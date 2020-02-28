Viewing one’s physical attributes can sometimes be an uncomfortable thing. Society’s pressure to be perfect can breed a person’s perceived dysmorphia of themselves and in turn cause some self-destructive habits. One of those habits can be not eating right for the sake of losing weight or even not eating at all. Eating disorders are a big issue that have been present in people’s everyday lives for decades. This week is actually National Eating Disorder Awareness Week and Pawtucket hip hop artist Drent released a music video for the track “The Body Keeps The Score” in support of the cause.
The video was shot around Pawtucket during the evening while showing scenes of late night fast food runs and even a quick clip of bulimia being acted out. It’s a direct and personal look at the self-destructive lifestyle that can occur for the sake of body image due to low self-esteem.
“It’s one of the hardest songs I’ve ever written and definitely the most challenging music video I’ve created,” Drent says on “The Body Keeps The Score”. “I didn’t want to leave anything unsaid whether on the record or on camera. You’re getting the most vulnerable, honest, distressed and raw version of my struggles with eating disorders. There’s scenes that show my struggles with purging, how ‘I always have to eat at night’, which is a reoccurring phrase and theme throughout the song and video, binging and even vomiting. It wasn’t easy, I never thought I’d talk about any of this in my music but the moment just feels right now that I’m not hiding anymore.”
“I wanted to give people a sense of hope with this video,” He adds. “It was an enduring process, both physically & emotionally demanding. My biggest hope for the entire project is to hopefully create a more open dialogue about eating disorders and that people aren’t alone. There’s so much stigma attached to things like this. I’m just doing my part while hoping my story is the catalyst for something much bigger for anyone who needs to hear it.”
The title for the song itself actually comes from the title of a book. Drent hopes that the song and the video bring people together over an issue that needs to be examined in an empathetic light.
“I was also inspired by the book The Body Keeps The Score by Bessel van der Kolk,” He mentions. “There's an urgency to reveal and discuss the trauma that's instilled in all of us in various ways. It manifests into dysfunctions we either display on the surface or try burying further down. I wanted to bring some of my life's darkness into the light and share it with people. I want to let people know that there's hope for those who struggle, we're less alone and moving closer towards each other forever onward.”
It’s not easy for anyone to put their personal problems out there for people to see, but Drent did it in a fearless way and in the best way he knows how. Check out Drent’s channel on Youtube by just typing in his name in the search bar to watch the music video and listen to the song. It’s a genuinely unapologetic view of an issue that affects thousands.
Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kpOEFZ_UnnE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.