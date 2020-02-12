With the 2020s in its infancy, the decade is primed for a new crop of bands and musicians to take the next step and make their mark. Maybe we’ll have a new musical revolution or maybe it’ll be a revival of a certain style. Why can’t it be both? With a take on soul that’s as classic as it is contemporary, Durand Jones & The Indications have a shot of pulling it off. The band from Bloomington, Indiana will be showing what they got at The Met located within the Hope Artiste Village on 1005 Main Street in Pawtucket on February 19 with Portland, Oregon alternative experimental act Y La Bamba opening things up.
I had a talk with Jones ahead of the show about starting out in college, dealing with the death of a loved one, putting out a couple singles and plans for new music.
Rob Duguay: You & The Indications started out on the campus of the Indiana University in Bloomington while each of you were attending there. That college is a big sports school, especially for basketball. With that going on, how did the students respond to the band there?
Durand Jones: It’s a big sports school but it’s also a big music school and it’s one of the best in the country and all over the world. They have the second largest music library, only behind the Library Of Congress.
RD: Wow, that’s pretty cool.
DJ: Yeah, their opera budget is in the millions and the best of the best want to go to Indiana University for music. For me to get there was an absolute dream, it was a dream come true for me because I really admired one of the saxophonists there, Otis Murphy. It was a pleasure to know what it’s like to study under him when I got the opportunity. I got there and I was mostly playing classical music but everyone really wanted to collaborate, do competitions, travel, network and all of these sorts of things. What really surprised me about Bloomington was outside of the school in the city, there was a vibrant music scene with so many great artists and musicians.
I think something special that I caught there while in that community was all of these folks were going to shows all the time and hanging out with people while seeing what they had to offer. We really fit in there after playing around the city for a year. Bloomington really embraced me as an artist and all of the things that I wanted to do, whether it was classical or jazz. I played in a jazz band there and I did the soul stuff of course. I grew up singing in the church in Louisiana and then I was living in the city and I wanted to become a serious saxophone player but God wouldn’t let me let that go, Bloomington embraced me as an artist and it was really cool.
RD: It’s awesome how Bloomington has a supporting community like that. Back in March of last year, you guys released your second album American Love Call. Your 2016 self-titled debut was recorded for $452.11 and a case of beer, so was the sophomore release more expensive to make and what was the overall experience of creating it like?
DJ: It was much more expensive, way more (laughs). We had a lot more people involved when it came to mixing it and creating the cover art. We wanted something that still carries the vibe of the first album but it’s a little more polished and a little more clean. It was much different, we did it how we wanted to do it by just hanging out on Sundays and it was more cohesive. Then Terry Cole from Colemine Records hit us up saying that he was going to put out the LP because he thought the tracks were great and they all flowed well together.
We were surprised by that. While making the record, it was stressful but the most enjoyable part of that whole process was the songwriting. It was a little bit personal, my grandmother raised me and she was an angel in the darkness. There were some traumatic things that happened in my childhood and my grandmother was my saving grace. After a day into recording American Love Call, I found out that my grandmother had two days to live and from being on the road I hadn’t seen her in over a year.
I had to make a choice between staying and completing the album or going home to see her one more time and I chose to stay. It was a heartbreaking experience for me. I’m not going to lie to you, I start to cry from even thinking about it but I know that’s where she wanted me to be. She knew that I was doing something I really loved and while being in the studio it was hard to push through it. I’m hoping that my next studio experience for the third album will be much more pleasant (laughs).
RD: I can totally understand why and my condolences for your loss. One original titled "Cruisin' To The Park" in August and a cover of David Bowie's "Young Americans" just a few weeks ago. So with the first one, what made you want to put out that song by itself in the late summer rather than with the album?
DJ: “Cruisin’ To The Park” was a tune that we didn’t record during the album session. We recorded American Love Call at Studio G in Brooklyn and that song was on the list but we just didn’t get to it. The guy who mixed the album, Paul Mahem, talked to us about the song being a b-side or as a single as we kind of went with that. In the deluxe version of American Love Call, there’s actually a 45 of “Cruisin’ To The Park”. So we put it out by itself as a 45, then we did a music video for it and we toured in support of it just to give the song the life it deserved.
We definitely knew that it was going to vibe with the lowriding communities and the Chicanos out on the West Coast and the Southwest and it really has. Even though it’s new, the song is already a classic in that community which is super cool.
RD: Who's idea was it to do a rendition of a David Bowie song?
DJ: It was actually a cover we originally did for the Howard Stern Show almost two years ago. We felt that it was a great song that we did and we really liked the production so Howard Stern’s wife recommended that we put it out and as a single so that’s exactly what we did.
RD: How was Howard Stern like in person?
DJ: I actually never got to meet Howard. I only got to meet his music supervisor but if Howard liked what we were doing then he has to be pretty dope of a person (laughs).
RD: Are there any major plans for you and The Indications this year?
DJ: We have a lot of dates on the road and whenever we’re not on the road, we’re going to be in the studio. Hopefully we can churn out some good tunes for the third album.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.