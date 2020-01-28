Recent and upcoming releases from male-female duos occupy the Ear Bliss spotlight this week.
Darling West hails from Norway. On its upcoming release We’ll Never Know Unless We Try (available Feb. 7), the duo expands to a foursome and along with it adds some serious sonic oomph to its folk pop sound. It shares the spotlight with the recent release from Canadian cousin duo Kacy & Clayton. The twosome was last through these parts in the October opening for Ray Lamontagne at PPAC in Providence. Their 2017 album The Siren’s Song was an Ear Bliss Top 10 pick for that year. The latest album, Carrying On, is a worthy successor and on it they once again capture a throwback sort of ‘70s folk rock sound that is easy to warm to.
Let’s take a look.
Darling West
We’ll Never Know Unless We Try
Jansen Records
“Cosmic folk” is how Lucinda Williams described the music of Darling West after sharing the stage with the duo a few years back. On their fourth record called We’ll Never Know Unless We Try, the Oslo, Norway-based group once again delivers an attractive blend of the type of indie folk pop that seems to be popping up with more and more frequency nowadays. Think acts like Big Thief and Mandolin Orange, to name a few. Originally consisting of the married duo of Mari Sandvær Kreken on vocals, acoustic and electric guitars, harmonica, mandolin and dulcimer, and Tor Egil Kreken on vocals, banjo, Fender VI, acoustic and electric guitars, the group expands to a four-member unit on this latest album with the addition of Christer Slaaen on electric guitar and mandolin and Thomas Gallatin on percussion. As the 10 tracks on the album attest, along with that expansion of personnel comes a more fully realized sound from those early days resulting in a significant sonic step forward.
Taking inspiration from everything from Fleetwood Mac to Jackson Browne to The Byrds, the resulting We’ll Never Know Unless We Try finds Darling West creating a luminous melody mix of electric and acoustic to go with beautiful vocal harmonies on a collection of songs that span the folk sensibility of tracks like “Hey There” and the ultra-catchy “True Friends” to the pretty pop of lead radio single “Can’t Help It” and “Make It Last.”
Visit jansenrecords.com.
Kacy & Clayton
Carrying On
New West Records
On their debut for New West Records in 2017 called The Siren’s Song, the scent of 1960s Laurel Canyon country rock with strands of British folk and psych filled the air. Round Two from Western Canada cousin duo Kacy & Clayton called Carrying On has a similar feel.
Hailing from the Wood Mountain uplands of Southern Saskatchewan, Canada, like their last album the duo (pictured below) once again retreated to The Loft in Chicago, the recording studio home to the band Wilco, to record. They also once again enlisted Wilco front man Jeff Tweedy to produce. On the surface, their sound is a simplified one featuring primarily Kacy Anderson on vocals and often-times sounding like the second coming of Sandy Denny, and string-bending guitarist (and sometimes singer) Clayton Linthicum whose twangy tones are remindful of late guitar great Clarence White. The liftoff point for the songs of Carrying On, all originals, came from time and experiences while on the road touring extensively over the last two years, or shall we say carrying on, in both their native Canada and the lower 48 states. It explains references over the course of the ten tunes to various surroundings like the Hudson Bay (“The Forty-Ninth Parallel”), a harbor side inn in British Columbia (“Providence Place”), the Bighorn Mountains and Buffalo, Wyoming (“High Holiday”), and South Saskatchewan and Galveston, Texas (“The South Saskatchewan River”), locales that Anderson and Linthicum performed at during that time. Incorporating those surroundings gives the songs a lived-in feeling which in turn gives the grooves of Carrying On a high comfort factor that wears well on the ears. Recommended.
Visit newwestrecords.com.
Dan Ferguson is a free-lance music writer and host of The Boudin Barndance, broadcast Thursday nights from 6 to 9 p.m. on WRIU-FM 90.3.
