We begin the new year here at Ear Bliss Central by catching up on some releases from last year that we feel merit attention. The singer/songwriter Allison Moorer released her 10th album this past October called Blood. It coincided with the release of a memoir by her called “Blood: A Memoir,” where she tells the story of her life with a major focus on the tragedy that she has carried with her since childhood. It is an account of she and her sister’s (Grammy winner Shelby Lynne) childhood growing up in a troubled home in Southern Alabama, which ended with the well-documented murder-suicide of her parents in 1986. Suffice to say the powerful set of songs comprising the companion album Blood represent the Grammy-nominated Moorer’s most personal work yet.
The album gets the Ear Bliss look-see this week along with the recent longplayer from Dallas-based singer/songwriter Paul Cauthen called Room 41. It is one wild affair. Let’s get to it.
Allison Moorer
Blood
Autotelic Records/
Thirty Tigers Records
Given the backstory of Allison Moorer and her sister Shelby Lynn, Moorer’s latest solo album called Blood can be considered one very brave and personal work. On it, she comes to grips with her past and lparticularly the troubled South Alabama home she grew up in and the murder-suicide of her parents when she was in her teens. The album’s October release coincided with the publishing of a memoir by Moorer called “Blood: A Memoir,” which details the tragic events. As for the album, the 10 songs touch down in more broad fashion on the emotions and mindset surrounding this traumatic event in Moorer’s life. Her supple voice is as beautiful as ever in conveying the emotional ebb and sway of each of her songs. The songs also inform us that her family life was not all dire as the bonds between she and her mother and she and her sister were strong with a major unifier between the three being music (Moorer’s mother was an aspiring songwriter herself). In fact, the album features a song called “I’m The One to Blame” co-written by her mother and father, the latter of whom was himself a struggling songwriter/musician. There is a heaviness hanging over all of Blood which is not surprising given the deep place from where it comes. The centerpiece of the album to these ears is a reprisal of her song “Cold, Cold Earth” which first appeared as a ghost track on Moorer’s 2000 album, The Hardest Part, which she based loosely on her parents’ relationship. Now reworked 20 years after she originally recording and during which time her own life has had plenty of its own tugs and pulls, she brings an extra resonance to it, as well as all of Blood.
Recommended.
Ear Bliss highly recommends you check out the interview Moorer did with NPR’s Fresh Air from Nov. 9 about her life, the book and the album. It is available at the Fresh Air archives at https://www.npr.org/programs/fresh-air/archive.
Paul Cauthen
Room 41
Lightning Rod Records
High drama is all over the songs of Dallas-based artist Paul Cauthen on his latest album titled Room 41.
Cauthen’s rich and bellowing Johnny Cash-like baritone is chock full of bravado over the course of the dramatic twists and turns embodying the 10 songs comprising this album. A performer who first garnered attention as one half of the roots rock duo Sons of Fathers, Cauthen struck out on a solo path in 2016 with the acclaimed EP My Gospel. Classified as an Americana artist, Room 41 offers a dizzying collage of sounds. From psych twists to twang to country soul funk, it’s an album that breaks all the standards of typical Americana fare. It is not surprising considering the production team of Jason Burt and Beau Bedford (Texas Gentlemen) who are known for pushing the envelope on the soundscape front and going for weird stuff when it comes to making records.
That they do in spades on Room 41 and it meshes perfectly with a crooner the caliber of Cauthen. Substance, of the abuse variety, seeps its way into a number of the songs. They chronicle a two-year period during which Cauthen lived out of a suitcase in a Dallas hotel and depict the hard-living guy that Cauthen is and the lows and highs that inevitably come with such a lifestyle. “I’ve always been the kind of artist that can’t write something unless I feel it and I mean it.” says Cauthen, “This record is as real as it gets for me. I am these songs.” Bring together that voice, those songs, and the trippy musical sounds and it all combines to make Room 41 quite the adventure.
Visit www.paulcauthenmusic.com.
Dan Ferguson is a free-lance music writer and host of The Boudin Barndance, broadcast Thursday nights from 6 to 9 p.m. on WRIU-FM 90.3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.