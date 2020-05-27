Something tells me the legendary David Bromberg must have paid a visit to the Fountain of Youth sometime recently.
Approaching 75 years of age, one would be hard-pressed to peg Bromberg as being a senior citizen of that age if you went solely by his performance on his latest album called BIG ROAD. He sounds that fresh and full of verve. Ably backed by his fine David Bromberg Quintet band, the dozen tracks comprising the album sound like Bromberg and band must have been having the time of their life laying them down in the studio.
The album is a fun and stylistic romp. It occupies the Ear Bliss space this week along with the new album from 1980s and ‘90s country hitmaker John Anderson, Titled Years, it marks Anderson’s first album for the hip Easy Eye Sound record label helmed by Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys. It’s a good one.
Let’s take a look.
David Bromberg Band
BIG ROAD
Red House Records
For his new album called BIG ROAD, the legendary David Bromberg takes it to another level.
Rather than just a standard album release, the roots music icon goes the multimedia direction releasing it as both a music and video package. It’s an album squarely planted in the roots/Americana realm that finds Bromberg and his band, the excellent David Bromberg Quintet, galloping their way through a stylistic and rich mix of 12 tracks that touch country, folk, swing, blues, soul, bluegrass, and gospel.
Now in his mid-70s, Bromberg’s voice is as fresh and vibrant as it was back in the 1970s halcyon days of classic Bromberg albums like Wanted Dead or Alive and Reckless Abandon.
The songs of BIG ROAD are a good-time bunch of covers and originals from the big stomp of bluesy soul that is the title track which opens the album to the road-ready ramble of “Loving of the Game” to the humorous honky tonk homage to a trio of country legends with the tune “George, Merle & Conway.” Simply put, Bromberg and his trusty band – Mark Cosgrove (guitar, mandolin), Nate Grower (fiddle), Josh Kanusky (drums) and Suavek Zaniesienko (bass) – are dialed-in and to the point that they sound like they’re having the time of their lives making this music. And that’s where the multimedia aspect of the release enters the equation. For the album, Bromberg headed to the Hudson Valley to work with Grammy-winning producer Larry Campbell (Levon Helm) to make an album the old-fashioned way. He also wanted to capture the proceedings which they did resulting in the inclusion of five hi-def performance videos, as well as a mini-documentary, detailing the album’s creation. It presents an up-close-and-personal view into Bromberg and his seasoned band and the inner workings of them with producer Campbell and what goes into making a record. By its lonesome, the “record” part of this package is worth its while. Add in the unique dimension of the video aspect and it makes BIG ROAD must-have goods.
Visit redhouserecords.com.
John Anderson
Years
Easy Eye Sound Records
Go back to the 1980s and ‘90s and the country artist John Anderson was a consistent presence on the country charts what with over 60 Top 40 songs including five that reached the number one position. Part of the “New Traditionalist” movement in the early ‘80s, Anderson’s hit songs like “Wild and Blues,” “Swingin’,” and “Straight Tequila Night” have all aged well and stood the test of time.
For his latest album, Anderson moves to a new suitor in the Nashville-based Easy Eye Sound record label which is the creation of Dan Auerbach from the Black Keys and which to date has released albums from a wide mix of both new and old artists ranging from country to garage to blues. When word first came of Anderson’s signing to Easy Eye Sound, it seemed a perfect fit to this music fan for the aesthetic Auerbach is going for with his label, that being a return to the old school approach of making records where songs are written more in a collaborative style as part of the studio process and deployment of a studio “house band” for backing.
Listening to the resulting album called Years, what was a feeling of a perfect fit is confirmed. The album was made during a recent period of a health issues for Anderson to the point he wasn’t sure he’d ever make another album. Auerbach, always a fan of Anderson’s and especially his unique voice, invited him to his studio for a tour. Just a day later, Anderson returned for a writing session with Auerbach and his various collaborators. Auerbach was so encouraged by the resulting songs that he asked Anderson about making a record. That album is Years and if you are any kind of John Anderson fan, it is essential.
That thick voice with its cool curves, while a touch weathered, is on spot. The album begins with a series of songs of a reflective nature which could be interpreted as Anderson surveying his own past, both the good and the not so good, and weighing his own mortality in song especially given those health issues. These include the songs “I’m Still Hangin’ On” and “Celebrate,” before segueing into the album’s melancholic title track with Anderson bringing a level of emotion to it like the seasoned vet he is. It is easily the focal point of the record. While heavy stuff, those numbers are balanced by some of the feistier fare on the record like “Wild and Free” and the rambling and ultra-catchy “Tuesday I’ll Be Gone” featuring a duet with Blake Shelton. Years is a classic country record with Auerbach in the producer role once again proving he’s got the magic touch. Even more important, John Anderson proves he’s still got plenty of gas in the tank. Highly recommended.
Visit easyeyesound.com.
Dan Ferguson is a free-lance music writer and host of The Boudin Barndance, broadcast Thursday nights from 6 to 9 p.m. on WRIU-FM 90.3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.