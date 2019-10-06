Cactus Attack are the kind of rock & roll band that has a backwoods vibe. These Providence via Attleboro rabble rousers incorporate elements of folk and bluegrass while bringing an exuberant and infectious amount of energy. It results in an authentic sound that has its heart on its sleeve. Guitarists and co-vocalists Ryan Jackson and Taylor Brennan lead the fray while Doug Day on upright bass and Chris Hickman on drums back it up with feverish rhythms. Since their start in 2008, they’ve become a must live act in Southern New England and they’ve also made their presence felt in numerous parts of the United States while on tour.
Being from Attleboro, the band began being situated between Providence and Boston. Like a lot of bands from the area, they chose one of those cities as their home base and they ended up choosing the former rather than the latter.
“We have so many beautifully talented friends in Providence,” Jackson says on what inspired the decision. “The community could not be more welcoming, we love Providence. Also, half the band lives in the city these days.”
2019 began with Cactus Attack releasing their third album, Wrecking Chain, on New Year’s Day. The band went back to their hometown to make it and the album cover was sort of a last minute decision.
“It was recorded by Jim Schultz at Turbulent Studios in Attleboro,” Hickman mentions about the making of the new record. “The album cover was a picture of Taylor and Doug’s living room table with a drawing on a paper bag. We waited until the very last second to get the artwork together, so we kinda just took a picture that we felt embodied what the album was about.”
Along with lending his singing and strumming talents to the band, Brennan also plays in the Boston metal band Scapel. If you ever meet Hickman in public, you’re bound to see him wearing a metal band’s t-shirt. The band has a notable love for the musical style and they find a relationship between it and what they do.
“I would say that different genres fulfill different creative outlets for people,” Brennan states. “It’s actually pretty easy to jump back and forth between the two.”
As mentioned earlier, Cactus Attack is no stranger to being on tour.
Every time they plan out their itinerary, they always have some cities they make sure to stop through.
“We love so many venues in so many cities and towns throughout this country, but some of our favorites are Kansas City, Missouri, Lexington and Louisville, Kentucky, Fresno, Ohio, Wichita, Kansas, Winchester, Virginia, Des Moines, Iowa, Manchester, New Hampshire and Pawlet, Vermont to name a few,” Day says about the band’s favorite places to play.
Jackson, Brennan, Day and Hickman have a few plans before the year ends and they want to get them accomplished while maintaining their busy schedules.
“We’re going to get back into the studio to record an EP and get some new material out,” Brennan mentions on what the next few months have in store. “We’ve all been super busy with Doug’s new job at the butcher shop and Ryan going back to school to become a professional dancing clown and all. Stay tuned, we definitely have some stuff coming up for the new year.”
