When he’s not rapping as part of the Providence hip hop duo DirtyDurdie, Demmene Syronn is harnessing his own musical identity. The current Pawtucket resident put out his solo debut album Elevator Pitches on March 23 with producer Beatnik Classics adding to the sounds. Syronn’s rhymes hit hard with a steady flow while the beats are purely infectious. He also has special guests Jolana Porter and Rudy Cabrera on a few tracks and all the recordings were made with Kenny Mercado at the Boiler Room Studio in Providence. Songs like “Hamilton Hill”, “Regular Joe” and “It Takes A Village” highlight a fantastic record that exudes hip hop in its purest form.
Recently Syronn and I had a conversation about living in a lot of different locations, what inspired him to release the album, reading books and changing the world one conversation at a time.
Rob Duguay: You’ve lived all over the place due to spending time in Martha’s Vineyard, Tempe, Arizona, Kent, Ohio, Schenectady, New York, New Bedford, Massachusetts and currently in Pawtucket. Are you the type of person who can’t stay in one place for a while?
Demmene Syronn: I wouldn’t say that, but I’m very comfortable with change. I’ve actually lived in Providence for 11 years and in Pawtucket for the last four, so I’ve lived in the greater Providence area for over a decade.
RD: What was your vision behind the making of Elevator Pitches and did COVID-19 have a big effect on you wanting to have a proper way of putting out the record?
DS: Yes it most certainly did. I had all of these grandiose plans but what happened to inspire the release outside of COVID-19 was that a friend of mine had passed away, non-related to the virus. It was tragic and it was somebody that I had a great deal of respect for, I would have loved for him to hear this album and I didn’t get an opportunity to do that. That compelled me to release it because it was finished and I was sitting on it. I was preparing to do all this stuff and the music was done so the loss of my friend compelled me to release it.
RD: From listening to the tracks, I think it’s awesome. There’s a lot of really great beats on it.
DS: Thank you.
RD: No problem. When it comes to making your solo material versus making music with DirtyDurdie, what do you find to be the major difference?
DS: It’s pretty much more of just me. I think with DirtyDurdie there’s a balance and that’s why DirtyDurdie works in that respect, because we have a balance. When I work in a solo fashion, it’s a project that really comes down to the decisions that are all mine, for the most part. Luckily, I’ve been able to do music for long enough where people and partners I might be affiliated with trust me with making those decisions. I think that’s what the difference is, it’s just me. It’s all me.
RD: Over the past few weeks, the Black Lives Matter Movement has become more apparent with massive peaceful protesting and public figures, organizations and celebrities speaking out against police brutality. What are your thoughts on what’s been going on?
DS: I have a history of working with activist organizations in my past, I’ll say that. I’ve really been studying and my response to this is to read books. I think the largest problem that we face as a society is that people think they know a lot of things, they presume to know a lot of things but no one has actually taken the time to absorb information as it pertains to the things they’re talking about. What I’ve been compelled to do is read and I’m reading a lot of history. I listen to a lot of historical podcasts, I was actually listening to one before this interview.
I believe knowledge is power and the best thing to combat most of what we’re dealing with starts with establishing a good foundation for history. It’s good to know how all of these things came to be in the first place. That’s how I’m really coping with it for now, I might post a message one of my social media accounts.
sooner or later. My team and I try to go by a mantra that we can change the world one conversation at a time. I believe I have the patience to do that but in order to do that I need to be extremely well-informed, so that’s what I’m doing now, I’m informing myself.
RD: That’s great how you’re taking it upon yourself to read books and educate yourself so you can be more of an agent for change. Musically, what are your plans for the summer? Do you plan on making stuff with DirtyDurdie? Are you working on some new solo songs?
DS: Right now, there’s a venture that myself and a few collaborators are working on and the name of the crew is called Omega Haiku. There’s probably 10 gentlemen that I’m working with as a collective in order to make this an eternal group of brethren that should have a healthy competition with each other and put the best music out there we can. We’re establishing songs and putting things together to launch when this is over. Other than that and aside from all the political stuff, I’ve been feeling pretty creative. I haven’t been feeling like promoting, but I have been feeling creative. My pen is strong right now, and I think a big part of it is this project called Omega Haiku
