PROVIDENCE – “Come from Away” does it all and does it well.
The national tour, now at the Providence Performing Arts Center, features a theatrical set, engaging music, appealing performances, great vocals, and a story – a true one -- that makes audiences feel good about humanity instead of disappointed.
“Come From Away” tells the story of 7,000 airline passengers from around the world who were stranded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, when U.S. airspace was closed immediately after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
Airplanes were ordered to land at the nearest airport, and that meant 38 of them, including jumbo jets coming from Europe, set down at the Gander airport, the first point of contact with North America for west-bound flights.
For Gander residents, a routine day turned into a mad scramble to accommodate all the “plane people,” who nearly doubled the population, and who would be staying for nobody knew how long.
Not only did they have to find food and shelter but also defuse tensions that built among travelers, who were not allowed to disembark immediately and were not informed about what had happened.
In the shorthand that is musical theater, the folks of Gander rose to the occasion. In 90 minutes of non-stop music and action, “Come From Away” whizzes through individual stories of folks on the ground, including the mayor, who spearheaded the action; a town constable pressed into all manner of errands; and the manager of the town’s animal shelter, who figured there were animals in the holds of the planes who were as frantic as their human counterparts.
Other stories deal with the people from the planes, including a woman whose son was a New York City firefighter, gay couple not sure how they would be received, and a pilot, the first female captain for American Airlines.
These aren’t just characters; they are real people. The shows’ creators, Tony and Grammy award nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, traveled to Gander 10 years after 9/11 and interviewed townspeople and passengers, back for the anniversary, for the book. The husband-and-wife team also wrote the music and lyrics.
Six male and six female actors each play multiple roles, and part of what makes “Come from Away” so amazing is how they switch personalities and accents on stage, with just a quick change of costume accessory to identify each character. But we still feel like we get to know each one.
Sankoff and Hein didn’t go overboard turning anyone into a hero; these are just ordinary people, doing what needs to be done, and that’s heartwarming. Any threat of too-sweet sentimentality is tempered with humor, wisecracks and lines made funny by actors with the timing of stand-up comics.
The set, by Beowulf Boritt, who has worked at Trinity Repertory Theatre as well as Broadway, is one of those atmospheric designs in which even the backdrop serves many roles, from the back wall of a bar to the exterior of an airplane. Twelve chairs and a couple tables step in as cramped seats on the airplane, rocks on an ocean overlook, and as, well, chairs.
The score is a lively blend of Irish folk with show-tune influences performed by a crack eight-member band that brings the show to a rousing conclusion. The music alone is reason to get to this show.
At the end, the opening-night audience at PPAC roared with approval, as have audiences from Broadway, where the show continues to play to standing-room-only audiences, to award-winning productions across the U.S. and Canada.
Do your best to get tickets.
“Come From Away” is at the Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St., through Sunday. Tickets start at $43 and are available at the box office in the theater, online at ppacri.org and by phone at (401) 421-ARTS (2787).
