
Edward II, King of England from 1307-1327, generally is regarded as a feckless ruler, particularly in comparison with his iron-fisted father. Like any monarch, he was beholden to earls and lords to maintain his authority, and even more so to the Church. It didn’t endear him to any of the above that he had a male lover, but worse was that the lover, Piers of Gaveston, was low born.
In this theatrical production, Burbage emphasizes the class war as well as the power mongering. The play opens just as Edward is being crowned, and his foes already are plotting. Over the course of the roughly two-hour production, different factions of aristocrats, the military and even Edward’s wife, Queen Isabella, finagle their way into and out of power. Trust is fluid, to say the least, but hubris flows like the River Thames.
Edward, meanwhile, pays more attention to his lover than to his responsibilities until it is too late. His death is gruesome, mercifully ending with a blackout on stage. Horrifying is that the method is based on what is historically reported.
A play written for audiences of half a millennium ago, however, presents issues for contemporary producers. The syntax is different; characters are used principally as plot devices, not for insight; and in a drama like “Edward II,” there are a lot of arguments and raised voices.
Credit Burbage’s director, Jeff Church, and a strong cast for handling those issues well. The language is accessible, the plot advances clearly, and the staging is creative, like the bloody battle represented by blood-curdling screams and shouts off stage, and blood-red lighting on stage.
In Marlowe’s time, men, not women, generally played the female roles. In this production, women play the men; 14 of the 17 actors are women. In program notes, Church writes that casting women not only gives them a chance at portraying meaty roles but also brings attention to “often oppressive societal constructs” that rule out such opportunities.
Laudable as that idea is, what counts for audiences is that the Burbage women are excellent. A fragile-looking Gabrielle McCauley proves a perfect fit as the title character. She’s believable as a rather insouciant king, but equally so when her vindictive streak emerges. And as a prisoner, she is heart-breakingly pathetic, especially thanks to outstanding work by costume and makeup folks.
Alison Russo stands out as Mortimer, one of Edward’s foes who works his way to power. Russo takes Mortimer on a journey, from being just one in a group of lords plotting against the king to becoming the person wielding all the power, for a while at least. Russo speaks volumes with body language.
Valerie Westgate is spot on as Queen Isabel, the woman “behind the throne” who finds a way to use what influence she has for her own benefit. The actor Catia creates a vivid Gaveston, the king’s lover. The two are infatuated, but Catia’s Gaveston takes particular pleasure in irking the aristocracy with the privilege bestowed by that relationship, and that makes the performance interesting.
“Edward II” is fraught with anger, betrayal and revenge, and the play runs at a fever pitch. So be prepared: gird your loins and go for the sake of seeing a talented theater company prove its chops on a challenging assignment.
Performances of “Edward II” continue through Feb. 16 at Burbage Theatre, 59 Blackstone Ave. Tickets are $25general admission, $15 students. High school students receive free admission to any performance that isn’t sold out. Buy tickets online at www.burbagetheatre.org. For information, email boxoffice@burbagetheatre.org or call (401) 484-0355.
