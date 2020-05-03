Bluegrass from Nashville leads the Ear Bliss charge this week as we take a look at one of the best bands in the business, the Grammy-winning act The Steeldrivers.
The group was founded in 2005 by the fivesome of fiddler Tammy Rogers, banjoist Richard Bailey, bass player Mike Fleming, Brent Truitt (mandolin), guitarist and songwriter Mike Henderson, and singer and songwriter Chris Stapleton. What were casual get-togethers at the outset turned into a series of shows and a deal with Rounder Records who released the group’s first album in 2008. Stapleton left the band in 2010 following the release of the group’s second album and as many know, went onto become one of the hottest acts in the country music world. The remainder of the band, other than finding a replacement singer for first Stapleton and then his successor, has remained in place over the course of what with the release of the new Bad For You is now five longplayers. It gets the look-see this week along with the self-titled solo debut from Sam Doores of The Deslondes fame who brings a whole lot of New Orleans flavor to his rootsy sounds.
Let’s get to it.
The Steeldrivers
Bad For You
Rounder Records
When it comes to bluegrass music, Nashville-based band The Steeldrivers, while not necessarily representative of the norm for the genre, have always been the complete package: great players, songs, and singing. The awards received in the years since beginning in 2005 are indicative of the band’s prowess. Go back to 2016 and The Steeldrivers were flying high. The band was fresh off winning the Grammy award for best bluegrass recording for its 2015 album The Muscle Shoals Recordings and things couldn’t have been better. That is, until lead singer and guitarist Gary Nichols, who had been with the band since original lead singer (and future country mega-star) Chris Stapleton left in 2010, decided to go in another direction. Nichols’ departure came just as the band was beginning to work on a follow-up to The Muscle Shoals album. Suffice to say, it left a significant gap in the band and brought work on the next album to a screeching halt, in turn forcing the band to re-evaluate where it wanted to go. Both Stapleton and Nichols brought a gritty and soulful texture to the singing side of The Steeldrivers sound and something very different from the often-pristine vocals of most lead singers in bluegrass bands. Original members (and great friends, too) Tammy Rogers (fiddle and harmony vocals), Richard Bailey (banjo), Mike Fleming (bass) and Brent Truitt (mandolin) knuckled down, enlisted a new singer in twentysomething Kentuckian Kelvin Damrell whose voice had similar qualities to that of Stapleton and Nichols and got down to the business of creating what is now the band’s fifth album titled Bad For You. A newbie to bluegrass music, Damrell, a rock singer who Rogers’ daughter discovered via a Youtube video, is a fine fit to The Steeldrivers’ patented brand of bluegrass with a rock and soul backbone. Damrell proves his mettle right away on the title track which kicks off the album and is savory slice of lonesome bluegrass soul highlighted by Rogers’ equally savory sawing on the fiddle and harmony singing perfectly countered by the banjo and mandolin strokes of Bailey and Truitt, respectively. A perfectly oiled machine, if you will. Speaking of Rogers, she just may be the true engine that makes this machine run what with having a hand in the writing of 10 of the album’s 11 songs to go with her spot-on vocal and fiddle work. Bluegrass fan or not, there is plenty to love here and come awards time, look for Bad For You to reap plenty. Highly recommended.
Sam Doores
Self-titled
New West Records
On his self-titled solo debut for New West Records, Sam Doores takes a rootsy road that incorporates the many flavored sounds from where he hails, that being New Orleans. Doores, who first came to attention as a member of the group Hurray for the Riff Raff, is probably best known as one of the co-founders of the old school-styled roots ensemble The Deslondes who last made their way through these New England parts in 2017 (the band also appeared at the 2014 Newport Folk Festival).
With The Deslondes on extended hiatus, Doores thought the time was right to take a dive into the solo world. Gathering songs written on and off over the last several years, he got to work making a record. Crescent City aromas, as well as those of gospel, Northern soul, and Delta blues, can be heard across the 14 tracks encompassing the album.
A twist to it all is that Doores actually traveled to Berlin, Germany to lay down the basics for the album. As he explains, “Recording in a foreign environment like Berlin, I was inspired to experiment with more cinematic, psychedelic sounds, but my love for old-school New Orleans R&B, Memphis soul and rock n’ roll, Detroit Motown and gospel, doo-wop, early blues and folk music will probably always bleed into whatever I do. Recording this album was an opportunity to explore the space between all of those worlds.” With a guest list that includes Alynda Lee Segarra of Hurray for the Riff Raff, Margo Price, Mat Davidson of Twain (and one-time member of The Low Anthem), and the New Orleans jazz mainstays Tuba Skinny, the stylistic restlessness by Doores is the album’s hallmark.
Visit newwestrecords.com.
