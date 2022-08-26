PAWTUCKET – Burbage Theatre Company wraps up its 10th season with a riveting production of “Junk,” Ayad Akhtar’s play about financial machinations of the 1980s.
The playwright’s talent is the ability to turn potentially dry material, like assets, debts, cash flow and disclosure violations, into understandable, gut-wrenching drama. Burbage’s contribution is spot-on casting, fine-tuned direction and insightful performances by every single member of the cast of 16.
The story begins in 1985 when Robert Merkin, from the upstart investment firm of Sacker-Lowell, is shaking up Wall Street with his new philosophy – that debt is the way to obtain wealth.
His mantra that “debt is an asset” has put him on the cover of Time magazine. Now he is about to show how that works by initiating a hostile takeover of a three-generations-old, Dow Jones-listed, steel manufacturing company.
Merkin and his henchmen are fictionalized, but those of us who experienced the 1980s will remember folks like Michael Milken, their hubris and their legal problems.
Greed and power are motivators, but the characters are not all bad/all good; the labels shift. Akhtar gives his main characters unexpectedly meaningful soliloquies that contribute to both character development and, importantly, to our own thoughts about what’s going on in the play and about how things run in the “real world.”
Leading those label shifters is Anthony Goes as Merkin. He plays a slick, confident, risk-taker, but Goes’ interpretation goes deep into Merkin’s personality. Ultimately, Goes is so believable, he probably could sell junk bonds to any of us in the audience.
As investor Leo Tresler, actor Andrew Stigler moves through several ambiguous shades of gray, and through all of them is well served by his everyman demeanor. Aaron Morris is a complex Tom Everson, owner of the steel company targeted by Merkin, who is a bundle of nerves and indignation. Allison Crews is perfectly modulated as Amy Merkin, Robert’s smart wife.
There is a surfeit of outstanding performances in this production, a credit to the actors and to director Jeff Church who pays attention to nuances while keeping the drama top of mind. Trevor Elliot’s set is simple, just a long conference-room table, office chairs and a couple 1980s-style telephones, but the actors and the story are so fascinating, we never look away.
Make sure you do take a look at “Junk.” This production earns a five-star recommendation.
Performances of “Junk” continue through Sept. 11 at Burbage Theatre Company, 59 Blackstone Ave. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. For tickets and information, visit www.burbagetheatre.org or call (401) 484-0355.
