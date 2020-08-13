By ROB DUGUAY
With an exciting blend of jazz and funk, Providence’s Brian James Quartet have a knack for making themselves stand out. It could be the pristine sounds that come from Brian Brouillard’s saxophone, or it could be the cool riffs coming from Seth Hajian on guitar. It could also be drummer Mike Jacobs’ amazing ability to create tightly knit rhythms with a rotating cast of bassists, an understated element that contributes to the band’s stellar syncopation. Regardless of how you analyze them, they’re an act that can’t be overlooked in the local jazz scene. When Brouillard and the crew put out their live album ‘Live In The Quarter’ on August 21, it’ll be another justification of their collective talents.
To the average listener, the title might be a little misleading. Whenever someone hears “The Quarter” uttered, thoughts of New Orleans’ famous French Quarter come to mind. In this case, the title comes from a tribute to Brouillard’s hometown and a local legendary venue where the performance was recorded.
“There have been a few venues throughout Rhode Island that have been very good to us over the years, and one of them has definitely been Chan’s in Woonsocket,” He says on where “Live In The Quarter” was made. “We have been fortunate enough to play there once or twice a year for the last few years now. Live music has always held a special place in our hearts and we have had several discussions about doing a live recording at Chan’s. When the lineup for this particular show took shape we knew immediately that we wanted to have it recorded.”
“It remains a goal of ours to get down to New Orleans and play some shows down the road,” Brouillard adds. “I have been to ‘The Big Easy’ a handful of times doing service work in the Hurricane Katrina relief efforts. The city, the people, the music and the culture there have been, and continue to be, a major source of inspiration to me. The title, “Live in the Quarter,” is a derivation of a few different things. I was born and raised in Woonsocket and its rich French Canadian heritage, there is a mural on Main Street right around the corner from Chan’s that says ‘Bienvenue a Woonsocket, the French Quarter.”’
The live album also includes four new songs from the band, with one being aptly titled “In The Quarter”, while the rest are from the quartet’s 2017 debut studio album Lower Nine. “Keep Climbing”, “16 North” and “Pace Nature” are the other ones that round out the new material. What really makes the album amazing to the senses is the stellar sound quality that’s consistently present from beginning to end. Close your eyes while listening and you’ll be mentally transported to a seat in front of the stage at Chan’s while Brouillard and his band performs.
“Our good friend, Will Sibilia, from Sibilia Sound in North Smithfield recorded the show for us and did an amazing job with the production and mixing of the tracks,” He mentions about the recording of the album. “Then it was mastered by Steve Rossiter at Axis Sound in New York City.
His touches added brilliance and punch to the final mixes and we were blown away with both of their work when the final mixes came in. We try to introduce new material at every rehearsal, whether originals or covers. It will usually take us three or four rehearsals on a new song to create an arrangement that we are comfortable debuting at a show.”
“We take a ton of notes, revise and rewrite and record our rehearsals but the majority of our songs’ development happens on stage,” He adds about the new material. “The greatest thing about live, improvisatory music is that you discover new pathways each time you play a song and they evolve over time. The writing of the songs is usually a process that takes a couple of days but the fine tuning is an ongoing process that never stops. If you listen to the title track from ‘Lower Nine’ on the original album and then the version on ‘Live in the Quarter’ you can clearly hear the development in that track that has occurred since we last recorded it.”
On the night of the album’s release, the quartet will be heading back to Chan’s on 267 Main Street to put on a socially distanced show. This is in order to abide by Rhode Island’s current COVID-19 guidelines to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone in attendance.
“As I listen to Governor Gina Raimondo’s phase three guidelines for restaurants and indoor gatherings, I can assure you that our staff will follow the safety protocol to ensure a healthy environment,” Owner John Chan states on Chan’s website at chanseggrollsandjazz.com. “Unfortunately, our capacity will remain limited to 66% and as such, will make it very difficult over the next several months to continue to bring you quality entertainment and a great dining experience. You’re encouraged to buy a table, not a seat. While this may seem like an inconvenience to many of you, it will allow everyone to be comfortable and feel safe with the person sitting next to them. Yes, you may have to make an extra phone call or two to team up with others to purchase a table, but we feel this is the best policy at this time.”
If you’re up to it, spend a Friday night at a cool spot that always has great music. The Brian James Quartet guarantees to bring an abundance of the latter. While you’re there, don’t forget to buy what will be one of the top albums to come out of Rhode Island in 2020 by the time this crazy year comes to an end.
Brian James Quartet “Live In The Quarter” Album Release Party. August 21st @ Chan’s, 267 Main Street, Woonsocket. 8pm $12/adv $15/door.
