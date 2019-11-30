PROVIDENCE — The musical “Come from Away” tells the story of 7,000 airplane passengers stranded in Gander, Newfoundland, when airplanes were forced to land after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
The focus is on the people of Gander who opened their homes and their hearts to strangers who had “come from away” and were marooned in the small town for four days.
For actor Sharone Sayegh, however, there is another aspect of this tale – actually, 17 tails. She plays Bonnie Harris, manager of the animal shelter in Gander who was the first to ask if there were animals on those planes and to recruit two fellow members of the local Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to help care for them.
“She took it upon herself to go and found eight dogs, nine cats and two chimps,” Sayegh said during a telephone call from a stop on the national tour of the Tony Award-winning musical, which plays Dec. 3-8 at the Providence Performing Arts Center. (For the record: The bonobo chimpanzees do not have tails.)
The character Bonnie and the tail tally, like the rest of the “Come from Away,” is true. Bonnie is a real person, and so are other characters, with the exception of a reporter who is an amalgam of the two reporters who were there to cover the story.
Ten years after the event, the husband-and-wife writing team of Irene Sankoff and David Hein traveled to Gander to speak with townspeople and passengers who came back for the anniversary, and “Some of the dialogue is taken right from their recordings,” Sayegh said.
Certainly, the real events are as dramatic as any play. Thirty-eight airplanes, including jumbo jets flying from Europe, landed at the Gander airport, Sayegh noted. Gander literally came up on the radar because it is the first point of contact with North America for flights from Europe.
The airport had been established years earlier when planes had to refuel before heading across the Atlantic to Europe, said Sayegh, who has done her homework on the show. Once refueling became unnecessary, there had been talk of dismantling the airport.
“Lucky they didn’t,” Sayegh said.
Before joining the “Come from Away” tour, Sayegh was on Broadway where she originated the role of Anna in “The Band’s Visit.”
“They are really different shows, but the themes are similar; people stranded in small towns,” she observed. In “The Band’s Visit,” it is an Egyptian ceremonial police band that ends up in Israel.
“Both spread a message of being kind to one another, helping one another,” she said.
Sayegh made her own journey east from her native Los Angeles to Syracuse University where in 2006 she earned a bachelor’s degree in theater.
“I wanted to study musical theater, and there are more programs in the East because this is where Broadway is,” she said. She now makes her home with her husband, whom she met at Syracuse, in New York City and has appeared on Broadway in “Mama Mia!” as well as several Off-Broadway productions.
“Come from Away,” she said, “is not a traditional dance musical; I’d say it’s more stylized movement.” The music and lyrics, as well as the book, are written by Sankoff and Hein, and the score is a mix of musical theater, folk and Irish styles, the latter reflecting the ancestry of many Gander settlers.
“The band is on stage, so you see the instruments,” including a bodhran, mandolin, accordion, guitar and a percussion “instrument” with a wig and boots, called an Ugly Stick.
The cast comprises six men and six women, and everyone plays multiple roles, often changing character on stage with the simple addition of a hat or another accessory. Sayegh also changes accents to portray a Gander resident and passengers from Dallas and France.
Bonnie, however, is her principal role, and she sees her as a decision maker. “She knows what’s best for the animals and won’t accept ‘No’ as an answer,” when she asks to take the animal passengers off the airplanes. Initially, Bonnie and the two other women from the SPCA spent 10 hours in cramped, unsanitary conditions, caring for the animals, until officials allowed them to be relocated into an airport hangar. Fortunately, the endangered bonobos, including a pregnant female, were accompanied by their own handler.
This story of strangers being kind and welcoming to others, human or animal, is affecting, and Sayegh admitted that even after playing Bonnie night after night, “I still can get choked up. But I feel lucky to be part of telling this story.”
“Come from Away” plays Dec. 3-8 at the Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St. Tickets start at $43 and are available at the box office in the theater, by calling (401) 421-ARTS, or online at ppacri.org.
