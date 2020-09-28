By ROB DUGUAY
Rhode Island has a very vibrant and lively hip hop scene. There are solo artists, duos and even bands providing beats and rhymes that seep into the senses and give that energetic feeling. A ton of these artists also collaborate with each other regularly and oftentimes the melding of these minds come up with very inventive tunes. Back on August 3, Woonsocket rapper Daniel Diaz arrived in the local community with the unveiling of his debut mixtape, This Time It’s Special. He’s absolutely genuine with his lyrics while harnessing a timeless and classic sound.
We recently had a talk about his new release, his roots in both New York and New Jersey, getting out of his own way to put out a record, a music video he made earlier this year and staying on the grind.
Rob Duguay: You were born in Hacksensack, NJ, so how did you end up in Woonsocket?
Daniel Diaz: When my mom, her brothers and the rest of my family moved from the Dominican Republic to the United States, they moved to New Jersey back in the late ‘80s. A few of those brothers ended up moving to Rhode Island and she ended up following them. I first lived in Providence and I didn’t move to Woonsocket until ‘94. I’ve been in and out of Woonsocket since then.
RD: You’ve mentioned that you’ve been writing music for a long time and then you decided to put out This Time It’s Special a couple months ago for your first release. What made you figure that this was the right time to put out a full length album?
DD: I’ve been writing music for 23 years. Throughout that time, just from life experiences, going through a bunch of different things and being in my own way made it take a while. I should have dropped something 15 years ago to be honest with you. All that stuff aside, I swallowed my pride and took my situation for what it was and I realized that it’s never too late to put out a project. I still feel like I can make a difference so I figured there was no better time than now to put it out and stop being in my own head.
There’s no use worrying about what you should have or could have already been doing. It was time for me to put it out and see what it does, so that’s where I was at with it. I was in my own way for all those years and then I removed myself from myself to start this project. I started writing the songs for this mixtape back in 2017, I picked this project up and left it alone many times. Four or five months ago I was all set, I wasn’t going to drop anything and I was good with music.
Then I went back into the studio one night, I fell right back in love with it and that’s when I made the decision to drop This Time It’s Special.
RD: From listening to it, there’s definitely a ‘90s vibe that’s present. How did you come up with the beats for the tracks?
DD: I did this all me, all of the beat selections that are on there are my selections.
RD: Oh, nice.
DD: I actually found all of those instrumentals on Youtube back in 2017. I would find an instrumental that I like and I would rap to it, then I would go into the studio and record it. That’s literally how it happened, there’s around four or five original joints on there and the others I paid for through producers that I met.
RD: This past February, you put out a music video for the track “Never Tradable” that’s off of the mixtape.
DD: Yeah.
RD: It was filmed and directed in New York City by J. Vazquez, so what made you want to make the video in The Big Apple and how would you describe the experience?
DD: That experience was dope because I feel like we got some really good shots. It was freezing that day by the way, Rob. It was literally zero degrees and we were right by the water.
RD: Wow.
DD: We were right in the heart of Manhattan so it was wicked cold that day. The shots we got weren’t ones that we would get in Rhode Island and we were just looking for a different type of vibe than Woonsocket or Providence. Since the track starts off with me saying “New York/New Jersey vibes” that was what we were trying to get it to. We never even made it to New Jersey that day, I wanted to do some filming there but we got caught up doing what we had to do in New York City and we didn’t have enough time.
RD: Well, I think the video is cool regardless.
DD: Thanks man.
RD: No problem. Musically, what are your plans for the rest of the year? Do you plan on just pushing the mixtape out on social media because of no live music happening due to COVID-19? Do you have any other things in the works?
DD: Obviously, I definitely plan on pushing This Time It’s Special and will continue to do so. I’ve already started working on my debut LP, so that’ll be my next move and a big one coming from me. It’ll be an original album and for the rest of 2020 I just plan on grinding and getting my name out there as much as possible.
