Lincoln native Steve Donovan is a guitar savant. He can play a six-string in a variety of styles while also putting his own spin on countless covers and including his own originals. As the lead guitarist for the Providence rock & roll act The Quahogs, his solos and progressions are a vital element to the band’s energetic sound. While being cooped up at home due to COVID-19, he’s been going the livestreaming route. Some performances have had him just playing for a couple hours while others have abided by a certain theme of material or raised funds for charity.
Donovan and I recently had a talk about this along with heavily social distancing, making music in the basement, knowing how to play a ton of songs and staying safe.
Rob Duguay: How would you describe the livestream experience for yourself since COVID-19 shut everything down?
Steve Donovan: It’s really interesting because it’s not like I really get nervous but I definitely feel more awkward than I do playing live in front of people. While livestreaming, you don’t get to see anybody’s physical reactions so I’m kind of gambling on the fact that people are digging it, the order of what I’m playing is correct and it feels right for everybody. It’s fun because unless I’m taking requests I can do whatever I want in the same sense that I’m not playing off of people’s reactions and I’m tempted to play more originals.
RD: Where have you been livestreaming from? Have you been in your basement or your bedroom?
SD: I’ve been doing these performances out of my basement. The orange curtains you’ll see behind me are the curtains to my backdoor that goes out to my yard and I’m set up behind the piano.
RD: On June 7th you livestreamed a complete cover set of Beatles songs and you also know songs by Tom Petty, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Bruce Springsteen and many others. If you had to estimate how many cover songs you have in your repertoire, how many can you play?
SD: That’s funny, I get asked that all the time. I haven’t really counted, but the answer is multiple thousands.
RD: Wow, ok.
SD: Like 4500 probably.
RD: How long does it take for you to learn a new cover?
SD: It depends on the tune. If I’m playing it and singing it, it depends on what the guitar parts are. If it’s just chords and singing then I can pick it up pretty quick.
RD: Awesome, that’s cool. Along with being a musician, you’re also a painter. Have you spent a lot of time painting houses and other things due to live music being put on hold?
SD: I haven’t worked at all. I haven’t painted at all and I haven’t done any carpentry work, I’ve just been at the house. Other than running a few errands I’ve been heavily social distancing. My last gig was on March 13th and that’s the last time I’ve worked in public.
RD: That’s a long time. It’s crazy how this whole thing has been flying by.
SD: It’s kind of nice that it is because if it was really dragging then it would suck even more than it already sucks.
RD: It would drive people even more crazy than they already are, that’s for sure.
SD: Yeah.
RD: Do you have any legit plans for the summer? Do you plan on getting back in the practice space with The Quahogs?
SD: Well, I’ve been paying attention to the numbers and new COVID-19 cases while trying to stay up on the news and kind of trying to see if I could logically figure out when things are going to start going back to “real normal” and not a “new normal”. As of right now, I’m sticking with my current plan of heavily social distancing and staying in the house. I haven’t been seeing many people other than the occasional deck hangout with one friend so I’m not trying to practice with anybody or get back into gigging anytime soon unless I’m sure that it’s safe for me and everyone else.
