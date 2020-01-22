The singer/songwriter Vance Gilbert is certainly no stranger to these New England parts having a forged what is now a 25-plus year career on the New England club, coffeehouse, and festival circuit. He has shared stages with the likes of Aretha Franklin, Arlo Guthrie, George Carlin, and Anita Baker and has played everywhere from right here in South County to the Newport Folk Festival and from Winnipeg to Australia. Good, Good Man is Gilbert’s 13th solo album and, as far as contemporary singer/songwriter fare goes, he nails it.
His record gets the Ear Bliss look-see this week along with a deluxe reissue of the classic 1974 solo album called No Other from the legendary Gene Clark. Clark was a founding member of The Byrds who wrote such timeless classics as “I’ll Feel a Whole Lot Better” and “Eight Miles High.”
It is an album that landed on many a best-of list for 2019 on the reissue front. Let’s take a look.
Vance Gilbert
Good, Good Man
Disismye Music Records
A Vance Gilbert show is always much more than just a performer on stage singing his songs. It can be as much a laugh-fest as an evening of songs that can make one chuckle as much as they can tug at the heartstrings.
Whereas that aspect of Gilbert’s performances does not translate to his studio recordings, what does come through is his stylistic restlessness, not to mention his nearly always clever way when it comes to songwriting and lyrics. Gilbert has just released his latest album and 13th overall called Good, Good Man and the 12-song affair is in many respects, trademark Vance Gilbert. That’s never a bad thing. As the album clearly demonstrates, Gilbert is anything but generic when it comes to music. Acoustic folk, easy listening pop, ‘70s R&B and even spoken word, Gilbert’s little-of-this-little-of-that approach to songs and music-making is in full bloom on Good, Good Man. Featuring a guest list that includes support from the likes of bluesman and singer/songwriter Chris Smither, Al Green organist Stacey Wade, Tommy Malone from The Subdudes on guitars, and Celtic harpist and vocalist Aine Minough, Gilbert is both in fine voice and on point. The songs run the gamut of life from the philosophical opening track “Pie & Whiskey” to the tenderness of numbers like “Hitman” and “Trust” to downright silly as on “Zombie Pattycake.” No subject is out of reach when it comes to Vance Gilbert and that is abundantly clear on the enjoyable and easy-listening Good, Good Man.
Visit vancegilbert.com.
Vance Gilbert performs two shows at Club Passim in Cambridge, Mass. on Feb. 1. He will also be at the Vanilla Bean Café in Pomfret, Conn. on Feb. 15.
Gene Clark
No Other
4AD Records
Whereas the 1974 solo album No Other by founding member of The Byrds, Gene Clark, is regarded as a masterpiece of the era right there with Big Star’s #1 Record and Radio City albums, like those two albums it was also a commercial failure. Clark’s fourth solo album and first after a short-lived reunion with The Byrds, No Other’s amalgam of rock, psych, country, folk, and soul music all pieced together into these gorgeous melodies and rounded out by Clark’s distinct and emotive voice makes it a hallmark of its era. It’s just too bad there were so few record buyers for it in its day. Here some 45 years later, it receives a most righteous deluxe reissue treatment from the folks at 4AD Records.
Remastered at the famed Abbey Road Studios and released in November to coincide with the late Clark’s 75th birthday, 4AD Records gives the recording its just due. An album that’s importance has only grown over the years, it is arguably Clark’s finest moment as a singer, songwriter and music maker.
Featuring the album’s original eight tracks, the reissue version is available in multiple formats. The CD version is in a hardbound book cover that includes a bonus disc of alternate studio versions of each track plus a recording of “Train Leaves Here This Morning” written by Gene and Eagles founding member Bernie Leadon. There is also an LP version featuring only the original album tracks, and a limited edition deluxe multimedia box set with loads of extras. The alternate tracks alone are worth the price of admission offering up tweaked-up versions of each of the original eight songs and all of which may have you wondering what went into selecting which version of each song for the final album. Whatever your pleasure, what’s best is this treasure sees the light of day again.
Dan Ferguson is a free-lance music writer and host of The Boudin Barndance, broadcast Thursday nights from 6 to 9 p.m. on WRIU-FM 90.3.
