Folk music is in the air this week as we look at one new album firmly planted in the style and another dabbling in it.
Bonny Light Horseman is a new “super folk” trio that features singer/songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, Eric D. Johnson (Fruit Bats), and Josh Kaufman (Craig Finn, Josh Ritter, The National). Mitchell is best known as the creator of “Hadestown” which began as a folk opera and then an album by her and which eventually morphed into a Broadway smash hit. We look at the trio’s self-titled debut.
Keeping things somewhat in the “folk music” realm for this week’s Ear Bliss is the new album from The Wood Brothers called Kingdom in My Mind. An uber-talented trio, on this seventh studio release the Wood Brothers’ artistic restlessness is in full bloom with jaunts into folk, jazz, blues and roots music.
Let’s take a look.
Bonny Light Horseman
self-titled
37d03d Records
If you were fortunate enough to attend last summer’s Newport Folk Festival, maybe you caught the group Bonny Light Horseman. Whereas not a lot was known about the trio as a whole, its members’ individual credentials were already well known. It features the singer/songwriter Anaïs Mitchell who was the creative force behind the Broadway smash “Hadestown” for which she won a Grammy just a few weeks ago, Eric D. Johnson of the indie pop act Fruit Bats, and Josh Kaufman who has worked with Craig Finn Of Hold Steady fame, Hiss Golden Messenger, and The National.
The group takes its name from a traditional folk song that also doubles as the leadoff track on the 10-song album. It lays the groundwork for the group’s newly released self-titled debut album which mixes reinvented traditional songs with new ones in a traditional style based loosely on specific sources. Take latest single from the album, a version of the traditional song called “The Roving.”
Says Johnson about it, “These 500-year-old lyrics are so deeply applicable. ‘The Roving’ could be the plot of an ’80s teen movie: ‘I had a wild summer with this awesome girl then she broke my heart!’ How incredible is it that as humans we still just want to love and have sex and feel sad and fight?”
Adds Mitchell, “Everyone will recognize this story, where you detect the littlest flicker in your lover’s eye, and you know it’s the beginning of the end. We added a singalong chorus so everyone could bond about this!”
If you are a folk music fan, nearly all the songs are likely to have a familiarity to them, like something you’ve heard on some long-ago Folkways album or something. In other words, they have stood the test of time for their simple melodies and uncluttered lyrics.
Frankly speaking, it is quite refreshing in this era of recorded music.
Recommended.
Bonnie Light Horseman appear at The Sinclair in Cambridge, Mass. on Tuesday night. The Sinclair is located at 52 Church St. Check ahead for ticket availability.
The Wood Brothers
Kingdom in My Mind
Honey Jar Records
Jammers at heart, improvisation has always been a liftoff point for the music of The Wood Brothers.
Over the course of what with the release of their latest called Kingdom in My Mind is now seven studio recordings, the trio has consistently taken that jamming style to create songs and music that blur the line between folk, jazz, blues, and Americana. Kingdom in My Mind is no exception.
Featuring brothers Chris (upright bass) and Oliver Wood (acoustic and electric guitars) along with multi-instrumentalist Jano Rix and with all three chipping in on vocals, Kingdom in My Mind is yet another creative and genre-crossing affair buoyed by superior musicianship and organic vocals and harmonies. In other words, this is one well-oiled machine.
Love, death, and the human condition are just some of the topical avenues The Wood Brothers travel on the songs comprising Kingdom in My Mind, while the music from this elastic unit is overflowing with catchy melodies of all flavors. It spans the soulful, after-hours jazzy flavor of leadoff track “Alabaster” to the rootsy ramble of “Little Bit Sweet” and the down-home rustic blues of “Jitterbug Love” to the funky jams that are “Don’t Think About My Death” and “Little Bit Broken.” Kingdom in My Mind is The Wood Brothers firing on all cylinders laying down a tight collection of tunes with appeal aplenty.
Visit www.thewoodbros.com.
The Wood Brothers perform at the College Street Music Hall at 238 College St. in New Haven on Friday evening. Saturday night finds them at the Palace Theatre located at 19 Clinton Ave. in Albany, N.Y.
LIVE SHOTS:
King of Texas roadhouse swing and boogie Wayne “The Train” Hancock performs at Askew in Providence (150 Chesnutt St.) on Friday evening with Pat Halpin & the 351s in the opening slot starting at 9 p.m. That same evening down in Westerly at the Knickerbocker Music Center (39 Railroad Ave.), Neal Vitullo & The Vipers play old school blues and R&B for your listening, dancing and dining pleasure beginning at 8 p.m.
Blues guitarist Slam Allen performs at Chan’s Restaurant in Woonsocket (267 Main St.) on Friday evening at 8 p.m. Saturday night finds venerable club favorite Joe Louis Walker in the house of eggrolls and blues for a single show at 8 p.m.
‘We’re An American Band.” Hopefully that ‘70s rock anthem and more will get an airing when Grand Funk Railroad performs at the Twin River Event Center in Lincoln (100 Twin River Road), on Saturday evening at 7 p.m.
Partington & Sweeney is the duo of singer/songwriter Mary Lee Partington and guitarist Ed Sweeney. The two joined forces in 2017 as a traditional music-making duo and they bring their show to the Blackstone River Theatre in Cumberland (549 Broad St.) on Saturday evening for an 8 p.m. performance. Kim Trusty with Cathy Clasper-Torch are also on the bill starting at 8 p.m.
Sunday Funday at The Ocean Mist in Matunuck (895 Matunuck Beach Road) finds Bowie/Marley performer Talking Dreads in the house playing a free show to celebrate Bob Marley’s birthday starting at 3:30 p.m. Two sets are planned with one featuring Marley favorites and another of Talking Heads tunes done reggae-style.
