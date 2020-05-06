He goes by the name Swamp Dogg and has been making records since the mid-1950s. Born Jerry Williams in Portsmouth, Virginia, he made is first record at the age of 12 in a voice that sounded like that of a hard livin’, grizzled singer. By the 1960s he was recording first under the name “Little Jerry” and then going by straight-up Jerry Williams. He’d make the Billboard charts for the one and only time in 1966 with the song "Baby You're My Everything", which he co-wrote and produced. Throughout the decade he’d also work in various other capacities in the music industry, from songwriting to producing to A&R. Tiring of his place in the music world, in 1970 he’d reinvent himself as a purveyor of funk, soul and R&B by the name Swamp Dogg with material ranging from controversial to salacious and political to love songs. Now a half century later he remains in character and with a new album, to boot. Label the new Sorry You Couldn’t Make It a deep country soul record. Featuring an impressive guest list, it is arguably one of Swamp Dogg’s finest moments. It gets the Ear Bliss look-see this week with a new collection of gospel tunes from The Legendary Ingramettes. Founded by the late and legendary gospel singer Maggie Ingram, it is now led by her daughter Almeta Ingram-Miller who along with her mates carries the torch admirably. Let’s take a look.
Veteran soul and R&B artist, not to mention outsized personality, Swamp Dogg, goes country on his new album Sorry You Couldn’t Make It. Make that country music dripping with soul. Also known as Jerry Williams, the name under which he recorded numerous R&B sides in the 1950s and ‘60s before reinventing himself as Swamp Dogg in 1970, Williams has remained in the persona ever since churning out a free-spirited blend of Southern funk, soul and R&B that he dubbed "Swamp Music." His songs pushed the envelope on matters of sex, race, and politics, to name just a sampling of areas. Whereas he continued releasing albums throughout the years, it was the 2014 reissue by Fat Possum Records of his 1972 album Cuffed, Collared and Tagged that went a long way towards reintroducing Swamp Dogg to a newer audience given Fat Possum’s cred in the hipster world. His 2018 release Love, Loss, and Auto-Tune for respected indie Joyful Noise Records took it up another notch as it found him teaming with the likes of Justin Vernon (Bon Iver) and Guitar Shorty. The new album Sorry You Couldn’t Make It takes Swamp Dogg in a somewhat new direction, that being country, and with flying colors. Not that an underpinning of country music hasn’t been part of the Swamp Dogg oeuvre throughout the years, not mention being a large part of his early life and love of music. Going back to his 1972 release of a version of John Prine’s “Sam Stone” which was included on the aforementioned album from that year Cuffed, Collared and Tagged, country never failed to seep its way into the Swamp Dogg equation here and there over the years. Coincidentally, on Sorry You Couldn’t Make It he enlists the late elder statesmen of the country and folk world, Prine, who we just recently lost, to join him on vocals on two tracks, “Memories” and “Please Let Me Go Round Again.” Another high point is an elegant reprise of the song “Don’t Take Her (She’s All I Got)” which Swamp Dogg, then going by the name Jerry Williams, wrote with Gary U.S. Bonds in the late 1960s and which Johnny Paycheck took to the #5 position on the country charts in 1971. Justin Vernon is back, too, contributing guitar on multiple tracks. The guest list also expands to include Jenny Lewis who sings on several numbers including the excellent album opener “Sleeping Without You is a Dragg.” Nearing 78 years of age and with a voice still awash with soul and emotion, consider Sorry You Couldn’t Make It yet another milestone moment in the annals of the legendary Swamp Dogg. Recommended. Visit www.joyfulnoiserecordings.com.
Gospel music is in the air on the new album called Take a Look in the Book from the Richmond, Virginia-based group The Legendary Ingramettes. The group’s history is a storied one dating back over half a century when it was founded by the legendary gospel singer Maggie Ingram and known as Maggie Ingram and the Ingramettes. They would go on to become mainstays on the gospel circuit until it all came to a halt in 2015 following the death of Ingram. Now after a five year recording absence and thanks in large part to the late Ingram’s daughter, Almeta Ingram-Miller, who now leads the group, the torch that Maggie Ingram first lit over a half century ago burns brightly once again with the birth of The Legendary Ingramettes. Released by the Virginia Folklife Program, the album Take a Look in the Book features an inspirational set of songs that mixes fan favorites and traditional gospel fare with reworked non-traditional material in the secular spirit from the likes of the recently departed Bill Withers (“Grandma’s Hands”) and folk legend Ola Belle Reed (“I’ve Endured”). There is a potency in the performance on this album that can only come from years of being at one in the gospel style. On Take a Look in the Book, the legacy of Maggie Ingram lives on and her spirit thrives. Visit www.virginiafolklife.org.
Dan Ferguson is a free-lance music writer and host of The Boudin Barndance, broadcast Thursday nights from 6 to 9 p.m. on WRIU-FM 90.3.
