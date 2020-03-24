There has never been any denying the socially conscious bent of many of the songs of the Southern rock band Drive-By Truckers. Whereas it was once more heavily focused on the “duality of the Southern thing” to coin a Patterson Hood line from a Truckers classic, more recently beginning with the 2016 album American Band and now continuing with its latest album The Unraveling, it has morphed into much, much more. Lead by the duo of Hood and Mike Cooley, this is a band that is ticked off about stuff and is not going to tread lightly lightly into the night when it comes to songs. Its past success and high profile afford the DBTs a platform to let its feelings out and on The Unraveling it certainly goes for the gut. It gets the Ear Bliss look-see this week along with the latest album from fellow Georgia rockers The Black Lips. On it, this long-time garage rock outfit goes country to varying results. Let’s take a look.
On its first collection of new material since 2016 which in turn amounts to its longest gap ever between albums, Southern rockers Drive-By Truckers continue to kick out a socially conscious stew of songs readymade for the tumultuous and politically divisive times in which we live. Whereas founders and front men Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley have each traditionally provided an even mix of songs on previous records, it is Hood who penned the bulk of the songs (7 of the 9) comprising the new offering from the band titled The Unraveling. Hood’s viewpoint in song is reflective of many of the events and changes this country has seen since 2016’s American Band and in many cases, the unraveling of things as we know it or as the band describes in the liner notes, the new normal. From immigration matters (“Babies in Cages”) to the seemingly crazy whirl of the daily news cycle (“Armageddon’s Back in Town”) and the lack of sufficient gun control law (“Thoughts and Prayers”) to his literate snapshot of small town America (“21st Century America”), Hood has much to get off his chest and never does he mince words in the process. Musically on The Unraveling, the band is as tight as ever from the beautifully loping melodies of opener “Rosemary with a Bible & a Gun” and “Thoughts and Prayers” to appropriately rocking with abandon on the aforementioned “Armageddon’s Back in Town” and “Slow Ride Argument.” Now a dozen albums into its run as a band and not content with the status quo, Drive-By Truckers have never been as important as on The Unraveling delivering thought-provoking songs and music that needs to be heard.
This ain’t your mama’s Black Lips. So says the press release for the latest album from the Atlanta-based garage rockers, though, garage rock is definitely not what you’ll encounter on Sing in a World That’s Falling Apart. Sometimes a rock & roll band just needs to get a country album out of its system. Ween successfully did it in 1996 with 12 Golden Country Greats and Supersuckers the same a year later with Must’ve Been High. Heck, The Rolling Stones did it with selected tracks on a number of albums.
Now it’s The Black Lips’ turn and success is in the ears of the beholder. Always a freewheeling bunch, on this ninth album in the band’s career it is the alt-leaning sounds of twang that flicker all through Sing in a World That’s Falling Apart. Radio-ready commercial country this album is not. Instead, it strays to the left of the country norm and should find favor most with the No Depression crowd of yore who dig country with a scrappy punk attitude and the occasional explicit subject matter. For easily offended types, beware of leadoff track “Hooker John” which is certainly a statement on this not being standard-issue country music album. The Black Lips right the ship on the segueing number, “Chainsaw,” a song in synch with the aforementioned Stones’ “Sweet Virginia” country mindset. In the end and given its past catalogue, is this a band just being ironic dishing out a one-off hunk of hillbilly hijinks? While it’s good fun, here’s betting the answer is yes.
Dan Ferguson is a free-lance music writer and host of The Boudin Barndance, broadcast Thursday nights from 6 to 9 p.m. on WRIU-FM 90.3.
